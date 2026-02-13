Advertisement
Tinx Has Spoken: Cat Owners Are the Ultimate Dating Green Flag

Tinx
(BFA for Jinx)
Flavio Gomez
By Flavio Gomez
In modern dating, signals matter. What you value. How you care. What your life looks like when no one is watching. Increasingly, one of the clearest indicators is also one of the softest: owning a cat.

That insight sits at the center of a new campaign from Jinx, the premium pet food brand co-founded by Chris Evans, which has officially expanded into cat food. To mark the launch, Jinx partnered with podcaster and cultural commentator Tinx, a proud cat mom herself, to spotlight an idea resonating across dating culture. Loving cats is a green flag.

And this time, it is not just a vibe. It is backed by data.

The Cat Effect on Modern Dating

As part of the launch, Jinx commissioned a national survey that reveals a meaningful shift in how singles perceive cat ownership. Nearly half of respondents, 45 percent, say they are more likely to swipe right when they see a cat on someone’s dating profile. Only 14 percent say it makes them less interested. Even more telling, 48 percent of singles now consider cat ownership a genuine green flag in relationships.

In a dating landscape increasingly shaped by emotional intelligence, boundaries, and care, the findings suggest that cats have quietly become shorthand for stability, empathy, and intentional living.

Tinx has long argued that cat people tend to possess the qualities modern relationships require. Patience. Respect for autonomy. Consistency. Her partnership with Jinx turns that cultural insight into a broader conversation about how we evaluate compatibility in 2026.

A Brand Built on Care Expands Its Reach

Jinx’s move into cat food reflects the same philosophy that has defined its approach to dog nutrition. Ingredient first recipes. No corn, wheat, or soy. Real animal proteins like cage-free chicken and Atlantic salmon, paired with bone broth and TruMune postbiotics to support immune and gut health.

The expansion positions Jinx as a brand that understands pets not as accessories, but as family members whose well-being reflects the values of the people who care for them.

BFA for Jinx
(BFA for Jinx)

A Valentine’s Moment Made for Cat People

To bring the campaign to life, Jinx and Tinx hosted The Purrfect Match, a pre-Valentine’s Day event in New York celebrating cat lovers as the ultimate dating green flag. The experience leaned into playful, immersive moments designed to spark connection.

Guests moved through curated installations, including a Kitty Klaw prize machine, live illustrators sketching attendees with their cats, and a dedicated play area filled with adoptable kittens from Animal Haven NYC. The event paired cultural relevance with real impact, supporting rescue and adoption while reinforcing the emotional bond at the heart of cat ownership.

Why This Moment Matters

Jinx’s cat food launch is not just a category expansion. It is a reflection of how deeply pets are woven into modern identity, relationships, and self-expression. In a world where dating profiles act as value statements, a cat is no longer a background detail — it is a signal.

By aligning with Tinx and grounding the message in data, Jinx taps into a truth many cat people already know: That love, patience, and responsibility show up in the smallest daily rituals. Sometimes, it’s as simple as what shows up in a food bowl.

For singles swiping with intention and brands paying attention to culture, the message is clear. Cat people are having a moment and the green flags are flying.

