We Know Our Pets Make Us Happy. They May Also Be Making Us Live Longer.

Almost anyone who owns a pet will tell you it’s been a great addition to their daily routine, adding smiles and laughs to their days. What they might not be aware of, however, is the fact that pet ownership might also be adding a few years to their life.

As president of the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, Steven Feldman has spent years immersed in research examining the health benefits of pet ownership and human health. His conclusion is consistent. “The preponderance of research shows that the companionship pets provide can serve as an important source of social and emotional support,” Feldman said. “That support improves mental health, reduces loneliness, strengthens social connections, and is also linked to increased physical activity, better heart health, and longer life expectancy.”

Mental Health Benefits of Pet Ownership

Many of the most widely cited mental health benefits of pets relate to routine and emotional support. Feldman explained that pets often meet needs that traditional support systems cannot.

“Pets provide routine, they disrupt negative thought patterns, and they encourage healthy behaviors,” he said. “For people managing long-term mental health conditions like anxiety or depression, that consistency and sense of purpose can be incredibly stabilizing.”

Lindsey Braun, vice president of research and operations at HABRI, emphasizes that the daily responsibilities of pet care play a central role. Feeding schedules, litter box cleaning, daily walks, and playtime create structure and predictability.

“Caring for a pet gives people something to get up for,” she said. “It adds a sense of accomplishment and security that can ease loneliness, improve self esteem, and support emotional stability.”

Those mental health benefits are not limited to pet parents alone. Braun noted that interacting with companion animals owned by others can still have a positive effect. Therapy dogs and other animals in clinical settings, nursing homes, and schools provide comfort and companionship even for non pet owners.

Physical Health Benefits

The physical health benefits of owning a pet are often most visible among dog owners, but they extend beyond daily walks. Research shows that dog ownership is associated with more exercise and higher levels of physical activity compared to non owners. “Dog owners walk more minutes per day on average,” Feldman said. “That movement supports a healthy weight, cardiovascular health, and overall physical health.”

The American Heart Association has formally recognized that pet ownership, particularly dog ownership, may play a role in reducing heart disease risk. Feldman explained that research links pets to decreased blood pressure over time, reduced stress responses, and improved survival after a heart attack. “Pets are good for our hearts in very literal ways,” he said.

Braun added that physical benefits may also include improved cholesterol levels and blood sugar regulation, reflecting lifestyle changes that come with owning a dog or other pets. “Pets encourage exercise and routine,” she said. “Those shifts help people stay healthy.”

Benefits for Older Adults

For older adults, pets offer many health benefits that intersect with aging-related challenges. Braun referenced research showing that pets reduce social isolation and ease loneliness among older adults living alone. “Loneliness carries a higher risk for both mental and physical health,” she said. “Providing companionship through pets can significantly improve quality of life.”

Pets also play a role for older adults living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Braun noted that animals can offer familiarity, comfort, and opportunities for gentle movement. Feldman added that older adults with pets tend to show improved mental health and lower risk of heart disease, particularly when animals support daily engagement and connection.

Reducing Health Risks Through Responsible Pet Ownership

While the health benefits of pets are well documented, both experts stressed that pets require responsible care. Pet parents should prioritize regular veterinary visits, hygiene, and supervision, particularly in households with young children, pregnant people, or individuals with weakened immune systems, to prevent illness and reduce risk.

For children, Feldman said pets can teach kids responsibility and empathy. “Children often view pets as a family member and a nonjudgmental source of support,” he said. “That relationship supports emotional development and child responsibility.”

Social Benefits and Community Connection

Beyond individual health, pets support social health and community connection. Feldman pointed to research showing that people are perceived as more approachable with a dog present. “Pets act as social catalysts,” he said. “They help initiate conversations and strengthen social interactions.”

Dog parks, neighborhood walks, play dates, and even routine trips to the veterinarian create opportunities for connection. Braun added that pets bring people together in ways that support community ties, particularly for those who live alone or work from home.

Choosing the Right Pet and Understanding the Commitment

Both experts cautioned against approaching pet ownership as a shortcut to better health. Feldman compared owning a pet to buying exercise equipment. “You don’t benefit unless you engage,” he said. “The human animal bond requires care.”

Choosing a new pet requires careful consideration of lifestyle, space, time, and resources. Dogs often require more exercise and training than cats, while other animals and other pets offer companionship with different needs. Braun emphasized that preparation protects both you and the animal. “Owning a pet is a long-term commitment,” she said.

The Lasting Impact of Living With Pets

From a research standpoint, the human animal bond is considered unique. Braun explained that oxytocin plays a role in interactions between people and their furry friend. “Oxytocin supports bonding and trust,” she said. “It slows heart rate and helps regulate blood pressure while creating a sense of calm.”

Research continues to show that pets bring many health benefits, supporting both mental and physical well being. From heart health and physical benefits to social connection and emotional support, companion animals influence overall health in measurable ways.

Taken together, the research seems to come to one obvious conclusion: when people care for animals, they end up caring for themselves and their own longevity.