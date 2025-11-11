Rover’s 2025 Report Reveals the Pet Names Trending in Los Angeles and Beyond
- Rover’s 2025 Pet Name Rover’s 2025 Pet Name Report reveals Luna and Charlie remain the top names for dogs and cats in Los Angeles, mirroring national trends.
- Local standouts: Saint, Sandy, and Beanie are rising for dogs, while Bonnie, Mila, and Winston lead cat name surges across L.A.
- Nationwide trends show pet parents drawing inspiration from nature, pop culture, food, and sports, with names like Wild Thing, Macaron, and Josh Allen gaining popularity.
Rover is out with their annual report on the most popular pet names, and once again the creativity of America’s pet owners are pretty impressive. Pets in the U.S. are sporting names as varied as their owners’ interests, from mythology to sports heroes.
“The names dog owners choose to give their pets are often a direct reflection of who they are, what they like, and what’s going on in the world around them at the time,” says L.A.-based Nicole Ellis, a Certified Professional Dog Trainer and Pet Lifestyle Expert with Rover.
Los Angeles Favorites: Luna and Charlie Are Still on Top
In Los Angeles, however? The classics still reign. For the second year in a row, Luna tops the list for both dogs and cats, followed by Bella, Charlie, Milo and Max on the canine side, and Luna, Mochi, Kitty, Leo and Charlie for cats.
Top 5 Dog Names in Los Angeles
- Luna
- Bella
- Charlie
- Milo
- Max
Top 5 Cat Names in Los Angeles
- Luna
- Mochi
- Kitty
- Leo
- Charlie
Trending in L.A.
Dogs: Saint (+438%), Sandy (+305%), Beanie (+272%)
Cats: Bonnie (+948%), Mila (+448%), Winston (+248%)
Sports culture also makes a strong showing this year in the City of Angels. “Local pet parents love their sports teams,” Ellis adds. “When it comes to L.A. sports-related dog names, Dodger, Jim [Harbough] and Kobe are all trending, while Shohei and Puka made the list for the first time.”
A Look at Pet Name Trends Across America
Nationally, Rover’s data shows Americans drawing from nostalgia, pop culture, and nature. Puppy names like Caesar, Mufasa and Elphie are climbing fast, as are kittens named Pickle, Snowball and Pippin. Across the country, 90s-inspired picks and movie characters from films like “Forrest Gump,” and “Miss Congeniality” have made a surprising comeback. Not surprisingly, there are many characters from “Wicked” featured prominently on the list, with the release of the film late last year.
In the West, outdoor culture and mythological references dominate, dogs named Wild Thing, Harvest and Peachtree are trending, along with cats named Artemis, Apollo and Loki. Or, as Ellis puts it, “Between Luna, Leo and Loki, it sounds like everyone in L.A. is living with a small Greek god.”
Even with new influences, from blockbuster films to favorite snacks, the most popular names remain endearingly familiar. Luna and Charlie may not budge from the top anytime soon, but for Los Angeles pet parents, naming still proves to be deeply personal and an expression of who they are. “This research reinforces that naming a pet is a thoughtful process,” Ellis says. “It makes sense when you think about it. Your pet’s name is likely to be hollered across the house about a million times.”
Beyond Los Angeles, Rover’s national data spotlights the country’s love for nature, food, pop culture, and sports-inspired pet names. Here are some of the most popular picks across the U.S.:
Top Nature-Inspired Dog Names
- Wild Thing
- Earthquake
- Snowcap
- Peachtree
- Harvest
Top Nature-Inspired Cat Names
- Grimmy
- Orión
- Skywalker
- Moonshadow
- Supernova
Top Pop Culture Dog Names
- Forrest Gump
- Gracie Lou Freebush
- Willie Wonka
- Galinda
- R2D2
Top Pop Culture Cat Names
- Bill Murray
- Mary-Kate
- Fat Louie
- Jack Sparrow
- Edward Scissorpaws
Top Food-Inspired Dog Names
- Hoji
- Asiago
- Baby Cakes
- Benihana
- Bisquick
Top Food-Inspired Cat Names
- Adzuki
- Nutter Butter
- Toffy
- Macaron
- Kokonut
Top Sports-Inspired Dog Names
- Arch
- Josh Allen
- Saquon
- Flagg
- Scottie
Top Sports-Inspired Cat Names
- Josh Allen
- Jalen
- Manning
- Luka
- Marchy