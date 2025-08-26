Advertisement
Advice for Pet Owners

TrustedHousesitters Reveals the Most Popular Dog and Cat Names of 2025

A dog with the moon in honor of the best pet name of the year Luna
(Kiki - stock.adobe.com)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact

Picking the right name for a new pet is never easy. Trusted Housesitters tried to make it a little easier this year by analyzing nearly 100,000 names across the country. Their 2025 Pet Name Study doesn’t just reveal the nation’s favorites, it also shows how pop culture, local quirks and even food trends are shaping what we call our cats and dogs.

The big winner? Luna. After years of floating near the top it finally snagged the number one spot overall. Lucy, Bella, Daisy and Rosie filled out the top five for female pets. For the boys, Charlie took the crown with Max, Leo, Cooper and Bailey close behind. A few old favorites like Annie, Murphy, Riley and Roxy dropped out of the rankings this year, making space for newcomers like Cleo, Tucker and Bear.

When you split the list, Luna still leads the pack for both cats and dogs. Dog lovers leaned toward Bella, Rosie, Cooper and Sadie, while cat parents went for Oliver, Milo, Leo and Cleo alongside classics like Pepper, Coco and Shadow. A lot of “human” names made the cat list too, which feels right since cats do seem to demand a little extra formality.

Regional and City Highlights

Where you live clearly matters. In Denver, nature ruled with names like Aspen, Moose, Rocky and Juniper. In New York, food and pop culture left their mark with Biggie, Cannoli and Brooklyn alongside nods to Friends, Sex and the City and even Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Texas? No surprise there. Names like Dolly, Willie, Cowboy and Chili reflected both music and food with a bit of cowboy swagger.

Pop Culture Influence

Entertainment is shaping pets’ names as much as kids’ these days. Percy shot up by 570 percent thanks to Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Goose jumped after Top Gun: Maverick. Bruno is having a moment too, fueled by Disney’s Encanto.

Books had an impact as well. The Fourth Wing series made Violet and Onyx wildly popular while Sarah J. Maas’s fantasy characters Feyre, Azriel and Rowan all showed up in the rankings. Music lovers are leaving their mark too. Bowie, Freddie, Biggie, Jagger and Taylor are now just as likely to belong to the family pet as to the artists who inspired them.

Top 50 Pet Names in the US (2025)

  1. Luna
  2. Lucy
  3. Bella
  4. Charlie
  5. Daisy
  6. Max
  7. Rosie
  8. Lola
  9. Lily
  10. Leo
  11. Stella
  12. Cooper
  13. Bailey
  14. Oliver
  15. Milo
  16. Buddy
  17. Sadie
  18. Penny
  19. Coco
  20. Sophie
  21. Olive
  22. Ruby
  23. Ollie
  24. Molly
  25. Pepper
  26. Willow
  27. Gracie
  28. Scout
  29. Maggie
  30. Jack
  31. Finn
  32. Chloe
  33. Frankie
  34. Poppy
  35. Gus
  36. Nala
  37. Teddy
  38. Ziggy
  39. Ginger
  40. Loki
  41. Piper
  42. Lulu
  43. Bear
  44. Ellie
  45. Rocky
  46. Louie
  47. Jasper
  48. Winston
  49. Tucker
  50. Cleo

For more of the Top Pet Name lists head to TrustedHousesitters

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

