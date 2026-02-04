From the Shelter to End Zone: The Biggest Storylines to Watch at This Year’s Puppy Bowl

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Every winter, right when football fans are settling in for the biggest sporting weekend of the year, a very different kind of championship takes over the television screens of pet lovers. Right on schedule, the Puppy Bowl returns this Sunday with tiny jerseys, oversized chew toys, and a roster made up entirely of adoptable rescue dogs. What began as a novelty broadcast in the early 2000s has grown into a cultural staple, blending sports parody with a serious mission: showcasing shelter animals in hopes of helping them find permanent homes.

Pets Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Now entering its 22nd season, the Puppy Bowl continues to expand in scale and ambition. “We’ve got a record-breaking 150 dogs this year from 72 shelters across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands,” said longtime “rufferee” Dan Schachner. “But I think the real story this year is Team Ruff’s revenge tour.” Schachner, who has been on the field for more than a decade, still remembers last year’s dramatic loss in the final seconds. “Never underestimate the underdog,” he added.

(Courtesy Discovery TV)

Advertisement

Behind the scenes the Puppy Bowl is far more thoughtful than the playful chaos that plays out on screens. It takes months of preparation, coordination with shelters, and careful planning to bring the game together.

“The logistical pre-work takes months,” explained Victoria Schade, the show’s lead trainer and pet expert, who has worked on the production for 20 years. “From connecting with rescues, to drafting our adorable players, to making sure the teams have the right ratio of linemen to running backs, it’s a balancing act.” On game day, she added, everything revolves around two main hubs: the holding area where puppies rest and recharge, and the field where “the magic happens.”

Schade’s role extends far beyond basic training. During filming, she monitors each puppy closely, watching for signs of fatigue or stress. “I’m constantly watching puppy body language,” she said. “Sometimes what looks like spirited play is actually the beginning of a meltdown.” When that happens, she steps in, pulls a pup from the field, and gives them time to rest. “Sometimes all it takes is a quick nap,” she noted, “and then the pup is ready for more fun.”

Advertisement

(Ryan Muir / Courtesy Discovery TV)

Over the years, the show has evolved to prioritize animal welfare even more intentionally. A move from cramped Manhattan studios to a larger upstate New York space allowed the production to spread out, incorporate outdoor breaks, and give puppies room to decompress. “Our shoot days are long,” Schade said. “Being able to head outside to steal some sunshine helps everyone stay regulated.”

While Schade focuses on the well-being of the players, Schachner brings structure and humor to the field. His mock rulebook includes fan-favorite penalties like “hydration violation,” “liquid loitering,” and “end zone zoomies.”

“Puppies don’t always follow the rulebook,” he said. “But that’s kind of why we love Puppy Bowl.” Over the years, he has dealt with dogs falling asleep mid-play, stealing his socks, or ignoring penalty calls entirely. “Total insubordination,” he joked.

(Ryan Muir / Courtesy Discovery TV)

This year’s Puppy Bowl also highlights several powerful rescue stories. Among the most moving are puppies saved from a hoarding situation in St. Louis, who have gone from overcrowded conditions to center field glory. Several dogs from Homeward Bound, including two seniors, arrive with Broadway ties after they were featured in the musical Gypsy. And on Team Ruff, Slugger, rescued after devastating Texas floods, is thriving under the stadium lights instead of hiding from the storm clouds.

Advertisement

For Schachner, these stories are the heart of the broadcast. “Puppies never lose,” he said. “By the time Puppy Bowl’s done, every single one of them finds a home.” He estimates that more than 1,500 dogs have been directly adopted through the show, with thousands more benefiting indirectly through increased shelter visibility.

This season also features a halftime “Pro Dog Exhibition” spotlighting senior dogs, underscoring that older animals deserve just as much attention. Schade believes that visibility is what makes the Puppy Bowl so effective. “People have preconceived notions about shelter dogs,” she said. “That they’re broken, or only certain types are available. Puppy Bowl helps show there are amazing dogs of all ages, breeds, and temperaments looking for a soft place to land.”

(Ryan Muir / Courtesy Discovery TV)

After two decades, Schade still looks forward to shoot week. “It’s my absolute favorite time of year,” she said. “It feels like a family reunion.” That sense of community extends to volunteers, trainers, rescuers, and viewers who tune in annually, not just for cuteness, but for connection as well.

As the big game approaches this Sunday, the Puppy Bowl remains what it has always been at heart: a celebration of second chances disguised as a sporting event. Between touchdowns, tail wags, and penalty flags for excessive slobber, it continues to remind audiences that the next MVP might be waiting at your local shelter, ready for the championship prize of a forever home.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet and will be simulcast across Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+.