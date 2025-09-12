Give Your Pet a Good Reputation: 39 Taylor Swift-Inspired Names for Your Pet

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Taylor Swift doesn’t just write breakup songs. She builds entire worlds. Characters. Heartbreaks. Revenge arcs. Little Easter eggs you catch months later and gasp over (yes, we’ve all been there).

So why not borrow from that universe when you name your new pet? A cat with Reputation energy. A golden retriever who practically screams Fearless. Maybe a rescue pup who deserves a full-blown redemption arc.

There’s a perfect Swift-inspired name out there for every pet. Maybe it’s even something obvious like Betty (or...Taylor?). Or maybe you go deep-cut and pick Cornelia or Epiphany. That’s the fun part.

At the end of the day, pets are family — they deserve main character energy.

Folklore & Evermore Era (Whispery storytelling vibes)

August – from August, nostalgic and wistful. Betty – the heartbroken narrator’s name. Inez – the other girl in that infamous love triangle. Marjorie – a tribute to Taylor’s grandmother. Dorothea – a beloved character in evermore. Willow – graceful and enduring, from evermore. Opal – a gemstone of mystery, also a song name. Gold – dazzling, intense, dreamy. Lake – poetic retreat, metaphoric and serene. Epiphany – quiet strength and revelation.

Midnights & Reputation Era (Nocturnal energy and bold emotions)

Karma – playful bounce and cosmic payback. Midnight – sleek, moody, a little mysterious. Mastermind – cunning with affection wrapped around it. Champagne – bubbly glamour from Champagne Problems. Mirrorball – sparkling and a little fragile. Vigilante – quietly badass. Cruel Summer – sunny heat with an edge. Bejeweled – bling and confidence. KarmaCat – just for fun, Swiftie inside joke.

1989 & Lover Era (Bright pop, retro flair, hearts aflutter)

Wonderland – romantic and whimsical, a nod to the Alice reference. Starlight – golden era nostalgia. Cornelia – romantic street-level storytelling. Aurora – dawn, beauty, lyrical elegance. Grace – effortless charm and style. Ember – warm, glowing, softly smoldering. Brooklyn – gritty, emotional, romantic. London – urban cool meets lyrical dream. Archer – precise, sharp, mythical. Red – timeless, passionate, bold.

The Tortured Poets Department & Beyond (Dark wit, poetic depth)