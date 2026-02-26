Five-Star Hotels Are Stepping Up Their Pet Policies: “If They Can Fit Through The Door, They’re Family”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For a long time, traveling with a pet meant choosing between two compromises: skipping the nicer places, or booking the trip you wanted and then doing the logistical shuffle of sitters, boarding, drop-offs, guilt. Part of that was practical: Limited pet inventory, extra cleaning concerns, unclear rules, nowhere to take a dog once you arrived. Part of it was cultural. Pets were “allowed” in certain kinds of lodging, and quietly unwelcome everywhere else, especially once you moved into the luxury tier.

That line has blurred fast. Today, more high-end hotels, resorts, and private rental estates are building pet-friendly stays into the experience, with clearer policies and more thoughtful amenities that make it feel less like you’re sneaking in your dog and more like your dog belongs there just as much as you do.

“The recent trend of pet-friendly travel reflects a fundamental shift in how consumers view the travel and hospitality experience. According to a 2024 study, more than 40% of US millennial and Gen-X travellers said they would take their pets on their next holiday,” explains Dr. Jungho Suh, Assistant Professor of Management at The George Washington University School of Business. “Additionally, the global pet travel services market is projected to grow significantly, rising from its 2023 valuation of $2 billion to an estimated $4.6 billion by 2032.”

What that looks like in real life is less about “pets permitted” and more about properties that plan for pets the way they plan for people. Ahead, we’re spotlighting standout stays across the country that treat your dog as an actual guest, plus the small details that make traveling together feel easy once you’re there.

Desert Doghouse, Joshua Tree, California

(Courtesy Desert Doghouse)

Private rental estates, particularly those with luxurious and one-of-a-kind furnishings are not usually pet-friendly. Desert Doghouse is a wonderful exception to the rule. This sprawling six-bedroom rental estate, with its resort-size pool, high-valued art and furniture collection, allows pets after an approval process. This property is perfect for an unplugged vacation amidst the iconic desert landscape and aesthetically pleasing interiors.

“We are pet owners ourselves. Our goal is to bring our guests closer together. Pets often fulfill the same role: they bring us closer together, and sometimes with their presence alone can change the vibe completely,” explains Adrian Laurent from the management team of Desert Doghouse. “The Desert Doghouse is one of the more luxurious rental estates in the Joshua Tree area and frequently hosts celebrity guests and high-level creative retreats, so we do not like to say ‘no’ too much.”

Hotel Chelsea, New York City, New York

(Courtesy Hotel Chelsea)

Hotel Chelsea, a celebrated New York City landmark, is renowned for its rich history as a creative haven for artists, musicians, and writers. The hotel is consistently lauded by guests for its unique character and storied legacy. As it turns out the Hotel Chelsea is also an excellent option for visitors with pets. At Hotel Chelsea, guests are allowed one pet per guest, free of charge. In addition, the property’s expert team offers bowls and bedding for furry friends upon request.

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, California

This oceanside Ritz-Carlton location offers the “Healing Power of Pets,” which is an experiential room package. It features overnight accommodations in an inviting ocean view guestroom, gourmet water bowl tastings, a pup room service credit, and a Spaw amenity kit.

The package also includes a copy of the newly released book, The Forever Dog Life, a beautifully illustrated guide on how to create a thriving, sustainable lifestyle and environment to help dogs live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Guests also receive a guide to the best pet-friendly hikes, beaches, and more within Dana Point.

Hidden Pond, Kennebunkport, Maine

(Courtesy Hidden Pond)

This spring, Hidden Pond will unveil a major renovation across 60 acres of coastal Maine forest. This boutique resort welcomes dogs in select bungalows and cottages, where expansive windows open onto private decks encompassed by towering pines and birch trees. Moreover, Hidden Pond’s farm-to-table restaurant, Earth, welcomes pups on its outdoor terrace.

“We cater to every member of the family, including those with four legs,” explains Tanner George, assistant general manager at Hidden Pond. “With thoughtful touches such as our ‘stick library,’ scenic walking trails connecting to Emmons Preserve, and our in-room ‘Bone Appétit!’ menu, your canine companions will feel just as pampered as the rest of the family,”

Royal Palms Resort and Spa, Phoenix, Arizona

The Royal Palms is a laid-back retreat offering a dedicated pup menu featuring dishes such as the Chew-Dité and Re-barkable Burger. In addition, the property’s Royal Paws program offers branded amenities, a map of the best on-site places to play and explore, and a resource list of nearby pet shops, veterinarians, and more. It also doesn’t hurt that this hotel is well-known for its visually arresting Mediterranean architecture and thoughtful hospitality.

The Portofino Hotel & Marina, Redondo Beach, California

(Michelle Tachet / Courtesy Portofino Hotel and Marina)

Situated on a tranquil peninsula, the Portofino Hotel & Marina is extremely pet friendly. The charming property offers numerous pet-friendly packages. For instance, for any couple who book a wedding at the hotel in 2026 and who plan to integrate their pup into the big day, the hotel will gift a gorgeous bridal-perfect dog leash from popular brand Susan Alexandra.

Furthermore, the hotel hosts a regular “Yappy Hour,” and as part of their Pups Program, they offer dog bowls and bandannas for your four-legged guest, and dog beds in-room for an add-on fee. The property’s location is perfect for pets. It offers easy access to the 22-mile Marvin Braude beach trail and houses extensive lawn spaces for your four-legged companion to play.

“We love our four-legged friends and understand how challenging it can be for our guests to travel without them,” states Drew Berry, general manager at The Portofino Hotel & Marina. “We strive to create a welcoming, pet-friendly atmosphere so both our guests and their pets feel comfortable and at home during their stay.”

Kimpton Canary Hotel, Santa Barbara, California

(Courtesy Kimpton Canary)

The Kimpton Canary Hotel is a chic Spanish-style hotel located in the heart of Santa Barbara, steps away from vibrant State Street. The property offers a great dog-friendly experience, treating pups like the VIP guests they are. All sizes and breeds are welcome, with no pet fee, and the hotel staff is eager to elevate their furry guests’ stay with complimentary food and water bowls, comfy dog beds, and concierge connections to local pet services and vets. In addition, every evening, pets are welcome to join the Canary’s nightly social wine reception in the lobby.

“We welcome pets of all sizes, weights, and breeds with absolutely no extra fees. If they can fit through the door, they’re family here!” exclaims Alice Weller, marketing and programming manager at the Kimpton Canary Hotel.

Little River Inn, Mendocino Coast, California

(Courtesy Little River Inn)

Little River Inn’s fifth generation owner and innkeeper, Cally Coombs travels with her Bernese Mountain dogs, so she ensures that the property is a veritable pet paradise. Pets can explore the beautiful property, nearby hiking trails, and the pet-friendly beach across the street. They are well taken care of by the inn’s expert team, which offers pet treats and water bowls.

Of course, the human guests will also be pampered at the inn. There are 65 guest rooms, ranging from the casual to the opulent, and they all boast spectacular ocean vistas. Guests have access to a spa, a nine-hole Audubon-certified golf course, and regulation tennis courts, in addition to a chef-driven restaurant and the inn’s classic Ole’s Whale Watch Bar, where you can enjoy a drink on the deck with your pooch by your side.

“My favorite thing about traveling with your pet to Little River Inn is that everything is right here,” says Cally Coombs, owner and fifth-generation innkeeper of Little River Inn. “Think gardens to explore, a private path to the beach, and lawns to sniff. You can dine with your pet in summer cabanas or in our cozy parlor in winter, or order room service, and just watch the ocean with your furry friend.”

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, Cancun, Mexico

Set on 100 acres of serene Mayan coastline and just 20 minutes from Cancun International Airport, Hilton Cancun, an all-inclusive resort, stands out for its pet-friendly services. From in-room pet beds available upon arrival to welcoming pets across the resort’s 12 global dining venues and amenities, the property ensures quality time with your furry companion is easy and uninterrupted. Pets up to 50 lbs are welcome, with a $75 non-refundable fee applied for pet accommodations.