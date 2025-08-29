Pocket-Sized to Gentle Giants: The Most Popular Rabbit Breeds You Can Own As A Pet

Think a rabbit is just a rabbit? Think again. The world of domestic bunnies is a wild and wonderful place filled with an incredible variety of rabbits, all very different from wild rabbits. You can officially find nearly 50 breeds in the U.S. recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders Association , and over double that in the U.K. Each one has its own quirks looks and personality.

Despite the extraordinarily large amount of rabbit breeds out there, there’s a small subset that happen to be the most popular rabbit breeds that people prefer to own as pets in the United States. We’re talking about everything from energetic little pocket rockets to massive couch-potato fluffballs. Finding the right one is less about picking a pet and more about finding your perfect furry roommate.

The Pint-Sized Powerhouses

Netherland Dwarf

(Prapat - stock.adobe.com)

This is one of the smallest rabbit breeds on the block, barely tipping the scales at 2.5 pounds. They were developed in the Netherlands in the early 20th century. Now they are one of the most popular pet breeds worldwide largely thanks to their perpetually baby-faced look. Don’t let their size fool you; they pack a whole lot of energy and can be a bit reserved with new people. You’ll want to keep an eye on their teeth as their tiny mouths can sometimes lead to dental issues.

Polish Rabbit

(FRANZ SIDNEY/Franz - stock.adobe.com)

Another petite package, the Polish rabbit is a compact breed weighing around 3.5 pounds. Their name is a bit of a misnomer. They likely originated in England or Belgium and are one of the oldest recognized breeds. These guys are known for being wonderfully gentle and calm, making them a great fit for quieter homes that want a small friend without the skittishness.

Mini Lop

(Kamilia - stock.adobe.com)

The Mini Lop is famous for those signature floppy ears. It’s a tad bigger than true dwarfs but makes a perfect apartment dweller. They were created in the United States in the 1970s and their cuddly dog-like personality made them an instant hit. Mini Lops tend to be total socialites who love hanging out with their owners. Their playful nature makes them a fantastic pick for first-time rabbit parents.

Not Too Big, Not Too Small

Dutch Rabbit

(Connie Wade - stock.adobe.com)

The Dutch rabbit is instantly recognizable with its classic color pattern, like it’s wearing a little tuxedo. They are one of the oldest breeds and most beloved, with texts describing their distinct markings as far back as the 1800s. They weigh between 4 and 5.5 pounds and are famously friendly and patient. This temperament is why they’re consistently recommended for families with kids.

Mini Rex

(Nikolett - stock.adobe.com)

This rabbit feels like pure velvet. The unique Rex fur mutation was first discovered in France back in 1919. The Mini Rex is a smaller version developed in the U.S. that absolutely exploded in popularity. Its plush velvety coat is a dream to touch and its calm curious personality makes it a joy to have around. They’re relatively easy to train and their fur is surprisingly low-maintenance.

Cinnamon Rabbit

(VezzaniPhotography - stock.adobe)

The Cinnamon rabbit is a bit bigger but just as sweet and a great gateway to larger breeds. This breed was a happy accident created in the 1960s from a crossbreeding project in Montana. These reddish-brown bunnies weigh 8 to 11 pounds. They are sturdy affectionate and perfect for anyone wanting a more substantial rabbit without committing to a giant.

Belgian Hare

(CassidyTe - stock.adobe.com)

Don’t let the name fool you. The Belgian Hare is all rabbit, but it was selectively bred in Belgium to look just like a wild hare. It has a long, lean, graceful body and a rich red coat that gives it the look of a tiny thoroughbred horse. These rabbits are incredibly intelligent and active. They can also be a bit high-strung so they are often a better match for experienced owners. This breed actually sparked a massive craze in America around 1900. People paid fortunes for breeding stock right before the market bubble burst.

Go Big or Go Home

Flemish Giant

(Kateryna Kordubailo - stock.adob)

This is the Great Dane of the rabbit world, one of the giant breeds often weighing a whopping 15 to 20 pounds. They originate from Flanders, Belgium. People originally bred them for meat and fur but their docile nature quickly made them a popular exhibition and pet rabbit. Their intimidating size is misleading as they are famously sweet-tempered, earning them the “gentle giant” nickname. Just make sure you have the space to accommodate a pet that’s more lap-sized than lap dog.

Checkered Giant

(Lukasz Szczepanski/lukszczepanski - stock.adobe.com)

The athlete of the big-bun category, the Checkered Giant is known for its bold black or blue spots. They were developed in Germany around 1904 specifically for their striking arched body type and unique markings for the show ring. They weigh 10 to 15 pounds. They’re calm but love to play so they need plenty of room to stretch their legs.

Giant Chinchilla

(Mary H. Swift/Mary Swift - stock.adobe.com)

The Giant Chinchilla delivers for those who want size and softness. A relatively new breed, this is an American original created in the 1920s with the goal of producing a larger, more commercial breed of rabbit with the valuable Chinchilla coat. Chinchilla rabbits are 12-to-16-pounds and have fur that rivals the softness of their namesake but come with bigger needs for food, grooming and space.

For Those Who Love to Groom

Angora Rabbit

(Rita Kochmarjova - stock.adobe.c)

The supermodel of this group, the Angora is a literal cloud of wool-like fur. This is one of the oldest domestic rabbit breeds. They originated in Ankara, Turkey (formerly Angora) and were a favorite of French royalty in the 1700s. They’re gentle souls but be prepared for a serious grooming commitment to keep their magnificent coats from matting.

Jersey Wooly

(Mary H. Swift/Mary Swift - stock.adobe.com)

The Jersey Wooly is a great choice for a slightly less demanding fluffball. They were developed in New Jersey in the 1980s with the goal of creating a small woolly rabbit with a more manageable coat. People nicknamed it the “no-kick bunny” for its sweet disposition. This compact three-pounder still needs regular grooming.

So What’s The Right Call?

It all comes down to a little matchmaking. A tiny Netherland Dwarf might be perfect for your city apartment while a sprawling Flemish Giant needs a house with a yard . A low-key Mini Rex can fit a busy schedule. A high-maintenance Angora is a dream for someone who loves to primp and pamper their pet. Do your homework to understand the rabbit’s care needs and find the personality that clicks with yours and you’ll have more than just a pet. You’ll have a fantastic new companion.