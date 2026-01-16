Regal, Athletic, Independent: The Borzoi (Russian Wolfhound)

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Borzoi, also known as the Russian Wolfhound, is a large sighthound breed defined by elegance, speed and a long association with Russian nobility. This elegant breed originated in 17th-century Russia, where Borzois were originally bred by aristocratic families for hundreds of years to hunt wolves across vast open landscapes. These hunting dogs relied on sight, speed and endurance rather than brute force, making them uniquely suited to wolf hunting. The breed’s name comes from the Russian word borzyi, meaning swift—the masculine singular form of an archaic Russian adjective—and a fitting description for dogs capable of reaching speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

The breed nearly disappeared during the Russian Revolution due to its close association with the czars and Russian aristocracy. Many noble kennels were destroyed, but the Borzoi breed survived through early exports to Europe and the United States. William Wade was among the early figures responsible for reestablishing the breed abroad. The American Kennel Club recognizes the Borzoi as a distinct Russian breed, and references to Borzois appear in Russian art and literature, including Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

Borzoi in Context: Comparison With Other Breeds

Among sighthounds, Borzois share ancestry and hunting instincts with Arabian Greyhounds, though they differ in both coat and temperament. Their longer, silkier Borzoi coat reflects adaptation to colder climates, while their demeanor is often calmer and more reserved than many other giant breeds. Though large in size, Borzois are more slender and lightly built than mastiff-type dogs, relying on speed and agility rather than power.

Their movement is often described as “glamour flying,” a phrase frequently used within the Borzoi Club community to describe the breed’s effortless stride. While they share prey drive with other sighthounds and dog breeds, Borzoi tend to be less overtly reactive than many other dogs, particularly in home environments.

Borzoi Puppies and Development

Borzoi puppies are born with a soft undercoat that gradually develops into the breed’s signature long, silky coat as they mature. Growth is slow and deliberate, and Borzoi puppies benefit from free play rather than forced exercise at a young age to protect developing bones and joints. Structured over-exertion too early can contribute to joint problems later in life.

Young Borzois are intelligent and observant, responding well to positive reinforcement training. Early socialization and exposure, including puppy training classes, are especially important, as the breed can be naturally reserved. With proper guidance, Borzoi puppies grow into composed adults that are confident but not overstimulated.

Physical Characteristics and Coat

A healthy Borzoi has a long, narrow head, small ears, a narrow chest and a deep chest supported by well-sprung ribs. The body is athletic and built for speed, with long legs and a flexible spine that allows for powerful, ground-covering strides. Their coat may be flat, wavy or lightly curled, with a distinctive thick frill around the neck.

The Borzoi coat requires regular grooming to prevent tangles and manage loose hair, particularly during seasonal shedding when more frequent grooming is needed. Despite their long coat, Borzois are generally clean, healthy dogs with minimal odor. A pin brush is often used to maintain coat condition, along with occasional regular bathing as needed.

Temperament and Interaction With Other Dogs

Borzoi dogs are known for their calm, gentle disposition and strong bond with their human family. They tend to be reserved rather than exuberant, often observing before engaging. While generally compatible with other dogs and other breeds, they may take time to warm up and benefit from slow, thoughtful introductions.

A strong prey drive remains an inherent part of the breed. Borzois may instinctively chase small animals, including cats and other pets, making supervision and a securely fenced yard essential. Their behavior around other dogs is typically polite and non-confrontational, but careful management helps prevent misunderstandings driven by instinct rather than aggression.

Training and Exercise

Borzoi training benefits from an understanding of the breed’s independent nature. They are intelligent dogs and capable learners, but they respond best to positive reinforcement training rather than repetition or pressure. Training sessions should be short and engaging, as Borzois can become easily bored by drills that lack variety.

Daily exercise is necessary to maintain both physical and mental health, with at least one hour recommended. Long walks, controlled running and opportunities for free movement in safe, enclosed spaces are ideal. Borzois excel in canine sports such as lure coursing, where their natural instincts and athleticism can be expressed safely. Mental stimulation is equally important, even for a breed known for its calm demeanor.

Nutrition and Diet

Borzois require a high-quality diet formulated for large or giant breeds to support muscle maintenance and energy needs. While they are not heavy eaters, consistency in feeding routines supports digestion and overall health. Feeding high quality dog food suited to their size and activity level is essential.

The breed is particularly prone to bloat and gastric dilation volvulus, a life-threatening stomach condition. Owners should be alert to symptoms and understand that stomach twists require immediate veterinary intervention.

Health Considerations and Prevention

Borzois are generally healthy dogs, but like many giant breeds, they can be predisposed to health issues such as hip dysplasia, joint problems and stomach torsion. Sensitivity to anesthesia is another breed-specific concern, making experienced veterinary care important during procedures.

Maintaining proper blood supply, appropriate exercise and regular grooming helps support long-term health. While Borzois are considered generally healthy, awareness of breed-related health conditions is key to prevention and early intervention.

Lifespan and Aging

The average life expectancy of a Borzoi ranges from 9 to 14 years. As they age, Borzois may experience joint stiffness or spinal cord concerns and benefit from tailored exercise and nutrition. Despite their size, many Borzois remain socially engaged and affectionate well into their senior years.

Adoption and Rescue

Many Borzois enter rescue due to mismatches between their size, prey drive and household expectations. Families unprepared for their space needs or instinctual behaviors may struggle to manage them appropriately.

Breed-specific rescue organizations help place Borzoi dogs in homes that understand their temperament and physical requirements, offering an important alternative to purchasing a puppy.

Borzoi Rescue Organizations

National Borzoi Rescue Foundation

A breed-specific rescue dedicated to rehoming Borzois across the United States, with a focus on education and long-term placement success.

Borzoi Club of America Rescue Network

Supported by the national Borzoi Club, this network assists Borzoi dogs in need through foster placement and coordinated adoption efforts.

Borzoi Rescue (Rescue Me!)

A national listing of Borzoi dogs currently in need of adopters, including available dogs fostered across the U.S., with state-by-state views. Offers real-time adoption postings and breed details (this is a community-maintained network of rescues and fosters).