K9s For Warriors Is Changing What the Holidays Look Like for Veterans With PTSD

For veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, the holidays can be isolating, overwhelming, and fraught with triggers. Common symptoms like hypervigilance and anxiety make it nearly impossible to engage with crowded stores or family gatherings. Even long-held traditions like tree decorating can feel unmanageable.

Post-traumatic stress affects a significant portion of the veteran community. Of veterans treated in recent years, roughly 14% of men and 24% of women have received a PTSD diagnosis, with rates even higher among veterans who use VA health care services for other conditions. Studies also show that PTSD significantly increases the risk of suicidal behavior among veterans. According to a 2024 Department of Veterans Affairs report, an average of 17.6 veterans died by suicide each day in 2022, a stark statistic that underscores the importance of effective, veteran-focused support.

How K9s For Warriors Uses Service Dogs to Support Veterans With PTSD

For Army veteran Brian, these numbers were not just random statistics. After surviving an IED blast in Iraq, he spent 16 years navigating severe PTSD that made everyday life, and holiday seasons especially, feel like obstacles he was unable to push past. “Participating in family activities, especially things like holiday shopping, was extremely difficult because of the crowds,” Brian said. “It kept me from joining in, and I often felt disconnected or like I wasn’t truly part of the holiday season.”

The turning point came this fall, when Brian was paired with a dog named Tucker through K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit that provides service-level support to veterans coping with PTSD and other trauma. “I knew I needed help,” he said. “I was unsure if I deserved it or if my symptoms were ‘severe enough,’ but hopeful that a Service Dog might help me face the things I’ve avoided for so long.”

Learning to Trust the Process

Meeting Tucker for the first time was a powerful moment. “It was incredibly emotional,” Brian said. “One of the most powerful moments of my life, second only to witnessing the birth of my children.” That emotional connection became the foundation of their partnership.

Tucker is trained to respond to signs of distress, often before Brian even recognizes them in himself. When flashbacks begin, Tucker applies pressure and leans in, grounding Brian and gently diverting him from spiraling thoughts. “He senses when something is wrong before I do,” Brian explains. “He helps pull me out of situations I wouldn’t have been able to handle on my own.”

Navigating the Holidays With PTSD and a Service Dog

This holiday season, those small moments of support have yielded meaningful results. Grocery shopping for holiday meals no longer feels impossible. Decorating the Christmas tree no longer feels overwhelming. Most significantly, Brian participated in a long-cherished family tradition of taking his children to crowded stores to choose gifts for each other. “Being able to participate this year feels huge,” he says.

For Brian’s wife, Rebecca, the shift has been palpable. “He’s much calmer and more willing to participate in family events,” she noted. “Tucker has helped us reclaim parts of our family life we lost years ago.”

Brian’s experience has also shaped his thinking about how the country can better support veterans. “We need more awareness that invisible wounds are real,” he says. “Programs like K9s For Warriors save lives because they meet veterans where they are, without judgment. We need more resources that look at the whole person — not just symptoms, but the human behind them.”

He also has a simple message for those fellow veterans who may be struggling: “It’s okay to ask for help. You don’t have to carry everything alone.”

As this holiday season draws to a close, Brian is careful not to describe Tucker as a fix. What he talks about instead is presence. “I’m here. I’m more than a statistic – I’m a husband, a father, a Veteran, and I matter,” he says simply. This season, that has meant showing up for the moments he once missed and trusting that, with Tucker beside him, he can keep doing so.