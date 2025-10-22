Everything I Googled During My Puppy’s First Two Weeks at Home

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When Pierogi came home at twelve weeks old, I was prepared for unbelievable levels of cuteness. I was prepared for an equally unbelievable number of accidents. I was even prepared for a few sleepless nights. What I wasn’t prepared for was how many times a day I’d find myself baffled (or worried!) and reaching for my phone, typing some variation of “why does my puppy...” into Google.

I knew puppies were cute but I’ve come to learn that they are weird little creatures. They twitch in their sleep, bark at corners, and have digestive systems that seem to change hourly. Those first two weeks were a blur of love, confusion, and constant research. Here are the actual questions I Googled during that time. It’s a search history log of what I saw, what I worried about, and the quick answers I found that got me through those early days.

Why is my puppy breathing so fast while sleeping?

The first night Pierogi fell asleep on his back in his crate, I sat next to him with my phone timer running because I was convinced he was hyperventilating. His tiny chest was rising and falling at lightning speed, way faster than mine. I must have counted his breaths three times before Googling “why is my puppy breathing so fast while sleeping?”

Apparently, fast breathing is quite normal for puppies. Their resting respiratory rate can be double that of an adult dog, especially during REM sleep when they’re dreaming. As long as they’re otherwise relaxed, it’s not a cause for concern.

Is it normal for a puppy to have hiccups every day?

Many evenings around the same time, Pierogi would be curled up on the couch or getting carried in my arms down the stairs, and suddenly start hiccupping like a cartoon character. It was so consistent I started to wonder if something was wrong with his stomach or lungs.

It turns out daily hiccups are very common in puppies. Their diaphragms are still developing, and they also swallow a lot of air when they eat or get excited. Most will grow out of frequent hiccups as they get older.

Why does my puppy get a sudden burst of energy right after pooping?

Pierogi would trot out into the yard like the young gentleman he is, do his business, and then absolutely launch into zoomies the second his poop hit the ground. Adorable...but also many concerning?

This post-poop frenzy is nicknamed the “poop zoomies.” It’s thought to be a mix of relief, excitement, and sometimes a way to kick their scent around. It’s totally normal and, once you know it’s nothing to be alarmed about, honestly kind of joyful to watch.

Why is my puppy’s poop green/yellow/slimy?

At one point during week one, I stared down at Pierogi’s poop in the yard and said audibly while stifling a gag, “Oh my god what is that.” It had gone from healthy brown to something greenish and mucusy overnight.

Puppy poop can change colors and textures due to diet transitions, stress, or mild gut irritation. Occasional yellow or green with mucus isn’t unusual, but persistent changes or blood mean it’s time to call the vet.

Do puppies dream or have nightmares? (And what are those little leg twitches?)

One night Pierogi was fast asleep, and suddenly his legs started running in place. His nose twitched, his ears flicked, and his paws paddled furiously. Was he having a seizure?

No seizure, thankfully, because puppies absolutely dream. Those twitches, soft barks, and tail flicks happen during REM sleep when their brains process daily experiences. There’s no way to know exactly what they’re dreaming about (I assume it’s a swimming pool filled with kibble) but it’s no cause for concern.

Why does my puppy eat his own poop?

The first time I saw Pierogi turn around after pooping and just… go for it, it was an immediate Google.

Coprophagia (poop-eating) is common in puppies. It can stem from curiosity, instinct (to keep the “den” clean), or nutritional gaps. Picking up poop promptly, reinforcing a “leave it,” and offering chew alternatives usually helps curb the habit.

How do I stop this tiny shark from biting my hands and feet all the time?

Pierogi had two modes: angelic napper or land piranha. Every time I walked past, my ankles were fair game. He latched onto sleeves, fingers, and toes like a teething toddler with no boundaries.

Mouthing is normal puppy behavior, especially during teething. Redirecting to appropriate chews or toys, avoiding rough play with hands, and consistently stopping interaction when he bites teach bite inhibition over time.

Can a puppy sleep too much? How many hours is normal?

During the first two weeks, Pierogi seemed to be asleep more than he was awake. I kept checking if he was breathing because he’d nap through noisy afternoons like a baby bear.

Puppies can sleep 18 to 20 hours a day. Their baby brains and bodies are growing rapidly, and sleep is crucial. As long as they’re energetic and alert when awake, long naps are nothing to worry about.

Why is my puppy suddenly obsessed with eating leaves, dirt, and rocks?

Halfway through our first walk, Pierogi decided the ground was an all-you-can-eat buffet. Leaves, twigs, pebbles, mulch. Even the occasional bug or two, eep!

This scavenger phase is incredibly common. Puppies explore with their mouths. Supervise closely, teach “leave it,” and keep walks short and focused to discourage dangerous (or just plain gross) snacking.

Why does my puppy follow me everywhere, especially into the bathroom?

From the second I stood up, Pierogi was glued to my legs. Bathroom doors meant nothing to him. He’d sit there, staring, as if my disappearance for two minutes would be catastrophic.

Puppies spend their first weeks with new owners establishing a bond and may seem to want constant proximity. It’s a sign of growing attachment and seeking security. Gradual independence training helps them build confidence over time.

Is it bad that my puppy is trying to hump his toys/my leg already?

By week two, Pierogi started enthusiastically humping his lambchop stuffy after playtime. It was both hilarious and confusing. He was only a baby, wasn’t it too soon for this?

Humping at this age is usually about excitement, overstimulation, or experimenting—not sexual behavior. Redirect gently and give him breaks. Most puppies grow out of it with consistent boundaries.

Why does my puppy’s breath have a weird, sweet smell?

One night while attempting to snuggle, I noticed Pierogi’s breath had this oddly sweet, almost maple-like smell. It wasn’t terrible, just… different.

Sweet puppy breath is often due to their milky diet phase or teething changes. However, if the smell is sickly sweet or fruity and comes with other symptoms like lethargy, a vet check is needed to rule out issues like low blood sugar.

How can I tell if my puppy actually likes me or just wants food?

By day ten, I started overanalyzing every tail wag. As we started to constantly reward good behavior as part of his temperament conditioning I asked myself, “Was it true puppy love...or was I just the king of treats?”

Affectionate puppies seek you out even when food isn’t involved. Look for relaxed body language, tail wagging when you enter a room, following you around, leaning into pets, and choosing to rest near you (which honestly is somehow the best feeling in the world). That’s real attachment forming.

What is this little bump on my puppy’s belly button?

While rubbing his belly one morning during one of our belly rub bonanzas (don’t ask, but it’s very cute), I felt a small, squishy bump near Pierogi’s navel and immediately panicked. What is this growth?

Most puppies have a small bump where their umbilical cord healed. If it’s soft, painless, and not growing, it’s usually just that. Occasionally, it can be a small umbilical hernia, which vets can check during routine visits.

Why does my puppy randomly bark at nothing?

One quiet afternoon while I was working from home, Pierogi was lounging on his bed when he suddenly leapt up, stared at the corner of the living room, and started barking like someone had broken in. There was nothing there. Had I been living in a haunted apartment this whole time?

Puppies have super-sensitive hearing and are also learning what’s “normal” in their environment. Random barking can be triggered by distant noises, shadows, or even their own reflection. It’s usually just part of adjusting to a new home and developing their alert instincts.

Can my puppy sit in the passenger seat with me?

On our first car ride home, Pierogi was in a travel crate in the back, but by day three I caught myself wondering if I could just buckle him into the passenger seat so he could ride shotgun and keep me company. When he was older I knew he’d sit in the back, but for now he looked so tiny and eager to see the world through the window while at my side.

As tempting as it is, it’s not safe for puppies to ride in the front seat. Airbags can cause serious injury, and unrestrained dogs can become projectiles in an accident. The safest setup is a secured crate or a properly fitted crash-tested harness in the back seat. It keeps them protected and helps build calm car-riding habits from the start.

Why is my puppy biting his leash like it’s a game?

Our early walks often turned into tug-of-war matches. Pierogi would grab the leash in his mouth and refuse to walk, proudly parading like he’d caught a snake.

Leash biting is common with energetic puppies. It can mean playfulness, frustration, or teething. Redirecting with a toy, using a short training leash, and rewarding calm walking helps teach proper leash manners.

Why does my puppy sometimes sit down mid-walk and refuse to move?

There were a few memorable walks where Pierogi decided, very dramatically, that he was done. He’d plant his little butt on the sidewalk and look at me like I was asking him to climb Everest.

This “puppy park-it” is often due to sensory overload, fatigue, or simply needing a break. Puppies tire quickly and are still building confidence outdoors. A quick rest, encouragement, or carrying them for a block usually solves it.

When will my puppy enjoy cuddling with me?

In those first couple of weeks, I pictured quiet snuggle sessions with Pierogi curled up in my arms. The reality was… not that. He’d squirm, nip, or leap away the second I tried to hold him for more than a few seconds. It made me wonder if he just wasn’t a cuddly dog.

Most puppies are too wiggly, curious, or overstimulated to settle into cuddles right away. As they mature and bond with you, they usually become more affectionate and relaxed. Calm routines, gentle handling, and letting them choose when to come close help build that snuggly trust over time.