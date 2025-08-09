Cat Scratching Solutions: Expert Advice to Save Your Sofa

Cat scratching. It’s as natural to felines as purring or chasing a toy. It’s not misbehavior. It’s an instinct that’s essential for their physical and emotional well-being.

But when your sofa arms start looking like shredded wheat it’s hard not to get frustrated. Hannah McCoy, owner of Hannah’s Cat Training in Los Angeles, has over 20 years experience in the field. She says scratching is not just necessary for the physical health of your cat but also for mental and emotional well-being. She explains, “Cats need to be able to frequently scratch objects in their environment to feel safe in their own territory. It helps them know they are ‘home’ and it boosts their confidence.”

Scratching lets cats keep their nails healthy, stretch their bodies and leave scent marks. Many cats pick high-traffic spots or sturdy surfaces like couch corners because these are ideal for scent marking and a good stretch. Once a cat starts scratching a particular item it becomes a familiar place and almost a ritual.

Proactive Cat Training: The Key to Preventing Unwanted Scratching

McCoy emphasizes that scratching is very much a pattern. Like dogs who revisit the same trees on walks, cats return to favorite scratching spots throughout the day. She says, “Once your cat has started scratching an object, it has their scent deposited. This makes it more difficult to switch them over to the right objects than just preventing it from the get go.” So don’t wait for damage to happen. You need to anticipate your cat’s need to scratch and offer suitable alternatives from the beginning.

How to Choose and Place the Best Cat Scratching Posts

Most cats prefer sisal rope or corrugated cardboard for scratching, but style and placement matter just as much as the material. McCoy points out a common mistake of putting scratching posts far away from furniture in hopes cats will ignore the couch and find the post. She says your cat is naturally going to decide where in your house they want to scratch and if the scratchers you provide are nowhere near there, they will ignore the scratchers and continue scratching the wrong items.

She suggests instead placing posts directly beside furniture or areas that your cat will likely want to or have already begun to scratch. These items need to be out in social areas and there need to be several on each level of the house. Ideally at least one in each main room that the cat will spend time in.

Variety matters too. Some cats prefer vertical posts for a full-body stretch while others like horizontal pads or ramps. Offering multiple styles and making sure each is sturdy and accessible greatly increases your success.

Redirecting Cat Scratching: How to Train Cats to Use Scratching Posts

Don’t panic if your cat has already started scratching the wrong spot. Block access to the damaged area using a plastic barrier, furniture cover or rearranging items and immediately place a scratching post or mat nearby. McCoy recommends setting up enticing and desirable scratching items nearby where your cat has shown they already want to do this behavior. Reward them with a treat and praise every time you catch them doing it.

Adding catnip spray, treats or toys to the new scratcher can make it more appealing. Sticky tape or foil can discourage your cat from returning to the old spot since the texture is unpleasant for their claws.

Training Mistakes to Avoid: What Not to Do When Cats Scratch Furniture

Punishing cats for scratching by yelling, spraying water or clapping doesn’t work and often makes things worse McCoy warns. “They are not just filing their nails, scratching is actually a very nuanced behavior. When you suddenly get angry and begin chastising them, this is very confusing for them and creates stress and conflict.” In some cases, the attention, even negative, can reinforce the behavior. Instead, focus on positive reinforcement and making the right choices easy for your cat.

Cat Scratching and Stress: Helping Anxious Cats Feel Secure

If your cat’s scratching seems excessive or destructive, stress could be the root cause. Scratching is a stress-relieving behavior, McCoy explains. A cat with increased stress absolutely will have a desire to scratch more in an effort to blow off some steam and increase their sense of safety and confidence in their home. Look for changes in the household, new pets or routine disruptions and provide safe quiet zones and consistent routines to help your cat feel secure.

Nail Trimming: Regularly trimming your cat’s claws as part of the grooming process can minimize damage during the training process.

Nail Caps: Temporary, humane vinyl nail caps are available to help protect surfaces.

Avoid Declawing: Never declaw. It’s inhumane and in some states illegal. It leads to severe short-term and long-term pain plus behavioral problems.

McCoy is clear that it’s a biological and instinctive need and your cat is going to do it. It is up to you to anticipate it and to prevent them from doing it in unwanted areas. Also to proactively ensure they do it in the right areas from the day they arrive in your home. Addressing scratching early and positively can prevent bigger problems like rehoming or surrender for something that was entirely preventable.