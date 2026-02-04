A Doberman Named Penny Is Westminster’s Newest Star

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Under the bright lights of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, one proud dog stood out from more than 2,500 competitors this week. It was a moment years in the making, shaped by training sessions, early mornings and countless hours in the ring. Penny, a four-year-old Doberman Pinscher, was crowned Best in Show at the event’s milestone 150th anniversary, earning the sport’s highest honor at Madison Square Garden.

Pets Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Handled by Andy Linton, Penny, officially known as GCHP CH Connquest Best Of Both Worlds, topped a field that had spent two days competing in breed and group judging at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center before advancing to the final rounds in Manhattan. The Best in Show competition was judged by breeder-owner-handler David Fitzpatrick, himself a two-time Westminster winner.

Reserve Best in Show went to Cota, a five-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever handled by Devon Kipp Levy, who also made waves earlier in the evening by winning the Sporting Group.

Advertisement

(Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Two Nights, Seven Group Champions

Over two nights, Westminster crowned winners across all seven major groups, showcasing the depth and diversity of elite purebred dogs in the United States. Some victories felt inevitable. Others surprised even longtime fans.

On night two, Penny claimed the Working Group before going on to her Best in Show victory. Cota captured the Sporting Group, while Wager, a Smooth Fox Terrier from California, took top honors in the Terrier Group. Junior Showmanship, a competition highlighting young handlers, was won by Hadrian Towell, who guided his Manchester Terrier, Simon, to the title and earned a $10,000 scholarship.

Advertisement

Night one brought its own standout performances. Zaida, an Afghan Hound, won the Hound Group and received the newly introduced Vin-Melca Trophy. Cookie the Maltese took the Toy Group, JJ the Lhasa Apso won Non-Sporting and Graham the Old English Sheepdog claimed the Herding Group. All different breeds with unique stories on their roads to Westminster glory.

(Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Speed, Agility and a Breakthrough Moment

Beyond conformation, Westminster also spotlighted canine athleticism through its Masters Agility Championship and Flyball Tournament. Sometimes, these events steal the show.

This year’s agility finals featured a headline-making moment when Iron Man, an All-American mixed-breed, faced off against Prove-It, a Border Collie, in the championship round. It marked a rare and notable appearance for a mixed-breed competitor at that level. Prove-It ultimately claimed the 2026 agility title, while Iron Man’s performance drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

The Flyball Tournament brought its own burst of energy, with winning teams including That’s So Fetch, Wicked Runners, Mass Chaos and Jersey Shore Runners, showcasing speed, coordination and teamwork in one of the weekend’s most fast-paced events.

Advertisement

RELATED: Powerful, Perceptive, Loyal: The Doberman Pinscher

Dog Breeds Powerful, Perceptive, Loyal: The Doberman Pinscher The Doberman Pinscher is an athletic, highly intelligent dog breed known for its loyalty, protective instincts, and deep bond with family members. This guide covers Doberman temperament, exercise needs, health risks, and adoption considerations for owners seeking an engaged, people-oriented companion.

A Legacy 150 Years in the Making

Founded in 1877, The Westminster Kennel Club hosts the nation’s oldest continuously held dog show and remains a pillar of the sport. It has outlasted trends, recessions and even major world events.

While the competition is reserved for champion-level dogs, its broader mission centers on promoting responsible ownership, breed preservation and the human-canine bond. This year’s milestone anniversary leaned into that legacy, even lighting the Empire State Building in Westminster’s signature purple and gold.

Alongside the pageantry, the show continued to emphasize education, youth involvement and athletic competition across multiple disciplines.

(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Wagging Tail, Big Heart, Can’t Lose

For fans, the two-day event once again delivered its signature mix of precision, personality and pure dog star charisma. From wagging tails in agility rings to Penny’s poised victory lap in the spotlight, there was always something happening.

Advertisement

In a weekend filled with remarkable performances, Penny’s Best in Show win stood as the ultimate reminder of what Westminster celebrates best: excellence, partnership and the enduring appeal of a truly great dog moment. And for a lot of viewers at home, maybe a little inspiration to brush up on those training sessions with their own dog as well. You never know where the next champion might be found.