Cat Breeds

Spooky, Striking, Surprisingly Sweet: Inside the World of Maine Coons

A Maine Coon cat against a black background
(Maximilliano Enciso / LA Times Studios)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

It’s spooky season for our pets. And if you saw a Maine Coon cat silhouetted in a window on Halloween night, you might think you had seen a wild and sinister feline. With their immense size, shaggy coat, intense eyes and those little ear tufts that look like a lynx, the Maine Coon looks more like a representative of darkness than something you’d find curled up in your lap.

But that’s where the spooky part ends. The real story of the Maine Coon is that they are the absolute opposite of scary. They’re famously known as the “gentle giant” of the cat world. A total sweetheart with a surprisingly dog-like, affectionate personality.

So how did this rugged-looking cat from New England become one of the most beloved family pets? The Maine Coon breed is one of the oldest natural breeds in North America and holds the title of Maine’s official state cat. While stories suggest they’re descended from European cats owned by Marie Antoinette, the breed originated more practically from cats adapting to harsh climates. They even gained championship status with cat fanciers at 19th-century American cat shows before Persian cats briefly stole the spotlight.

Physical Characteristics

Black mainr coon kitten in autumn forest.
(Sergei - stock.adobe.com)

So what does a Maine Coon actually look like? It’s a combination of impressive size and rugged features that give them their unique look.

Size and Build

First off, they’re big. Males typically weigh between 18 and 22 lbs, while females average 12 to 15 lbs. They have a strong, muscular, rectangular body shape and large, rounded paws that set them apart from other cat breeds. Their balanced appearance is truly majestic. American Maine Coons often feature even longer bodies and more prominent tufts on their ears.

Coat, Colors, and Patterns

And their coats are something else. A thick, water-resistant double coat and a long, bushy tail all helped this working cat survive. They come in a huge range of colors and patterns; you’ll see brown tabby, blue tabby, red tabby, cream silver and even pure white with white markings.

You might also see some with odd eyes, where each eye color is different. Historically, a lot of Maine Coons had extra toes (a trait called polydactylism), which probably helped them walk on snow like snowshoes, but this is now discouraged in the show ring.

Growth and Grooming

The Maine Coon’s slow development and impressive coat are two of their most defining features.

The Forever Kitten Growth Spurt

Here’s a fun quirk about the Maine Coon cat. They are the forever kittens of the cat world. Unlike most domesticated cats that are fully grown around one year, Maine Coons grow slowly. Their development slows down at about nine months but continues gradually until they reach their full size and full maturity at 4 or 5 years old.

sweet maine coon kittens in different colors with intensive blue eyes
(Pascal - stock.adobe.com)

Coat and Grooming Needs

That impressive coat does require some fairly regular grooming. It’s a medium to long, glossy and layered coat designed for weather protection. The fur is longer around their neck and stomach, forming a lion-like ruff that can look like a silver collar on some colorations, and shorter on the shoulders for better mobility. You’ll need to brush them two to three times per week with a steel brush to prevent tangles and cut down on shedding.

The “Dog-Like” Personality

But don’t let their wild look fool you. Maine Coons are known for being incredibly affectionate and gentle. They have a loving, sweet tempered personality, and what cat fanciers call an essentially amiable disposition. They are intelligent and highly social, often following their humans from room to room. Their “dog-like” behavior can even include a willingness to play fetch, making them one of the best cat choices for families when compared to other cats.

Home Life with a Gentle Giant

Living with a Maine Coon means making a few adjustments. Their size and intelligence require a specific environment and routine.

Setting Up Your Home

Your regular cat equipment might not cut it. Large cat breeds need room to move and places to climb. So you’ll need a tall, sturdy cat tree that won’t wobble under a 20-pound jumper. Scratching posts should be wide and wrapped in sisal, not carpet. The litter boxes need to be jumbo-sized with a low entry to be kind to their joints as they age. For travel, you will want a hard-sided carrier rated for a big dog, not a soft tote.

Daily Care and Enrichment

A nutritious diet and regular vet visits are crucial. But they also need daily play sessions to keep their sharp minds and athletic bodies active. A bored Coon cat is a mischievous one (and you probably don’t want a 20-pound cat inventing its own games). Aim for play windows of 10 to 15 minutes using wands or food puzzles.

Maine coon kitten sitting on tree in forest, park on summer sunny day.
(Marina - stock.adobe.com)

Health and Wellness

Overall, this is a hardy breed, but there are some specific health considerations to be aware of.

Hereditary Health Conditions

Maine Coons are prone to some hereditary conditions. Hip dysplasia and a type of heart disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy are known to be in the breed. They can also be susceptible to spinal muscular atrophy, stomatitis and polycystic kidney disease. If you find your Maine Coon through a breeder, it’s important that they do standard health testing to check for these conditions.

Nutrition and Preventative Care

As obligate carnivores, Maine Coons need a diet high in animal protein. The bottom line is that they need high-quality cat food, whether it’s wet or dry food, that provides the essential amino acids for their growth and health. Preventing obesity is also super important, as their large size can sometimes hide weight gain. Regular checkups with your vet will help you stay on top of their needs.

Considering Adoption?

So if you’re ready for all that fluff and personality, adoption is an amazing option. There are some incredible rescue groups dedicated specifically to the Maine Coon breed and their mixes. Here are a few to check out.

AZ Maine Coon Cat Rescue (AZMCCR)

An all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Arizona. They are dedicated to rescuing, fostering, and placing Maine Coon and Maine Coon mix cats throughout the state.

Only Maine Coons Rescue New Jersey

This is the New Jersey chapter of a nationwide, foster-based rescue run entirely by volunteers. They work to save purebred Maine Coons from kill shelters and find them loving homes across the country.

East Coast Maine Coon Rescue (ECMCR)

As the name suggests, this all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) charity is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Maine Coon and Maine Coon mix cats on the East Coast. They are a network of foster homes and do not have a central shelter facility.

