Pet Projects: Rocky Kanaka Shares the Dog Rescue Stories That Ignite Fuel His Mission to Save More Pups

Rocky Kanaka has worn many hats as an entrepreneur, actor and advocate, but his journey with animals began long before fame found him online. Years before his dog Flip saved his life during a stroke, Kanaka had already founded The Dog Bakery at the Los Angeles Farmers Market, creating treats and hosting adoption days that connected rescue dogs with new homes.

The life-saving moment with Flip only deepened that purpose, leading to his current work rehabilitating dogs at Flip Farms, a Southern California coffee and rescue haven named in his boxer’s honor. His new book, ‘Sitting with Dogs: Stories of Rescue Dogs Going from Lost to Loved’, chronicles the dogs whose resilience continues to inspire him.

I spoke with Kanaka about the power of purpose, the dogs who save us and how community can turn compassion into lasting change. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Q: You started out as an entrepreneur and actor before turning your focus to animals. How did that shift happen?

I was really an entrepreneur. I had some fun doing acting stuff, but one of the businesses I started was in Los Angeles—the Dog Bakery. It was a little bakery at the original Los Angeles Farmers Market. I thought I was crazy enough to believe that other people would like to give their dogs delicious treats as well. And it worked out.

We started doing adoption days, and I would go to the shelter, get dogs and work to get them adopted. It was so exciting, but it became overwhelming, because every dog I got adopted, there were ten more right behind it. That was about 17 years ago, and I’ve been working at it ever since.

Q: What keeps you motivated in rescue work when the need feels endless?

It’s not that I don’t have hard days. It’s not that there aren’t battles that I lose or that I don’t see a lot of loss. But I’ve always made a commitment to be positive—for those dogs and for this community—because there are a lot of areas where we’re winning. There are so many good things happening out there, and I believe this is a solvable problem in our lifetime. That’s what keeps me going. My purpose.

(Courtesy Rocky Kanaka)

Q: You’ve said your dog Flip literally saved your life. Can you share what happened?

There’s that saying that my dog rescued me, but in this case, he did. I was having a stroke. I was healthy, had just gotten a physical, and was bragging to my friends about being in perfect health. Then I started feeling dizzy. My best friend Flip came running in, upset, jamming his nose into my knee. It gave me enough time to alert my wife, who called 911. It was enough time to get me into the ambulance and save me. Six months of rehab, I’m okay and stronger than ever. Without Flip, I don’t know if I would’ve realized what was going on. I owe him my life.

Q: Tell me more about Flip. What kind of dog was he?

He was a boxer I rescued. The breeder couldn’t sell him, so he was locked in a crate for months, and his paws atrophied. When he first got out, he couldn’t lift them to walk—he’d flip them up and roll around. That’s where he got his name, Flip. But with that boxer love and energy, he got up, worked through it, and became 100% whole. He even ran miles with me.

(Courtesy Rocky Kanaka)

Q: Was it surprising that he was able to sense your stroke?

Dogs, like people, are gifted in different areas. Flip wasn’t trained for this—boxers aren’t really known for that—but he and I were best friends. We were always together, going everywhere, and fostering dogs together. He just knew what to do in every situation. He was the anchor. If it was a big alpha dog, he’d give them space. If it was a puppy, he’d gently correct them. If it was a fearful dog, he’d check in and show them how to dog. He just had this purpose and paid attention all the time. We don’t always see that—we’re on our phones, in a hurry—but we are their everything. He knew something was terribly wrong and came running in.

Q: How did the adoption days at your bakery evolve into a larger movement?

I realized I couldn’t solve this one adoption at a time. So I started asking, “How can I get the community involved?” I made videos, told the dogs’ stories, took them on “Dogs’ Day Out” trips all over Los Angeles—from Venice Beach to Long Beach—finding fun dog activities and, of course, stopping by the Dog Bakery. I thought maybe a few thousand people would watch and share, but I had no idea it would lead to the movement it’s led to.

(Courtesy Rocky Kanaka)

Q: Social media often gets criticized, but it’s been a powerful tool for animal rescue. How has it helped your work?

It has saved lives. It’s allowed me to let the dogs be the heroes—to put them in front of the camera and tell their stories when they’re voiceless. Without social media, that wouldn’t be possible. Traditional media has long turnaround times—six months, a year—and by then, the shelter might not even have that dog anymore. With social media, we can instantly advocate for them. And for people who can’t foster or adopt, they can still get involved by sharing and advocating. Everyone gets to be part of the community.

Q: Have you noticed changes in the rescue world since you started?

I’ve been doing this full time for about ten years, and I’ve seen a lot of good changes—and some bad ones. Shelters right now are so full because people are struggling to afford pets. It’s becoming a privilege. Vet costs have skyrocketed and spay and neuter programs have been cut. So there are big challenges, but there are also more ways to help outside of cleaning a kennel. The environment keeps changing, and I’m constantly learning. I’m not an expert. I’m just sharing this journey as I go.

(Courtesy Rocky Kanaka)

Q: Tell us about the book. What inspired it and what can readers expect?

It’s my heart poured out—telling these dogs’ stories from start to finish, showing their happy endings. It’s not all doom and gloom. You get to see their updates—dogs with their new families, thriving.

Like one dog, Macy—she was so skinny you could see her ribs and cranium. You’d look at her and think there’s no hope. Now she’s a few pounds overweight, sneaking on the couch, getting in trouble, loved by her mom who renamed her Lucy. She probably never had a name before.

The book shares those journeys—and a bit of my own—in hopes people will say, “Hey, I can do that,” and head to their local shelter to help.

Q: What do book sales and your Dog Bakery revenue support?

Everything goes back into our dog rehabilitation farm, named after Flip—Flip Farms. It’s a coffee farm in Southern California where we rehabilitate dogs physically and mentally. We’re also growing coffee, called Flip Coffee, and every purchase—from the book to the coffee—helps us continue that work.

(Courtesy Rocky Kanaka)

Q: What’s next for you?

The farm. Continuing to find the dogs that don’t have much time left, that need the most help, and rehabilitating them. Meeting people through the Dog Bakery, getting more folks involved in this amazing community in Los Angeles and beyond. We can do this. We can come together. It doesn’t have to be the way it is.

Q: Any final message for readers?

If anyone is looking for their purpose, or just a break from some of the challenges in the world, this book is for them. It’s full of happy stories of dogs who’ve made it and are thriving. We all need a little bit of hope, and these dogs are great examples of it.