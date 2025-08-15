The Training Every Puppy Needs in Their First Weeks

We spend so much time thinking about a dog’s physical health. The right food. The right walks. Regular vet visits. But what about their mind? That’s the part people tend to overlook. Dr. Ian Dunbar, one of the most respected dog trainers in the world, says this is a gap we need to close. And not just for dogs. Cats, horses, any domestic animal needs their mental health cared for just as much as their body.

Too often the conversation starts with blaming “irresponsible owners.” Is that fair? A first-time puppy parent can’t know what they haven’t been shown. The real question is whether the people who do know better are stepping in early enough. Breeders put in the work for the first eight weeks. Vets and pet store employees only see new owners for a few minutes. Trainers often don’t meet puppies until the most important early period has passed. Shelters usually meet them even later when habits are already well established.

About twenty years ago, Dunbar decided to do something about it. He wrote Before You Get Your Puppy and After You Get Your Puppy, books that lay out exactly what new owners should do and when. At first the books were printed and handed out in shelters and clinics. Then they became free eBooks anyone could download. Later, he added a third title, The Good Little Dog Book, along with several free online courses. Together they form a clear plan for raising a well-adjusted dog from the very beginning.

The Two Most Urgent Lessons to Teach Your New Puppy

Dunbar says two things can’t wait. Setting a household manners schedule and socializing a puppy with people before twelve weeks of age. The clock starts the day you bring them home.

Establishing a Household Schedule

A routine helps your puppy learn how to live in your world without confusion. Start with house training. Show them where and when to go, praise them when they get it right, clean up if they don’t.

Chewing habits come next. Feeding meals from sturdy hollow chew toys keeps them busy, cuts down on barking and pacing, and gives them a hobby they can enjoy when alone. Those short moments alone are important. They help prevent the anxiety that can develop if a dog never learns how to be by themselves.

Training can start here too. Keep it light and playful. Teach “come,” “sit,” “stay,” and “watch.” Practice “stand” for examination or “roll over” for grooming. Dunbar calls this English as a Second Language for dogs. The more words they understand, the easier it is to guide them through daily life.

Socializing Before Twelve Weeks

The window for socialization training closes quickly. Around twelve weeks puppies start getting cautious and nervous around new people and situations. To avoid that, bring the world to your puppy in a way that feels safe.

Invite friends of all different looks and styles. Hats, sunglasses, hoodies, even costumes. Let your puppy meet them at home where they already feel secure.

When you can, take your puppy on controlled outings. Carry them downtown to watch the world go by. Park in a busy area with a sign inviting friendly people to come over and give pets. These early experiences create small stress spikes that teach puppies how to recover quickly. Later in life, they’re less likely to overreact to something new.

The Two Most Important Lessons: Skills for Life

Urgent tasks set the stage. Important ones keep shaping a dog’s future. Dunbar says bite inhibition and ongoing socialization matter most here.

Bite Inhibition: The Safety Skill

Bite inhibition means controlling the force of a bite. It’s the single most important safety skill a dog can have. Puppies learn it best in off-leash play with other dogs. Those sharp little teeth teach each other what’s too rough. Over time, as their jaws get stronger, they figure out how to soften their bite so they never harm anyone during play or disagreements.

The common mistake is stopping all mouthing too soon. Without the chance to practice, puppies don’t develop control. With humans, the lesson can be taught through hand-feeding while practicing “off,” “take it,” and “gently.” If you miss this stage, you can still teach an adult dog bite inhibition but it’s slower, harder, and riskier.

Socialization Beyond Puppyhood

Socialization doesn’t end at twelve weeks. A good puppy class gives dogs a safe place to meet other dogs and people. It teaches them how to read canine body language and handle different play styles. This confidence follows them into adulthood and makes it easier for them to handle new situations calmly.

Helping More Puppies Get the Education They Deserve

Dunbar has spent decades trying to get this information into every new dog owner’s hands. His eBooks and courses are free and meant to be shared with friends, neighbors, clients and other dog lovers. Shelters and businesses can even add their own name to the covers before sharing.

Every puppy is asking for the same thing whether they know it or not. The chance to grow up confident, capable, and connected to their people. Giving them that chance isn’t just good training. It’s the start of a great life together.

Download Dr. Dunbar’s two free ebooks Before You Get Your Puppy and After You Get Your Puppy, HERE