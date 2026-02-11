Where to Dine in California on Valentine’s Day Without Leaving Your Dog at Home

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If you share your life with a dog, you’ve probably faced the same choice: head out for dinner and leave them behind, or stay in and call it a night.

This Valentine’s Day, there’s another option. Make your four-legged best friend part of the date night plan.

Here’s your guide to the finest pet-friendly restaurants and cafes in the Golden State. These inviting eateries are going out of their way to offer a memorable experience for you and your pets — from shaded patios and dedicated dog menus to staff who happily greet pups with water bowls before you even order.

From quaint French-style bistros to relaxed bars and cafes, these eateries will welcome both you and your four-legged best friends. Here’s where to dine on Valentine’s Day without having to leave your pets behind.

Coucou, Venice and West Hollywood

(Elli Lauren / Courtesy CouCou)

Coucou pays homage to aperitif culture and is evocative of the elegant bars and bistros of France. This charming French bistro welcomes pets to both its outposts, where they are accommodated on its outdoor patios. In particular, Coucou’s West Hollywood patio has become a favorite for furry guests and their humans alike.

The welcoming space is heated and enclosed, making it especially comfortable during cooler evenings, and has the atmosphere of a tranquil sanctuary encompassed by climbing jasmine vines, and lush green hedges.

Pet parents often mention that staff are quick to offer water bowls and are unfazed by leashes looping around café chairs.

HomeState, Los Angeles

While all HomeState outposts accommodate pets, the Playa Vista, Santa Monica, and Culver City patios are especially comfortable for dogs thanks to their open-air layouts and room to tuck a leash beside your table.

These outdoor spaces allow pets to unwind while their parents indulge in breakfast tacos, queso, brisket, and margaritas. Staff members are generally quick to provide water bowls during busy brunch hours, and regulars note that bringing a dog feels almost like an expected part of the experience, rather than an exception.

Happy Does Bar, San Diego

(Courtesy Happy Does)

For couples who refuse to leave their pups behind, Happy Does is one of Downtown San Diego’s rare nightlife spots that enables guests to have a fun night out with their dogs. The eatery boasts three separate bars on a grassy patio — a detail pet parents especially appreciate since it gives dogs a softer place to lounge — as well as an indoor karaoke space and a game hall, all of which are pet-friendly.

Ideal for an active Valentine’s date night, Happy Does offers free activities like cornhole, ping-pong, basketball, and arcade games so couples can play and sip cocktails alongside their furry best friend. Staff members are known to keep water bowls circulating on the patio and will even offer a complimentary ‘puppuccino’ from one of the bartenders, which has become something of a signature treat.

Boozehounds, Palm Springs

Located against the backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, Boozehounds is a dog-friendly restaurant and lounge in Palm Springs designed with pups in mind. The eatery boasts desert vibes with midcentury California furnishings and an expansive patio with ample space between tables, which pet parents often praise when dining with larger dogs.

The restaurant serves an extensive ‘Dog Menu’ including the Loaded Sweet Potato, Beef and Spinach Bites, PB&B Oatmeal Bowl, and Teriyaki Salmon Bowl. Staff are accustomed to multi-dog tables and regularly bring out fresh water bowls without prompting.

Additionally, Boozehounds supports local animal welfare organizations by hosting pet adoption drives in partnership with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Rustic Root, San Diego

(Courtesy Rusted Root)

Rustic Root is serving up romance this Valentine’s Day at both their Solana Beach and Gaslamp Quarter locations, and no pup will be left out thanks to their dog-friendly patios. The Solana Beach location in particular is popular among local dog owners for its spacious outdoor seating and relaxed coastal atmosphere.

Rustic Root’s Solana Beach outpost serves a dedicated dog menu with pup-approved options including brown rice, sweet potatoes, and veggie bowls with add-ons like grilled chicken or ground beef. Pet parents appreciate having clearly listed options instead of having to improvise from the human menu.

Andersen’s Danish Bakery & Restaurant, Santa Barbara

Andersen’s Danish Bakery & Restaurant, renowned for its Danish pastries and traditional European cuisine, also offers thoughtful pet-friendly options at its outdoor seating areas. From individual proteins such as chicken breast, ground sirloin, or salmon to a full breakfast plate prepared for canine companions, pets are accommodated with care.

In addition to the bakery’s extensive selection of cookies, cakes, and pastries, Andersen’s offers signature dog treats. Charlotte’s Doggie Treats, named for owner Charlotte Andersen, combine peanut butter, whole wheat flour, brewer’s yeast, flaxseed, liver, carob chips, and honey. Birthday bones and doggie cakes are also available on special request, making it a popular stop for celebrating a pup’s annual trot around the sun.

Palm House, San Francisco

(Courtesy Palm House)

Situated in Cow Hollow, Palm House was recently voted by the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as one of the most dog-friendly restaurants in San Francisco. The eatery’s team hosts dog-focused events throughout the year, including its ‘Peeps & Pups Easter Brunch’ and ‘Lucky Paws Lunar New Year’ fundraiser, which regularly draw local dog owners and their four-legged regulars.

At Palm House, executive chef Jimi Slagle brings a flavor-forward approach that bridges his love of local California ingredients with global inspiration. In addition to the human menu, the eatery serves a Bark Bar Tasting Menu with thoughtfully prepared meat options and treats for dogs.

Gracie at the Waterfront, Santa Barbara

Located on the Santa Barbara Harbor and welcoming to four-legged friends, Gracie offers panoramic ocean and mountain views along with outdoor seating that allows dogs to relax beside their owners. The open patio layout provides fresh air and space, which can be especially helpful for social pups.

Menu highlights include the Steak Frites with Flat Iron Steak, Mushroom Pappardelle with house-made pasta, and the Kale and Chicken Salad.

Lucy Restaurant & Bar, Bardessono Hotel & Spa, Napa Valley

For dog lovers visiting Napa Valley, Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono Hotel & Spa provides an elevated pet-friendly dining experience. This ‘field-to-fork’ restaurant welcomes pets on its outdoor patio and extends the hospitality with its exclusive ‘Barkessono’ menu.

The menu features dishes such as Mary’s Chicken and Rice and Aidells Chicken Apple Sausage and Eggs crafted specifically for pups. During Lucy’s ‘Yappy Hour,’ dogs are treated to special bites while their owners enjoy wine or cocktails.

Sonny’s, San Diego

Sonny’s is a Brooklyn-inspired pizza spot in San Diego’s University Heights offering a casual, neighborhood vibe that’s inviting to humans and their pups. Situated in a converted century-old auto shop, the eatery’s interiors marry nostalgic design with a relaxed feel.

Sonny’s boasts a sprawling dog-friendly outdoor patio where pets can comfortably lounge while their companions enjoy pizzas, pastas, and Italian-American classics. The patio tends to draw plenty of other dogs as well, making it a lively yet easygoing environment where staff are accustomed to refilling water bowls on hot days and navigating around the many wagging tails.