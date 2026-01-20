TV is Going to the Dogs—And Strengthening the Human-Dog Bond in the Process

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When my partner and I brought a puppy into our lives last year, one of the many facts about dog ownership that we remembered from our childhoods was that dogs famously hate vacuum cleaners. We knew that it would be important to introduce him to the vacuum while he was young, and we did try. But being the not-as-tidy-as-we’d-like type of people that we are, we just didn’t run it enough in that critical desensitization window. At six months old he cowered in fear any time the vacuum ran. We needed a better solution.

Pets Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

It is a familiar story for many pet parents, and thankfully DogTV was created with exactly those moments in mind. Scientifically developed with veterinarians, behaviorists, and other pet experts, the channel is designed specifically to promote canine wellness, using research-backed visuals, sound frequencies, and pacing to create content that varyingly helps dogs feel calm, entertained, and well-adjusted to everyday household triggers.

A Channel Built for Dogs, Not Humans

DogTV launched more than a decade ago, following several years of research into dog behavior and canine perception. The goal was not to create background TV noise, but rather engaging videos designed specifically for dogs watching a screen.

Advertisement

CEO of Dog TV Beke Lubeach explains, “Before we ever launched the channel, we spent years researching what dogs actually want to see, what sounds are appealing to them, and how to create content that supports their behavior and well-being.”

Unlike generic nature videos or looping bird feeders on YouTube, DogTV content is engineered to align with how dogs see and hear the world.

“Dogs see in a blue, yellow, and gray pattern,” Lubeach explains. “When we enhance reds and greens, it looks strange to us, but it actually gives more dimension to the video for dogs.”

Advertisement

Music and sounds designed for dogs are composed using sound frequencies dogs respond to best, creating a calming influence rather than overstimulation. According to Lubeach, this distinction is what separates Dog TV from copycat content.

(Courtesy Dog TV)

Three Content Pillars That Follow a Dog’s Activity Cycle

DogTV programming follows a unique blend of three content types: relaxation content, stimulating content, and exposure content.

Relaxation content features calming scenes, soothing sounds, and relaxing scenes intended to help keep your dog relaxed.

Stimulating content introduces more movement, engaging content, and playful animated sequences designed to provide mental stimulation and prevent boredom.

Exposure content gently introduces dogs to everyday life sounds and visuals, including vacuum cleaners, doorbells, fireworks, traffic sounds, children laughing, and other animals.

Advertisement

“The more dogs are exposed to something in a safe and controlled way, the less likely they are to react to it,” Lubeach says.

Exposure content varying throughout the day is aligned with a dog’s activity cycle, offering long blocks of calm programming when dogs naturally rest and more engaging content when they are alert. The channel even includes long blocks of content specifically designed for reactive dogs, avoiding images of other dogs on screen.

(Courtesy Dog TV)

Personalized Viewing for Different Dogs and Needs

One of DogTV’s defining features is its on demand access, allowing pet owners to choose programs that match their dog’s temperament and mood. “Pet parents can really choose what works best for their dog,” Lubeach says. The platform also includes shows for humans that provide practical knowledge, training tips, and valuable insights into dog behavior and health. This personalization helps create a more enriching environment for dogs and supports overall canine wellness.

Live Streaming, On-Demand Access, and Subscription Details

DogTV is available as a live-streaming tv channel and through its app, which functions similarly to other streaming services. App subscriptions are offered on a monthly or yearly basis, with subscription payments. DogTV also offers free, ad-supported viewing, making some content available without a paid subscription. The app supports watching videos across multiple devices, giving pet parents flexibility to watch anywhere.

Beyond the Screen: Shelters, Adoption, and Human Connection

DogTV’s mission extends beyond entertainment. The company partners with shelters to provide long blocks of calming content for dogs awaiting adoption, helping reduce stress and create a more enriching environment. Through its companion channel, Unleashed by DogTV, the platform features shows focused on adoption, training tips, and storytelling around the human-animal bond. “We feature 10 adoptable dogs each week and have had real success getting those dogs adopted,” Lubeach says.

Advertisement

(Courtesy Dog TV)

Why DogTV Resonates with Modern Pet Parents

For many pet parents, DogTV offers peace of mind. It is not just something for a dog to watch for distraction, but a tool to help keep your dog calm, engaged, and supported throughout the day. By offering mental stimulation, exposure content, and relaxation content designed specifically for dogs, DogTV helps create a calmer home environment both dog and owner alike.

For Lubeach, the goal was never just to create something dogs could watch, but something that acknowledged the quiet emotional exchange between dogs and the people who love them.

“At the heart of everything we do is the human-animal bond,” she says. “If you love your dog, you’re going to want to give them the best life possible.”

Sometimes that care shows up in long walks and training sessions. Other times, it shows up in smaller choices like Dog TV, meant to make the hours we’re away feel a little easier on both sides of the door.