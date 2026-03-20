How to Win at Westminster: The 5-Year Journey and Carefully Planned Strategy of This Year’s Best in Show Champion

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On a frigid Tuesday night in February, crowds of dog-lovers are packed inside Madison Square Garden. After two days of judging, seven dogs remain standing on the emerald carpet. Judging Best in Show at the 150th anniversary of the show is David Fitzpatrick. He first examines each group winner individually, looking for the one that best represents their respective breed standard. Every one of these seven dogs show up like they have waited their whole life for this very moment.

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A hush fills the Garden. Time seems to slow down as the words echo over the loudspeaker, “Best in Show at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the Doberman Pinscher.”

The crowd erupts! Penny, the Doberman Pinscher, snatches her well-deserved piece of chicken and her handler bends down to embrace his teammate with a love that is palpable. History is made with the point of a finger.

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Any dog lover in the audience, whether in-person or broadcast, could not miss the emotional weight of this moment. At the same time, an outside perspective might reasonably question what exactly just happened. Winning at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is not a lucky two-minute lap around a ring. It is the visible result of years, or more often generations, of calculated breeding decisions, early developmental strategy, relentless physical conditioning, financial risk, and a handler’s technical skill and ability to execute under pressure.

(Rhonda Cassidy / Courtesy Michael Hill)

A Historic Institution and Its Impact on the Sport of Dogs

For most viewers, Best in Show is a passing moment. It might look like superficial canine glamour, but in reality, that result is a coordinated effort that began long before the dog ever entered a show ring. For the people invested in the winning dog, it’s the crowning achievement in a lifetime of dedication.

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Founded in 1877, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show remains the country’s second oldest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. For those in the dog world, the Best in Show title is equivalent to winning the Super Bowl. Over the decades, the prestige of a Westminster win has persisted through wars, pandemics, and much more.

Fitzpatrick’s track record with the show is particularly impressive. He has personally handled nine different dogs to Westminster group wins, including a Reserve Best in Show and two Best in Show winners. “It was a very full circle moment,” Fitzpatrick said. “This night will remain one of the highlights of my career in the sport of dogs.”

Achieving Best in Show at Westminster involves several key stages well before the event itself: intentional breeding to produce and raise a great dog, a skilled handler to present the dog, and often the right team of owners to carry a dog’s show campaign to the highest level.

Pet Projects A Doberman Named Penny Is Westminster’s Newest Star Penny the Doberman won Best in Show at the 2026 Westminster Dog Show. See the full list of group winners, agility champions, junior handlers and standout moments from the historic event.

Everything Begins With the Ethical Breeder

Dog shows exist for a specific purpose: to evaluate breeding programs designed to preserve each breed’s structure, temperament, and working ability. Beyond appearance, this means physical and mental soundness, health, and longevity. Responsible and successful breeders study pedigrees for generations, balancing conformity to the American Kennel Club breed standard with health testing, temperament, and working structure.

The Doberman Standard: Power and Elegance

In Dobermans, those decisions carry particular weight. The breed faces well-documented health concerns, including cardiac disease, making rigorous testing and honest collaboration between fellow breeders non-negotiable. The standard calls for an energetic, watchful, determined dog that is compact, muscular, and elegant without exaggeration. Producing that combination consistently requires discipline and restraint.

A successful program demands quality over quantity: raising a litter is a major investment of time and resources, and generosity with knowledge and mentorship is the only way stewards of a breed carry the progress of past generations forward.

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A Star Is Born at Connquest

Penny’s breeders, Greg and Theresa Conners-Chan of Connquest Dobermans, have been avid Doberman breeders for two decades. When Penny was born in 2021, she stood out immediately. “Every time she moved she stood square whenever she stopped, and when we put her up on the table, we were just like, wow,” they recall.

(O&Co Media / Courtesy Michael Hill)

Cultivating a Contender

Identifying potential in a puppy is just the beginning. A skilled breeder must possess an eye for structural soundness, proportions, and breed type, coupled with understanding developmental stages, in order to evaluate a puppy’s budding potential in meeting the breed standard. Early training and socialization, nutrition, and consistent positive reinforcement lay the foundation for everything that follows.

Beyond Obedience: The ‘It’ Factor

Obedience alone doesn’t make a top show dog. Star quality comes from the dog and the entire team believing they are undeniable. From early temperament testing, to the choice of professionals entrusted with the dog’s care, every decision and experience is directed at giving the dog every opportunity to be their best self in every sense.

“With Penny, because she was so large and in charge, we were always ‘pumping her tires’ all the time,” Theresa recalls. “Everything she did, she was getting rewarded for it, whether it be praise or a treat. We knew she was so special.”

Early success at major specialty shows is often the first signal that a young dog has what it takes to compete at the highest level. Penny made her debut at the 2022 Doberman National Specialty, earning Best of Winners at both the National and regional specialties, as well as the Grand Prize Futurity. That unprecedented performance caught the eye of professional handler Andy Linton, who had handled the last Doberman to win Westminster Best in Show back in 1989.

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“Having been around thousands of Dobermans over 50 years, I held an ideal in my mind’s eye,” he says. “She fit it perfectly. I was just entranced by her from the beginning,” says Linton.

Building the Campaign Team

The art of a talented dog handler is employing the best combination of physical and psychological tools in their presentation of a dog, in order to show themselves in the most flattering and effective manner. Handling is like being the dance partner for the show dog, knowing the choreography while possessing the intuition to adapt effectively in the moment. Anyone can show their own dog at any dog show, but many owners will hire a professional whose entire career has been devoted to fine-tuning their talent in presenting a dog to look and feel their best.

A dog’s show career begins with earning a championship, indicating they have met the expectations to be at least considered as candidates for breeding. Beyond that, an owner and handler might aim for any number of goals, depending on how competitive a dog might be: a particular win at a specific show or points-based national rankings can influence their goals. All of these goals are impacted not only by the quality of the dog itself, but by how it’s conditioned, prepared and presented, as well as the availability of time and finances required for success.

Before a top campaign begins, there are multiple factors. A handler must form a genuine partnership with the dog. Significant expenses, including show entries, handling fees, travel, hotels, and veterinary care, require the right ownership and sponsorship to make a national campaign viable. The dog’s well-being must always remain the highest priority.

The High Stakes of a National Campaign

Campaigning nationally is inherently grueling. Long days traveling across the country in all seasons, keeping the dog in peak physical and mental condition, and strategizing which shows to prioritize is no easy feat. A single weekend off, an illness, or a string of bad luck can be all a competitor needs to overtake you in the rankings.

Linton brought in longtime friend and fellow Doberman enthusiast, Fran Sparagna, as Penny’s co-owner and sponsor, someone who could not only help fund the campaign but who brought decades of breed knowledge to the team.

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“You have to understand the origin and original purpose for which a dog was bred in order to understand what you’re looking at when they come into the ring,” says Sparagna.

Always Ready to Face the Unexepected

Even the most carefully built campaigns face the unexpected. A successful campaign team must work together to support each other when obstacles appear. Linton dealt with a serious personal health diagnosis mid-campaign. Then just two days before Westminster, a flight cancellation due to the extreme cold, which threatened to keep Penny out of the Garden entirely. Determined to get Penny to Westminster, his fiancée, Valerie Hamilton, packed up their car and drove them across the country in two and a half days!

Judging the Best of the Best

The challenge of judging dogs is that it is a subjective decision, unlike a horse race where the winner is the first to cross the finish line. The judge is faced with the responsibility of holding the detailed knowledge of each breed’s standard as outlined for its original purpose. As seen in the final lineup of seven totally different dog breeds, that can often be like comparing apples to oranges.

During each dog’s individual examination, the judge is comparing the dog to the image in his mind’s eye as defined by the breed standard: the form as related to the dog’s intended function. Can the Chesapeake Bay Retriever jump into icy waters and retrieve a duck? Does the Doberman possess both the physical power and internal resolve to protect her person?

“It is, on that day, one man’s opinion. I try to look for balance, style, type, soundness, and condition at Westminster. There were several dogs that ticked those boxes. The Doberman ticked several of those boxes twice,” says Fitzpatrick.

To protect the integrity of the process, the Best in Show judge is kept fully isolated until walking in the ring, so there is no knowledge of which seven dogs are left standing. Fitzpatrick shared that he felt a bit of stage fright that morning, but once he arrived at the Garden his nerves subsided and were replaced by a sense of immense honor.

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“Penny was beautiful,” says Fitzpatrick. “She stood like a porcelain statue. I think she had this effect on the crowd, with what she was exuding that night. Besides her obvious qualities and conforming to the standard, she had that extra star quality on that evening.”

Fitzpatrick continues, “There was tremendous applause and support for all the dogs. I had so many people post-show telling me how they burst into tears when Penny won. I think it was a very emotional night for everyone.”

Reflecting on the moment, Linton recalls, “I felt so much gratification. One of the first things that came to my mind when I saw her, is ‘that dog’s good enough to win the Garden.’ And she really did.”

(O&Co Media / Courtesy Michael Hill)

The Westminster Legacy

Show dogs only spend a short part of their life in competition. First and foremost, they are beloved family companions. After two years showing the world such an excellent example of what a Doberman should be, Penny’s owners are hoping she can now pass down her structure, temperament and health to the next generation.

More Than a Media Tour: Stewardship of the Breed

A Westminster win can create a surge of interest for a breed, and it is an important opportunity for all ethical breeders to educate the public. Doberman Pinschers are not the dog for everyone, and have specific needs and characteristics that a prospective family needs to understand very well. The version of Penny seen winning Best in Show and appearing on a media tour is the result of years of training and handling by Doberman experts, constant socialization and exposure to the travel and challenges of dog shows every weekend.

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The American Kennel Club sponsors national parent clubs for each breed, and those clubs are full of passionate volunteers ready to educate and guide potential new puppy homes. For example, the Doberman Pinscher Club of America has a comprehensive library of breed information and a referral network for those interested in adding a Doberman to their family.

Dog Breeds Powerful, Perceptive, Loyal: The Doberman Pinscher The Doberman Pinscher is an athletic, highly intelligent dog breed known for its loyalty, protective instincts, and deep bond with family members. This guide covers Doberman temperament, exercise needs, health risks, and adoption considerations for owners seeking an engaged, people-oriented companion.

From the Roaring Spotlight to the Comfort of the Couch

Beyond Penny’s newfound celebrity, this team’s story is the result of friendship, teamwork and community. Reflecting on more than 50 years of showing dogs, Linton is deeply moved by how “amazing” the dog community has been. Everybody has been so kind and so supportive and so caring,” he says. “We all have this one commonality and that’s the dogs.”

Upon her return home, Penny ran up the driveway to claim her favorite spot on the couch, like she had never left. She continues to make appearances as a breed ambassador to the public, and has plans for a future career as a therapy dog. Under the spotlights, Penny represents decades of history, passion and purpose. At home, she’s just a dog devoted to her family.