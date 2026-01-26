Expert Recommended New Year’s Goals for Your Dog That Focus on Well-Being, Not Perfection

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Every January, we’re encouraged to reinvent ourselves with new habits, new goals, and a better version of who we were last year. In reality, it’s difficult enough for most of us to stick to these resolutions through February. So when it comes to our dogs, the idea of sweeping resolutions often misses the mark.

Pets Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Dogs don’t need reinvention. They need consistency, clarity, and support. The most meaningful resolutions aren’t about fixing behavior or achieving some idealized version of the “perfect dog.” What matters most is how we show up for the dog we already have and how we provide for their individual needs. If you’re setting goals for your dog this year, here are a few that will objectively improve their life and well-being.

More Mental Stimulation, Not Just More Exercise

Physical exercise is important, but it’s rarely the full picture. Many common behavior issues (reactivity, restlessness, destructiveness) aren’t due to something as simple as lack of exercise. They’re often signs of lacking support in a variety of physical, mental, and social needs.

Advertisement

Mental enrichment gives dogs an outlet to think, problem-solve, and decompress. Food puzzles, scent-based games, and allowing time to sniff on walks all engage the brain in ways that jogging alone cannot. Even a few minutes of focused thinking and problem-solving work with their owner can help a dog lower stress levels and improve emotional regulation.

Training sessions, agility foundations, socialization skill-development, and interactive games all can be hugely beneficial. The goal isn’t just to exhaust your dog, but to satisfy their need to engage with the world in diverse and meaningful ways.

(Greg Buttle / Courtesy Michael Hill)

Advertisement

Quality Walks Over Quantity

Most owners ask me how long their dog should be walking each day, but the answer isn’t always simple. The context of where and how you are walking will impact how productive that experience will be for the individual dog. Rather than prioritizing distance or duration, I recommend focusing on regular opportunities for variation. According to your schedule and availability, look for ways to provide your dog diverse experiences ranging from decompression, to focused training and physical conditioning based on what seems to be the best fit for the moment.

Sniffing should not be thought of as a distraction. For a species with such an incredible sense of smell, it’s a form of both information gathering and emotional regulation. When used intentionally and in the right context, it can be both rewarding and calming. Decompression walks, where dogs are given space to explore at their own pace, can be especially valuable for urban dogs navigating constant stimulation.

At the same time, quality walks are about connection. Teaching your dog to prioritize you over every passing dog or person builds impulse control and trust. A shorter walk with clear communication and shared focus often does more for a dog’s well-being than a longer, chaotic one. Focus on practicing with your dog at the challenge level (distance from distractions as well as type of distractions).

Physical exercise can be the source of immense benefit, but make sure to plan for the best scenario for your dog to enjoy exercise without mental or emotional challenges interfering. For example, jogging through a busy park of off leash dogs with your reactive dog might be asking for trouble. A quiet neighborhood, a private Sniffspot rental, or a treadmill at home might be safer and more enjoyable alternatives for meeting their physical needs!

(Greg Buttle / Courtesy Michael Hill)

Clearer Communication

Behavior rarely appears without warning. Dogs communicate discomfort, uncertainty, or overwhelm long before a situation escalates. Learning to recognize early signals like turning away, freezing, lip licking, or growling allows owners to intervene before stress turns into bigger issues. These behaviors aren’t just problems to correct; they’re helpful management information.

Advertisement

Shifting from reaction-based handling to preventative management helps dogs feel safer and more clearly understood. It also means paying attention to what your dog genuinely enjoys. Whether it’s a specific treat, play style, or activity, those preferences are powerful tools. When we use what matters most to our dogs as rewards, training becomes more effective, and more enjoyable for everyone.

More Flexibility Through Healthy Variation

Routine can be comforting, especially for anxious dogs. However, unrealistic rigidity can create its own challenges. Life is unpredictable, and dogs benefit from learning how to adapt while still feeling securely supported.

Healthy variation means maintaining the structure your dog relies on while normalizing manageable changes, such as feeding twice a day, but at slightly different times. Another easy strategy is offering daily rest periods, but varying their duration or timing. These adjustments help build flexibility and resilience without sacrificing stability.

Regulation isn’t something you can command. Instead, model calm confidence and reward your dog when they settle and self-regulate. Over time, flexibility with changing circumstances becomes a skill rather than a stressor.

Thinking Critically About Your Choices

Not every experience is enriching for your dog, and it’s important to remember not every social opportunity is necessary. One of the most valuable skills dog owners can develop is recognizing the difference between a dog tolerating an experience and actually enjoying it. Just because a dog is coping doesn’t mean they are thriving.

This also means letting go of unnecessary social pressure. If a situation doesn’t serve your dog (whether it’s a crowded event, a chaotic environment, or an unnecessary interaction with a stranger) it’s not only okay to say no, it’s imperative. Quality experiences matter more than quantity, particularly in environments with inherent risks like dog parks or during extreme weather conditions.

Advertisement

(Greg Buttle / Courtesy Michael Hill )

Letting Go of Unrealistic Expectations

The idea of the perfect dog is both unrealistic and unhelpful. Every dog comes with their own unique personality and limitations. Meeting dogs where they are means adjusting expectations based on age, temperament, genetics, and lived experience. Progress isn’t measured solely by obedience or compliance. Often, the most meaningful growth shows up as increased comfort, confidence, and trust in collaboration with their owner. When we release rigid expectations, we create space for real progress through teamwork.

Making Resolutions Sustainable

The most effective changes are small and repeatable. Dramatic overhauls rarely last, and they often set both dogs and owners up for frustration in the end. Instead of a long list, choose one or two manageable priorities to begin with. Be willing to adjust goals as your dog’s needs evolve throughout the year. Most importantly, remember to hold yourself accountable. Dogs are dependent on us to make thoughtful, consistent choices on their behalf.

A better year for your dog starts with better understanding. When we focus on enrichment, communication, and emotional safety, improved behavior is a natural byproduct. Accomplishments and performances might be nice, but they aren’t the most important. A great new year is about doing what is meaningful and impactful for your dog’s overall quality of life.