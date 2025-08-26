TrustedHousesitters Reveals the Most Popular Dog and Cat Names of 2025

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Picking the right name for a new pet is never easy. Trusted Housesitters tried to make it a little easier this year by analyzing nearly 100,000 names across the country. Their 2025 Pet Name Study doesn’t just reveal the nation’s favorites, it also shows how pop culture, local quirks and even food trends are shaping what we call our cats and dogs.

The big winner? Luna. After years of floating near the top it finally snagged the number one spot overall. Lucy, Bella, Daisy and Rosie filled out the top five for female pets. For the boys, Charlie took the crown with Max, Leo, Cooper and Bailey close behind. A few old favorites like Annie, Murphy, Riley and Roxy dropped out of the rankings this year, making space for newcomers like Cleo, Tucker and Bear.

Advertisement

NEWSLETTER Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your mailbox. Sign Up

Most Popular Dog and Cat Names

When you split the list, Luna still leads the pack for both cats and dogs. Dog lovers leaned toward Bella, Rosie, Cooper and Sadie, while cat parents went for Oliver, Milo, Leo and Cleo alongside classics like Pepper, Coco and Shadow. A lot of “human” names made the cat list too, which feels right since cats do seem to demand a little extra formality.

Regional and City Highlights

Where you live clearly matters. In Denver, nature ruled with names like Aspen, Moose, Rocky and Juniper. In New York, food and pop culture left their mark with Biggie, Cannoli and Brooklyn alongside nods to Friends, Sex and the City and even Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Texas? No surprise there. Names like Dolly, Willie, Cowboy and Chili reflected both music and food with a bit of cowboy swagger.

Pop Culture Influence

Entertainment is shaping pets’ names as much as kids’ these days. Percy shot up by 570 percent thanks to Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Goose jumped after Top Gun: Maverick. Bruno is having a moment too, fueled by Disney’s Encanto.

Advertisement

Books had an impact as well. The Fourth Wing series made Violet and Onyx wildly popular while Sarah J. Maas’s fantasy characters Feyre, Azriel and Rowan all showed up in the rankings. Music lovers are leaving their mark too. Bowie, Freddie, Biggie, Jagger and Taylor are now just as likely to belong to the family pet as to the artists who inspired them.

Top 50 Pet Names in the US (2025)

Luna Lucy Bella Charlie Daisy Max Rosie Lola Lily Leo Stella Cooper Bailey Oliver Milo Buddy Sadie Penny Coco Sophie Olive Ruby Ollie Molly Pepper Willow Gracie Scout Maggie Jack Finn Chloe Frankie Poppy Gus Nala Teddy Ziggy Ginger Loki Piper Lulu Bear Ellie Rocky Louie Jasper Winston Tucker Cleo

For more of the Top Pet Name lists head to TrustedHousesitters