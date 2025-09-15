The Best Dog Breeds for Apartment Dwellers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Thinking you can’t have a dog just because you live in an apartment? The secret to happy apartment living with a dog is that finding the right dog is less about size and more about personality. The best apartment dogs are the ones with a calm temperament, a quiet nature and manageable exercise needs. They’re the types who are content with daily walks and some indoor playtime, and they won’t drive your neighbors crazy with constant barking. So while small dog breeds are an obvious place to start, even some larger dogs like a Great Dane can thrive.

When choosing a breed for an apartment you have to consider practical things like weight or size restrictions. Of course also breed characteristics such as energy levels. The good news is that many dog breeds can be suited for apartment living.

Top 10 Breeds for Apartment Living

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

If you’re looking for a gentle and affectionate companion, the Cavalier King Charles is one of the best dog breeds for the job. These great companions have a wonderful calm temperament, are small enough for any living space and adapt easily to other pets. Regular brushing is all it takes to keep their silky short coat looking great.

French Bulldog

You’ve seen them everywhere for a reason. The French Bulldog is arguably the most popular apartment dog in the world right now. This low maintenance dog is quiet, sturdy and perfectly happy with short walks and a whole lot of napping. Their low energy levels are a huge plus. Just be mindful that they are a brachycephalic breed so you’ll need to help them stay cool and avoid too much strenuous exercise.

Boston Terrier

With their tuxedo-like markings and cheerful personality, Boston Terriers are fantastic little city dogs. This excellent dog breed has bursts of playful energy that are easily managed with a few short walks each day. They are incredibly social and friendly, making them a great choice if you have other dogs or frequent visitors. With proper socialization they rarely become vocal dogs.

Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu is a classic choice for apartment living and it’s easy to see why. These smaller breeds were literally bred as lap dogs so they thrive in small spaces and love being near their humans. Their breed characteristics include low exercise needs, but they do require regular grooming (or a cute “puppy cut”) to keep their coat from getting tangled.

Bichon Frise

If you’re looking for a playful dog with a hypoallergenic coat then the Bichon Frise is a perfect fit. Think of them as a cheerful, living powder puff whose main goal in life is to charm every person they meet. They adapt well to an apartment lifestyle and don’t need much exercise. A couple of short walks and some indoor playtime will keep them happy. They experience minimal shedding which is a huge plus, but regular grooming is a must.

Havanese

These dogs are lively and cheerful without being too overwhelming to the senses. This makes them great companions for apartment dwellers. Havanese dogs are smart and enjoy mental stimulation from training games and learning tricks, which helps prevent behavioral issues. When trained early they are rarely vocal dogs.

Pug

With their big personalities and comical faces, Pugs are natural entertainers. These small dogs love to be near their owners and are perfectly content to be left for long periods after a quick walk. They do shed quite a bit, so regular brushing will be part of your daily routine. It’s important to make sure they get enough exercise to prevent weight gain.

Greyhound

This one might surprise you, but one of the best dogs for apartments is the lanky Greyhound. These larger dogs are famous for being gentle “couch potatoes.” They love short bursts of sprinting in a safe, enclosed area like a dog park a few times a week, and they’ll spend the rest of their time napping. Their quiet nature and short coat make them incredibly easy roommates.

Whippet

Think of the Whippet as a smaller, pocket-sized Greyhound. They are perfect for apartment dwellers with an active lifestyle. They love outdoor activities but are incredibly calm indoors and enjoy nothing more than curling up under a blanket. With enough exercise Whippets are quiet and clean.

Corgi (Pembroke or Cardigan)

Corgis are smart little dogs packed with high energy. This active breed does best with daily exercise and plenty of mental stimulation—think puzzle toys and training sessions. They can shed heavily, so be prepared for regular brushing. But with a good daily routine Corgis adapt wonderfully to apartment living and become a loyal furry friend.

A Few Honorable Mentions

Of course the list doesn’t end there. Tiny dogs like the Chihuahua, which may be the smallest dog on the list, Italian Greyhounds, and Yorkshire Terriers can thrive in a studio apartment. The important thing with these breeds is that they need consistent training and proper socialization to manage their barking tendencies.