Bare is Beautiful: 5 Great Hairless Dog Breeds

At first the idea seemed crazy, the thought of owning a hairless dog. Dogs are furry and fluffy creatures, you told yourself, made for petting and nuzzling into their soft and luscious coats. And yet you couldn’t stop thinking about them when you’d see one out in public. Maybe you’re here now doing some research. You’re - gasp - seriously considering getting a hairless dog.

For some it’s an opportunity to go against the grain and stand out in a crowd of dog owners. Many times they’re sought after people who want a pet but can’t stand dog hair everywhere. Some people have allergies, but aren’t able to own some of the larger hypo-allergenic breeds. With bare skin instead of a furry coat, these pups have a one-of-a-kind look, they barely shed, and you don’t have to clean up after them nearly as much as you would with a dog that has a double coat or long hair.

NEWSLETTER Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your mailbox. Sign Up

Skin Care Over Grooming: A Different Kind of Maintenance

Because they’ve got bare skin, hairless dogs need a little extra TLC. Dogs with longer hair or thick fur require grooming to prevent mats, while hairless breeds need moisturizing skincare to avoid breakouts or dry patches. Additionally, they need to be protected from easy sunburn when outdoors in the sun for even very short periods of time. Some hairless dog breeds may also be prone to dental problems or autoimmune conditions. Regular check-ups with vets are just as important for these breeds as with any other.

Advertisement

(Masarik - stock.adobe.com)

Famous Hairless Breeds and Their Personalities

Beyond the maintenance these dogs are just as affectionate, loyal and fun as any other. There are some pretty famous hairless breeds and they’re not all the same. Each one has a pretty unique set of standard personality traits that are important to consider if you’re thinking of adding a hairless dog to your family.

The Xoloitzcuintli: Mexico’s Ancient Treasure

The Mexican Hairless Dog, or Xoloitzcuintli, is one of the oldest dog breeds in the Americas making it a true historical treasure. This hairless breed comes in three sizes. Though there is also has a coated variety, though the completely hairless type is more common. Known for their intelligence and calm nature, Xolos make excellent watchdogs and loyal family pets. Their bare skin is warm to the touch and they require regular baths to keep it healthy. Their dignified presence and even temperament make them a great fit for households looking for a calm, low-maintenance pet that is also a faithful guardian.

Advertisement

(Masarik - stock.adobe.com)

The American Hairless Terrier: Energetic and Obedient

american hairless terrier (Cavan - stock.adobe.com)

The American Hairless Terrier, a relative of the Rat Terrier, is an energetic, playful and intelligent dog with little to no hair or fur. It’s one of the only hairless dog breeds native to the United States and is becoming increasingly popular among allergy sufferers. Most have bare skin, though some are born with a short coat. They are known for their strong prey drive and excel in agility and obedience training, making them a great fit for active families. Their skin needs consistent care to prevent dryness and irritation. Protective clothing may be needed during colder months to keep their body temperature stable.

Advertisement

The Peruvian Inca Orchid: Elegant and Rare

(KATAMOUNT/katamount - stock.adobe.com)

The Peruvian Inca Orchid is a graceful, intelligent and affectionate dog. It comes in both coated and hairless forms. They have a refined, athletic build and move with elegance making them a beautiful sight to behold. They form deep bonds with their owners and require moderate exercise to remain content. They are a relatively rare breed and not as commonly seen as other pups. But they are treasured by those who appreciate their history and unique companionship.

The Ecuadorian Hairless Dog: A Playful Rarity

The Ecuadorian Hairless Dog is an exceptionally rare breed, closely related to other South American hairless dogs like the Peruvian Inca Orchid. It has completely hairless or very short coat varieties and is known for its playful and gentle nature. Their active nature and affectionate demeanor make them great companions for experienced pet parents who can manage their exercise and grooming needs. In addition to regular baths and moisturizer, they can benefit from the occasional light exfoliation. These dogs are high-energy, needing regular physical and mental stimulation.

(Amparo Garcia V/Amparo Garcia - stock.adobe.com)

The Chinese Crested: Iconic and Adaptable

(puteli - stock.adobe.com)

The Chinese Crested is one of the most recognizable hairless dog breeds. It comes in two varieties: hairless and “powderpuff,” which has a soft coat. The hairless type is the one you probably picture in your head when you think hairless dog. They usually have tufts of hair on their head, tail and feet, which gives them that iconic look they are so well known for. They’re affectionate and highly adaptable so they’re a great fit for apartment living. Despite their delicate appearance they’re actually quite lively and full of personality. They are ideal for attentive pet parents who want a low-shedding companion with a big personality.

Advertisement

A Hairless Dog May Be the Right Choice for You

Although their lack of hair can be quite a jarring sight, living with a hairless dog can be a great experience for many reasons. These breeds form deep emotional bonds with their owners and are known for their loyalty and warmth (both emotional and literal). With no hair or fur to shed your home will stay cleaner, though of course your time spent on skincare will increase. Whether you choose the sleek Peruvian Inca, the elegant Chinese Crested or the lively American Hairless Terrier, remember that proper care will help your dog thrive so that the sailing will be...well, smooth of course!