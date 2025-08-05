Ditch the Sticks: A Safe, Healthy Chew Guide for Dog Owners

If your dog loves to chew on sticks in the yard, you’re not alone. It’s a classic dog thing, but it’s also a surprisingly risky habit. Vets warn that dogs who eat sticks are risking splinters in the mouth, intestinal blockages or worse. Plus, some types of wood are toxic or coated in chemicals. Despite their appealing woodsy smell, sticks are simply not a safe chew option.

The good news is that there are many healthier, safer alternatives in stores that are designed specifically for your dog’s chewing instincts. Whether you’re looking for a long-lasting chew for a tough-jawed adult or a softer option for a new puppy or a senior pet, the information below can help you find the perfect match.

The Chewing Instinct More Than Just a Hobby

Chewing is vital for a dog’s well-being. A good dog chew promotes dental health by helping to reduce tartar buildup and keeps their mouth clean. Chewing also satisfies behavioral needs and is a fantastic way to relieve boredom, stress and anxiety.

Advertisement

For aggressive chewers especially, finding the right chew is critical to saving your furniture and avoiding the ingestion of dangerous objects. A chew tailored to your dog’s size, chewing style and preferences can make all the difference.

The Health Benefits of Chewing

The right chew can do more then protect your belongings. It’s also a powerful tool for your dog’s overall health. A good chew can scrape plaque from your dog’s teeth and support healthy gums. It can also provide mental stimulation, which helps reduce boredom and keep your dog busy. For nervous pups the act of chewing can help them stay calm. And for puppies, softer chews are great for soothing sore gums and protecting their new teeth.

(Maitree Hin/hin255 - stock.adobe.com)

Advertisement

The Great Chew Buffet

With no one-size-fits-all chew, there are many great options to consider based on your needs:

Bully Sticks

A perennial favorite among dog owners, these are made from natural ingredients and offer a satisfying texture for aggressive chewers.

Yak Cheese Chews

Sourced from traditional Himalayan recipes, yak cheese is known for being both long-lasting and easily digestible.

Advertisement

Dental Chews

These specially designed treats help remove plaque and tartar and leave your dog’s breath smelling fresh.

Rawhide

Popular but controversial, rawhide can break into large chunks and pose a choking hazard or digestive risk. It’s often best to avoid.

Human-Made Edible Bones

These are formulated to break down safely and often come fortified with added nutrients for joint or dental health.

Other Animal Parts

Chews made from antlers or hooves are natural, but they may be too hard for some dogs, especially those with dental issues.

What Makes the Perfect Chew?

The best chew for your dog meets a few key criteria. It should be made from natural ingredients, with no artificial additives or fillers. It needs to be the right size for your dog. A chew that’s too small is a choking risk. It should also be suited to their chewing style. Some dogs nibble gently. Others will tear through anything put in front of them. The perfect chew is easily digestible (especially for dogs with sensitive stomachs) and durable, helping to manage energy and destructive behavior.

How to Choose the Right Chew

To choose the right chew you must understand your dog’s specific needs. A puppy needs softer chew toys, while an adult dog might prefer something more durable. If your dog has a medical issue or a condition like pica (eating non-food objects), your vet will have specific recommendations. And of course every dog has its own preferences. Some love a smoky bone smell. Others prefer something with less scent. Consult with your vet who can give you advice when introducing new chews.

Advertisement

(Peppenster/photoPepp - stock.adobe.com)

Golden Rules For Safe Chewing

No matter how safe a chew seems, always supervise your dog, especially when giving them a new product. Discard chews that are small enough to swallow or show signs of breaking. Remember to never let your dog chew on real sticks, bones or anything not made for dogs. Always watch for signs of distress, like vomiting, diarrhea or difficulty chewing.

Creative Chew Alternatives & Life Stages

For dogs with dietary restrictions or picky tastes, there are some great alternatives. A frozen Kong stuffed with peanut butter or other dog-safe foods is a fantastic cooling chew option. You can also make your own treats like dried sweet potato slices or carrot sticks. Durable rubber or puzzle toys can also offer mental stimulation and oral benefits.