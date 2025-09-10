The Secret to Raising a Puppy Who Loves Being Touched

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For pet parents there are few things more stressful than a dog who hates being touched. It can turn nail trimming into a wrestling match. A total nightmare at the vet’s office. But according to renowned veterinarian and animal behaviorist Dr. Ian Dunbar, you can prevent all that. And the method is surprisingly simple.

The secret is teaching younger dogs to enjoy gentle handling and the grooming process from day one. The bottom line is that this builds a positive association for stress-free dog grooming, vet visits and safe handling in emergencies, turning your pup into one of those calm and cooperative older dogs every professional groomer loves to see.

NEWSLETTER Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your mailbox. Sign Up

The Golden Rule: Trade a Touch for a Treat

The game is as straightforward as it sounds. Gently touch a part of your pup’s body, then immediately give a treat. By repeating this you build a powerful positive association with being handled, even in sensitive areas like the paws, ears or tail. Food rewards make the training fun and keep your dog feeling safe. Instead of feeding meals from a bowl, use that kibble as training fuel.

Advertisement

You don’t need fancy treats. Dr. Dunbar points out that your dog’s regular food works perfectly for most repetitions (which also keeps you from overfeeding). Just reserve the special high-value treats for the tricky spots or for overcoming a specific dog’s fear.

(Mariia Korneeva - stock.adobe.co)

Getting Started: Who, When and Where

Young puppies are curious little sponges, which is why Dr. Dunbar says to start immediately. The sensitive hot spots will only get worse as your puppy grows into adulthood. Pet parents should first make sure their puppy is completely at ease with gentle handling at home. Have everyone in the family practice trading touches for food to reinforce the good behavior.

Advertisement

Once your pup is comfortable with the family it’s time to expand the circle. Invite trusted friends over to do the same. The more people your puppy associates with calm, positive handling, the easier it will be when a vet or professional groomer needs to examine them.

With this training always remember to be patient, take lots of breaks, and keep positive reinforcement that will inspire your dog’s confidence.

A Head-to-Tail Guide to Handling

Every puppy has their quirks. Some might be sensitive about their ears, while others get shy about their paws. Dr. Dunbar emphasizes patience. Go slowly, keep sessions to just a few seconds at first, and give lots of breaks. Here’s a simple breakdown to make your dog feel comfortable getting body parts touched.

Advertisement

Paws

Nail trimming is a common struggle, but an absolute necessity for the lifetime of your dog. Paw injuries are also quite common for a young and active dog. Get your puppy used to having all four feet handled by touching each paw and then each individual toe, rewarding every single step. Introduce grooming tools like clippers slowly just by letting your pup see and sniff them at first. Making paw handling a daily routine is a game-changer.

(ARVD73 - stock.adobe.com)

Collar

Many dogs get reactive when someone grabs their collar. A huge problem down the road when urgent safety is at stake. So practice reaching for the collar, holding it gently for a second and then rewarding. Do this from different angles—from the head, from under the chin and from behind—so your pup gets comfortable with it.

Some dogs find direct eye contact threatening. You can teach a “Watch Me” cue by holding a treat near your eyes and rewarding your pup the moment they look at you. Not only will you build trust this way between you and your pup but you’ll also reduce a dog’s fear of staring.

Ears

Gently lift each ear, take a quick peek inside the ear canal, and reward with food. This simple practice helps prevent future cleanings or treatments for ear infections from becoming stressful events.

Hug or Hold

Your dog will eventually need to be held still, whether it’s on a grooming table or during a vet exam. Dr. Dunbar suggests practicing very short, gentle hugs or holds, followed by a reward. This teaches a dog that being restrained isn’t scary (a huge relief for everyone involved) and makes life easier during a first appointment at a professional grooming facility. As Dunbar says, the difference between a hug and a restraint is really just a matter of perspective.

Advertisement

Mouth

Brushing teeth is key for long-term health. Introduce a dog toothbrush and dog toothpaste slowly. Start by just lifting your pup’s lips, then touching their teeth with your finger, always followed by a treat. This builds tolerance for future dental care and also helps them maintain a gentle mouth.

(Kzenon/Kzenon - stock.adobe.com)

Rear End

It’s awkward but it’s necessary. The area under a dog’s tail is one of its most sensitive. Touch under the tail for just a moment, feed a treat, let them go. Gently handling under the tail is essential for grooming and vet checks.

Set Your Dog Up for Grooming and Vet Visit Success

At the end of the day, from bathing with the right shampoo to brushing a dog’s coat, every part of the grooming routine relies on trust. When you teach puppies early that handling equals treats, grooming becomes a calm, safe and even enjoyable bonding experience. And a few minutes of this training each day prevents future struggles and raises a dog that might even look forward to grooming appointments. You’re setting up your dog for a lifetime of stress-free care. It’s absolutely worth it.

Download Dr. Dunbar’s Three Free E-Books HERE