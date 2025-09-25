7 Lessons I Learned from My Wild First Week With a New Puppy

When our new puppy arrived in Los Angeles from New Hampshire via the stork called Embark American Airlines (how we ended up with a dog from a farm 3000 miles away is a tale for another time) we were ecstatic. We had been preparing for this moment for quite some time.

Both of us had dogs as children. In the months leading up to the puppy’s arrival we had been short-term boarding other dogs of all sizes and temperaments to practice for the immense responsibility of puppy care and dog ownership. Also in our favor was the fact that my partner works in doggy daycare, has read virtually every major dog training book on the market, and signed us up for the Puppy Culture puppy training program in advance.

When they wheeled his travel crate down the baggage terminal hallway we smiled confidently at each other knowing we were ready for the challenge of raising a pup. One week later I can tell you we were mostly right. Yet there are still a few things I wish I had known to better prepare as new puppy owners.

Sunday Night: Prepare for Your Puppy’s Arrival and Potty Accidents

Our puppy flew from Boston to Los Angeles. Thanks to the pros at Casa Fairview K9’s, the pet transport journey could not have gone more perfectly. They were incredible.

From the time of check-in (two and a half hours before takeoff), however, to the time of unloading through the cargo process (45 minutes after landing) that’s almost 9 hours in a crate. Though he had food and water, he obviously didn’t have a place to go to the bathroom.

Our dog trainer friend and LA Times Studios contributor, Michael Hill, reassured us that many times puppies and dogs will hold it even for long flights, not wanting to go to the bathroom in such a confined space. But our boy was not one of those dogs. He peed and he pooped. A lot.

We weren’t mad, but we did have to figure out how to clean him up before we got him into the car. Towels. Wipes. A small scrub brush and water to rinse him off. A replacement blanket for the bottom of the crate. We should have had it all in the car or even with us at baggage claim.

Lesson Learned: Have cleaning supplies ready for the moment of pickup by air or if you’re traveling a long way to get your puppy home. Expect potty accidents even before crate training starts.

Monday: House Training and Grooming Begin

He slept through the night in his pen. Quiet. No whining or whimpering. Our little man wasn’t scared at all! Victory. But he pooped twice in there and sat in it. Again, we weren’t mad: He’s just a clumsy puppy figuring out his bladder functions! But it was a big clean-up job, scrubbing his pen pad, plus a bath for him. Spoiler alert: this would not be the last accident in the house or his last bath of the week.

Lesson Learned: There will be poop. A lot of it. Have your cleaning supplies ready, your gag reflex in check, and be prepared to get your hands dirty taking care of your furry friend while he learns potty training. Consider this the start of regular puppy grooming too.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Proper Socialization Takes Time

The first two days our puppy was quiet. Not much play. Didn’t care about training treats. Wasn’t eating much of his dog food. We thought maybe that’s just what he was like or, worried new puppy owners that we were, that maybe something was wrong and he needed a veterinarian. By Wednesday everything started to change. He found his bark, a ball of playful energy sniffing every inch of the apartment and yard with joy. It was a total energy shift that only continued to grow throughout the week.

Lesson Learned: Your puppy is in a new home, away from the only house and family he’s ever known. Don’t jump to conclusions too soon while you give your puppy a few days to adjust and start proper socialization.

Thursday: Adjusting Your Puppy Schedule

This is the day when I really appreciated how much of a full-time job this is. I knew that intellectually going into it, but now I understood it in a physical sense. You watch them constantly so they don’t have potty accidents. You take them out to go to the bathroom upwards of 10 times a day. Playtime. Training sessions. Almost every minute is accounted for and, if you’re like me and most, you probably also have a day job you need to get done.

Lesson Learned: Forget about your normal routine in the first week of being a puppy parent. Gym schedule, social schedule, sleep schedule. It’s all going out the window and that’s what you’ve signed on for.

Bonus Tip: Meal prepping for the week before the puppy’s arrival would have been a huge help as between puppy training and work things there wasn’t a ton of time to eat, let alone cook.

Friday: Crate Training and Calm Nap Time

The silver lining is that puppies sleep a lot. Two long nap sessions per day if you’re using the Puppy Culture method, but your puppy is going to nap a lot regardless. It’s the time you’ll want to accomplish life tasks. Work. Laundry. Shower. Maybe even a little meditation. Anything not puppy-related is happening during nap time.

Lesson learned: When the pup goes down, it’s now or never. No scrolling on your phone, it’s time to get things done. This is also a great time to practice crate training in short periods so your puppy feels secure.

Saturday: Training Pays Off as Your Pup Grows

By the end of the week he was following us around and ready for leash training. Waiting (mostly) to potty outside. Learning to love his crate time and his playtime equally. We were in awe not only of the absolute chaos that the first week felt like, but of the small improvements we were already starting to see.

We had a feeling not only that there was light at the end of the long puppy training tunnel, but also that we could definitely handle this. We might just raise the very best boy afterall.

Lesson Learned: The first week builds the foundation for everything so hang in there. Use positive reinforcement every day and celebrate small wins. Go easy on your puppy and go easy on yourself.