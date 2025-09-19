12 Healthy Dog Food Toppers to Boost Your Dog’s Kibble on a Budget

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

So you can’t swing the budget for freeze-dried raw or fresh pet food. Maybe you’ve got more than one pet to feed. You still want them getting enough nutrients right? If dry dog food or kibble is what you can afford, that’s okay. There are plenty of ways to make it better with healthy meal toppers without spending a fortune.

Your companion shouldn’t be eating highly processed food for every meal for every day of their life. And finding one without by-products? Not always realistic. By-products can include organ meats, which aren’t necessarily bad, but cheaper meals may also use rendered parts from animals that weren’t slaughtered for food. They’re processed for safety, but it can still feel a little unsettling for pet parents.

Food toppers can make meals more exciting for dogs and encourage picky eaters to eat. Even better, homemade dog food toppers are easy to prepare, often taking only about 10 minutes of active prep time. Once you’ve honed in on what your pet loves, homemade dog food toppers can be frozen for easy use over an extended period.

Luckily there are simple and inexpensive items in any grocery store that can give that kibble a serious flavor boost. Making homemade dog food toppers is a cost-effective method that can save money compared to commercial products. Here are easy ways to upgrade your dog’s diet and improve their nutrition on any budget.

Eggs, Eggs, Eggs

Chicken eggs are the most popular eggs to include in your pets diet and one of the easiest dog food toppers you can add. However, due to chicken being a high allergen in animals, sometimes animals are allergic to the egg as well. If your dog happens to be allergic to chickens some nice alternatives are duck eggs and quail eggs. Quail eggs are especially great for smaller mouths like toy breeds or cats.

When feeding eggs, raw or cooked you can provide the eggshell membrane and the eggshell crushed for extra calcium. Regardless of which poultry egg you prefer, they are readily available in cultural supermarkets at favorable prices.

Sardines and Canned Fish in Water

Budgeting out for cheaper fish is a guaranteed win! Purchasing canned fish is a great way to boost your dog’s kibble and add variety in a pinch. It is a smart rule of thumb to focus on fish that are lower in mercury content. Tuna is one of the highest mercury count fish. And unfortunately it is in many wet commercial pet foods, especially for cats.

Fish low in mercury are salmon, sardines, and mackerel. Mussels also contain huge omega boosters and support digestion while helping reduce inflammation.

If you’re going to use canned fish be sure to rinse the fish out of excess salt. This fish put into the food bowl once or twice a week will do wonders for skin and coats. Try steaming fresh fish as well if you want to avoid canned fish.

Frozen Blueberries and Fruit Meal Toppers

Whole fruit can provide vital fiber and antioxidants for your pup and help entice picky eaters!

Rich antioxidants fruits include blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and cranberries. Providing vitamin C & K for immunity while providing manganese and omega 3s. Cranberry is especially great for urinary and digestive benefits. A great way to be on the safe side from harmful pesticides is to use berries that are sold frozen in your local grocery store.

Other fruit safe in moderation for most dogs are watermelon, cantaloupe, bananas, apples and pears. Be sure to remove harmful seeds/pits. Although cats can also partake in these delicious fruit snacks, cats thrive on a meat-based, high protein diet. So this wouldn’t be the desired food for them to eat often.

Pumpkin Puree, Sweet Potato, and Steamed Veggies

Contrary to popular belief a large amount of pumpkin or sweet potato shouldn’t make up a bulk of the meal for dogs or cats. It does, however, hold a lot of fiber benefits. Remember a small amount goes a long way. Only feed it to your pet when they need help passing bowels or solidifying them.

Carrots, green beans, and zucchini can be prepared in a few ways for your pet, including sautéing in a healthy oil like coconut oil or olive oil. You can also add leafy greens for extra vitamins and nutrients. Always be sure to wash the vegetables and prepare them in bite sizes. Steaming vegetables will preserve more nutrients and bring more palatability to the food.

The Most Obvious Thing is Meat Itself!

Adding lightly or slowly cooked meat like beef, chicken or turkey made in its own broth an amazing addition to your pets bowl and a great source of protein. Adding organ meat like liver and hearts can help supplement extra taurine that supports brain function, heart health and vision while boosting immunity.

Meat can also improve digestibility, and increase palatability for pickier eaters. It provides essential amino acids that repair muscle tissues and boost energy production.

Goat Milk, Yogurt, and Kefir

Goat milk is a healthy alternative to cow milk with all the nutritious minerals and calcium supplemented without the harsh effects of lactose.

Keep in mind that if your companion is six months or younger, then you would need to dilute your goat milk with water. It does contain phosphorus. which helps develop bones and teeth. If your animal’s stomach has a diet sensitive to phosphorus (a fairly common issue) obviously you should avoid this one.

Yogurt and kefir are two other tasty meal toppers that support digestion and can encourage picky dogs to eat.

Start Slow and Keep Your Pet’s Stomach Happy

It’s best to introduce any natural dog food topper you add with patience. See which ones work for your pet and how their stomach reacts to them. Discontinue any new ingredient if your animal’s stomach gets upset or they refuse to eat it. This is usually your animal telling you they have an adverse reaction to it.

Try a variety of foods safely and gradually to see which is best for your companion. Once you know what they like you can even experiment with recipes combining a few from the list. Always start slow and talk to your veterinarian if you have concerns about food allergies or risk with certain foods.