California Dog Names: 75 Creative Pet Names Inspired by the Golden State

I’ve always believed California makes everything a little brighter, including life with a pet. Even better, the enormous and diverse state is full of pet name inspiration. The coast has beautiful beaches like Laguna Beach and Zuma Beach, perfect for naming a playful and water-loving pup. The cities from San Francisco to Los Angeles capture the culture, leadership and character that make this state unforgettable. Even the picturesque towns scattered through wine country offer names that suit canine companions with a sense of adventure.

Naming a pet is more than just choosing a word — it’s about finding the perfect name that fits your dog’s personality. Whether you want something cool and fun, a classic cinematic choice like Max or Charlie, or even something bold that reflects your buddy’s lively spirit, California dog names can be a fitting for your furry friend.

Here’s a collection of pet names that captures the essence of California — a mix of popular dog names, adventurous choices and cool twists that reflect what makes this state so special.

Beach and Surf Culture

Dog names inspired by California’s coast and surf culture, perfect for an adventurous beach buddy pup.

Maverick – The classic choice for a bold pup, named after the famous surf break

Malibu – Cool, sunny and a vibe all its own

Laguna – As in Laguna Beach, artistic and full of color

Venice – Skater energy and boho spirit

Hermosa – Meaning “beautiful,” just like Hermosa’s coast

Zuma – Inspired by Zuma Beach with its wide sandy views

Swami – Fun name from a well-known Encinitas surf spot

Trestle – For a pup who loves adventure

Shell – Sweet and soft, perfect for a small dog

Wave – A playful name that captures the ocean’s energy

California Cities and Neighborhoods

Pet names that celebrate California’s vibrant cities and neighborhoods.

Echo – From Echo Park’s hipster cool

Topanga – Wild and free canyon energy

Francisco – A city name that suits a dog with a foggy personality

Beverly – For Beverly Hills glamour

Angel – Glamorous and full of energy like the City of Angels

Carmel – A picturesque town perfect for a sweet pup

Big Sur (or Big Sir?) – For a bold dog who loves road trips

Berkeley – Memorable and smart, a fitting name for a brainy buddy

Oakland – Cool and gritty

Pasadena – Graceful and full of history

Hollywood and Pop Culture

For canine companions who were born to be stars.

Chaplin – Classic and timeless

Harlow – Glamorous actress name for a female pup

Monroe – Marilyn’s charm in a single word

Brando – Bold, rebellious character

Pixar – For playful and creative dogs

Spielberg – A name that captures big personality

Garbo – Elegant and mysterious

Fonda – Leadership and heart

Harry – Fun for a Harry Potter fan

Cecil – A vintage nod to Cecil B. DeMille

Wine Country and Agriculture

Names that reflect California’s countryside and farming roots.

Napa – Popular name for pets with a love of the good life

Sonoma – Classic choice for a relaxed pup

Temecula – Vibrant wine region, great for a lively dog

Merlot – Smooth and cool

Cab – Short for Cabernet Sauvignon

Olive – Sweet and fitting for a small dog

Almond – Playful and unique

Apple – A fun, crisp name that feels fresh

Fig – Simple, memorable and cute

Poppy – Captures the essence of the state flower

Nature and National Parks

Nature-inspired pet names for pups who love to explore.

Sequoia – Majestic and strong

Yosemite – A name that reflects wonder and adventure

Sierra – A lively and classic choice

Redwood – Tall and grounded

Shasta – Snowy and cool

Mono – Eerie and mysterious like Mono Lake

Tahoe – Sparkling and fun

Anza – A unique name with history

Fern – Gentle and green

Moonstone – Dreamy, perfect for a night-loving dog

Desert and Road Trip Vibes

Perfect for a pup who loves the open road.

Palm – For Palm Springs style

Coachella – A playful and energetic name

Bodie – Named for the famous ghost town

Dusty – Cool, casual choice

Traveler – A nod to Route 66 adventure

Barstow – For a road-tripping buddy

Mojave – Desert spirit captured in a name

Yucca – Quirky and memorable

Sunset – Classic, warm and perfect for golden fur

Sahara – Exotic and adventurous

Gold Rush and History

Dog names inspired by the spirit of discovery.

Sutter – Historic, strong choice

Goldie – Classic choice for a golden retriever

Rush – Bold and lively

El Dorado – Legendary and dramatic

Prospector – For a dog always sniffing for treasure

Calico – A nod to the ghost town

Boomtown – Fun and energetic

Nugget – Cute and sweet

Placer – Unique and history-packed

Minerva – Goddess energy for a female dog

Laid-Back California Vibe

Pet names that reflect sunny, playful California energy.

Sunny – A popular dog name that never goes out of style

Cali – The most classic California name

Buddy – Friendly, simple and sweet

Luna – Dreamy, moonlit, and perfect for a female pup

Tide – For water-loving pups

Westie – Fun west-coast moniker

Bliss – For the dog who makes life better

Zen – Quiet, centered and fitting for a calm pup

Coolio – A fun, memorable choice

Duke – Classic, confident name that’s a nod to the John Wayne west