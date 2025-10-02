Lean, Loyal and Laid-Back: The Greyhound

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Breed overview

Here’s the great paradox of the Greyhound breed of dog. They are famously one of the world’s most recognizable dogs: lean, athletic, and built for speed, capable of hitting 40 miles per hour. But these Greyhounds are equally known for being calm and affectionate couch potatoes at home. The perfect balance of a short burst of energy followed by a long, long nap.

And their history is ancient. As one of the oldest breeds, some say their origin can be traced to breeds mentioned in the Bible, though the dog breed we know today was refined in England. The name “Greyhound” is derived from Old English, reflecting the breed’s deep historical roots and traditional hunting skills.

Throughout history, Greyhounds were cherished by notable owners such as Cleopatra and Queen Elizabeth I, who valued them as noble companions and status symbols. They became prized hunters before their more modern association with Greyhound racing as a sport, which became popular for entertainment and gambling.

(Paul de Vos, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Size and appearance

Greyhounds are large but surprisingly refined. All legs and elegance. Male dogs typically stand 28 to 30 inches tall, with females a little smaller, but they’re surprisingly lightweight for their height, usually in the 60 to 70 pound range.

Their bodies are long and narrow, with deep chests and a slim waist. And their short, smooth coats come in just about every color and pattern you can imagine, from solid black or fawn to brindle, parti-color or gray. But it’s their long, narrow heads, folded “rose” ears and incredibly soulful eyes that give them their signature look.

Temperament

Greyhounds are often much quieter than people expect. Gentle, sensitive and loyal. They tend to be affectionate without being glued to your side and form really strong bonds with their human family.

Greyhounds are known to be gentle and patient with children, making them suitable for families. They can adapt well to family life and are often chosen by families for their affectionate nature. But even though they were bred for speed and hunting, Greyhounds are not hyperactive dogs. Most Greyhounds truly enjoy lounging indoors and thrive in calm environments.

(Tara Gregg/everydoghasastory - stock.adobe.)

They generally get along well with other dogs, but careful introductions are especially important when meeting other breeds, and muzzling may be recommended until their behavior is well established. You have to carefully manage their prey drive (that old hunter instinct is still in there), so introductions to cats or smaller pets should be handled with common sense.

Exercise needs

Greyhounds need regular activity, but probably not as much as you’d think. A couple of daily walks and a chance to sprint in a secure, fenced yard every now and then is usually enough to keep them happy.

They are sprinters, not endurance runners (so long jogs aren’t really their thing). And the real shocker? They can be fantastic apartment dogs, as long as they get that consistent outdoor time, although Greyhounds are sensitive to loud noises so city apartments may not be recommended.

(Rita Kochmarjova/Rita Kochmarjova - stock.adobe.c)

Training and socialization

These dogs are intelligent but can be really sensitive. Greyhounds respond best to patient, positive reinforcement training. Any harsh corrections can cause them to shut down, so a gentle approach is the only way to go.

Socialization from a young age is also important to build their confidence and help them feel relaxed in new situations. And again, that natural prey drive should be managed early if they’re going to live with any small pets. With proper training, Greyhounds can be trained to live peacefully with cats and other small pets.

Health and lifespan

The good news is that Greyhounds are generally healthy and the average lifespan for the breed is 10 to 14 years. Greyhounds live a good long time with proper care. However, factors such as diet, environment and medical conditions can affect a Greyhound’s health and lifespan.

But like all breeds there are a few health considerations. Bloat can be a serious issue for deep-chested breeds, and there is a higher risk of bone cancer (osteosarcoma). They can also have some dental issues and a sensitivity to anesthesia, which is common for sighthounds.

Grooming and care

When it comes to grooming Greyhounds are a total breeze to maintain. Their short coats only need a weekly brushing to get rid of loose hair. That’s about it.

But because they don’t have an insulating undercoat, they can get cold easily and might need a sweater in the winter. And they definitely appreciate soft, padded bedding to cushion their lean bodies. Like all dog breeds, Greyhounds should still undergo regular grooming, including ear checks and nail trims.

Better to Adopt

Adopting a Greyhound can be an incredibly rewarding experience. The majority of adoptable Greyhounds are young adults looking for a home after their racing career is over and they are ready to live happily in retirement. Most of these dogs are former racing Greyhounds who have completed their careers on the track. After completing their racing days on the track at a young age, these racers transition beautifully to lead wonderful lives at home.

Racing Greyhounds frequently participate in multiple races each week and the frequency of races can impact their physical condition and career length. The average racing Greyhound’s career lasts only a few years, often less than half of their total lifespan.

While Greyhound racing has a long history in the US and England, it remains popular in other parts of the world, like Australia and New Zealand. However, the decline of Greyhound racing as a sport has been driven by animal welfare concerns, leading to significant changes in the sports industry.

(Francois Loubser/francoisloubser - stock.adobe.co)

A few great greyhound adoption organizations to check out are:

Greyhound Friends for Life in California

A volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to finding loving homes for retired racing Greyhounds. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, their mission is to help these dogs transition from their racing careers to life as cherished family pets in Northern California.

Greyhound Adoption League of Texas

A non-profit organization that finds homes for Greyhounds, sighthounds, and sighthound mixes. Since its founding in 2001, GALTX has assisted thousands of these dogs, including many from cruelty or law enforcement seizures, in finding their forever families.

Greyhound Pets of America

The largest non-profit Greyhound adoption organization in the world, functioning as a national network of volunteers. Through its numerous chapters across the United States, GPA’s primary mission is to place ex-racing Greyhounds into loving homes and educate the public on what excellent companions they are.