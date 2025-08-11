Advertisement
Cats

From Furballs to Fresh: A Basic Guide to Cat Grooming

Man combing his grey persian cat. Sweet cat enjoying while being brushed. High quality photo
(Creative Cat Studio - stock.adob)
Kevin Spencer
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist

Cats are famously fussy about cleanliness. The average cat spends nearly half its waking hours in a self-grooming marathon. But even though most cats do a decent job on their own, they still need a little help from their humans.

Regular grooming sessions are about more than a shiny coat or fewer loose hairs on your couch. According to the Cornell Feline Health Center, they’re essential for catching problems early on, like skin irritation, fleas or bald patches that need a vet’s attention.

For those especially tricky coats or stubborn mats (or even just stubborn cats), a professional groomer makes life easier for both of you.

Why Every Cat Loves a Good Brush

Ever wondered why cats shed so much? It’s because they’re constantly losing dead hair. If you don’t help them remove it with regular brushing, a lot of it ends up as hairballs or a soft layer on your favorite black sweater. Brushing also spreads those magical natural oils across your cat’s body, giving that sought-after shiny look.

Woman brushing her cat while it resting on carpet at home
(New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
The American Veterinary Medical Association points out that grooming sessions are a great time to spot external parasites, bumps or skin changes you’d otherwise miss. Indoor cats and older cats, in particular, really benefit from the extra help.

Brush, Comb, or Mitt? Picking the Perfect Tool

Having the right tools makes the grooming process a lot more pleasant. For long-haired breeds, a wide-toothed comb or heavier duty brush works wonders on tangles. The Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush ($15.99) is a grooming rake that can tackle the heaviest tangles in your cat’s coat.

For medium-haired cats, you’ll do well with brushes designed to remove loose hair without tugging. Well & Good make a variety of simple cat brushes of this type.

Most short-haired cats usually just need a soft brush or a grooming mitt. The Delomo Purple Glove ($13) is popular with many cat owners. Made of silicon, it offers both a grooming solution as well as a gentle massage that cats love.

Woman brushing her cat with grooming glove on bench against beige background, closeup
(africaimages.com (Olga Yastremsk/New Africa - stock.adobe.com)

If you don’t think you’ve got time for regular grooming, you can always splurge and get the PawSwing Autocomb Pro ($599), which grooms your cat every time it passes through the hole in the box-like contraption.

The Gentle Clip: Keeping Claws in Check

Trimming your cat’s nails is just as important as keeping her fur tidy. Overgrown claws can get caught in furniture or even curve painfully into the paw pads. Regular nail trims help prevent problems, and scratching posts are a great way to keep claws in shape between trims. Experts at International Cat Care recommend nail trimming every two to four weeks.

If you’re nervous about accidentally cutting into the blood vessels, just ask your vet for a quick demonstration. If your cat hates having her feet touched, start slow—handle her paws during quiet moments and always reward patience with a treat.

The veterinarian trims the nails of a British breed cat. Pet care. The girl cuts the claws of a gray cat close-up.
(Zulkarneev Denis/Наталья Марная - st)
How to Know if It’s Time for the Tub

The ASPCA reminds us that bathing cats isn’t usually a routine necessity. But sometimes, especially with allergies, skin problems or a particularly messy adventure, a bath is unavoidable. When that happens, avoid human shampoo, which can cause skin irritation. Instead, choose a gentle, cat-specific shampoo like Earthbath Hypoallergenic ($17.99).

If your cat panics at the sound of water, you’re not alone. Fortunately, waterless shampoos are available. According to The Spruce Pets, these come in foams, sprays and wipes that are perfect for spot cleaning. TropiClean makes their waterless shampoo from natural ingredients and can be used in minutes. Just make sure to choose a formula that is safe for cats and fragrance-free, such as TropiClean Hyop-Allergenic Waterless Shampoo ($12.99). If you don’t have waterless shampoo and you’re in a pinch, a damp cloth is great for spot cleaning.

Woman shampooing a tabby gray cat in a grooming salon
(Михаил Решетнико)

The Final Polish: A Gentle Ear Clean

Ear cleaning is an essential part of a cat’s grooming routine, even though many cats don’t need it often. Keep an eye out for redness, swelling, or a strong odor, which can be signs of infection. When it’s time to clean, use a vet-approved ear cleaning solution and a cotton ball. Never a cotton swab, which can damage the inner ear.

Gently wipe the visible part of the ear and avoid going deep into the ear canal. If you see an unusual amount of dark discharge or if your cat seems to be in pain, it’s time to call your vet.

No matter your cat’s coat or age, grooming is a simple way to care for their body and boost their wellbeing. Whether you’re brushing, clipping or just spending time together, you’re giving them more than a clean coat. You’re giving them comfort, connection and a healthy, happy life.

CatsCat Care & FeedingPets
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

