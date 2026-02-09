Modern Beast is Turning Thrifted Band Tees Into the Latest Dog Fashion Must-Have

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With pet-fashion being ever in vogue these days, the styles of pet owners are often extending straight to their four-legged best friends by their side. And for those owners who love live music, flea-market finds and perfectly worn-in band tees, Modern Beast has stepped in to deliver the goods.

Founded by Hope Reiners and Lona Williams, the Los Angeles-based brand specializes in pet apparel and other pet-related gifts. Their latest clothing release reworks thrifted and vintage rock band tees into dog-sized silhouettes. Crafted with a human touch, each piece is hand cut and sewn in Los Angeles. Because all of the shirts are thrifted, no two are alike. That sense of individuality is very much part of the point.

The idea began years ago, long before it became a formal collection. Shortly after Reiners adopted her dog Ernie, Williams made him a tiny repurposed T-shirt featuring a donkey graphic that read “Smart Ass.”

“It was very much our sense of humor back then, playful and not taking ourselves too seriously,” she shared. Ernie wore it all day while racing around with their other dog Louie until the shirt ripped and the puppies wore themselves out. “We just laughed about it,” Reiners recalls. “That moment ended up planting the seed for repurposing tees on a larger scale.”

Since then, the sourcing of shirts has become an ongoing adventure. Reiners and Williams describe it as a kind of treasure hunt that takes them everywhere from Los Angeles flea markets to Wyoming thrift stores and tiny vintage shops in small towns in between.

“It’s very unscientific, spur of the moment and fun,” says Williams. She explains that they look less for perfection when choosing shirts and more for personality. “We’re mostly looking for soul,” she illuminates. “A little worn, a little imperfect, like it’s already had a life.”

Each tee is carefully resized and reshaped to fit comfortably on a dog’s body while keeping the original graphics and faded textures intact. “We want each finished tee to feel special and distinct, just like the pup who will wear it,” they said.

The collection is also closely tied to Modern Beast’s broader mission of giving back. “Committing 100 percent of our profits to animal welfare gives real purpose to everything we create,” the founders shared. “The more a product resonates, the more we’re able to give back.” That approach gives them freedom to trust their instincts. “We’re not designing to chase trends or maximize profit,” they declare. “We get to follow our humor and what feels true to us.”

For customers, the appeal of the shirts often runs deeper than surface fashion alone. Reiners and Williams frequently hear from buyers who recognize a band on a shirt and are instantly transported back to a concert they attended or other meaningful memory involving the band. “Suddenly they’re telling us about the first time they saw that band live.”

Rockstars themselves are even taking notice of this pet couture must-have. One early highlight came in 2016, when they discovered via Instagram that Lady Gaga had purchased a Grateful Dead tee for one of her French bulldogs.

After pausing production for several years, the founders recently relaunched the line with improved patterns and better fits. The new versions keep the same spirit as the originals while offering more comfort and durability for everyday wear.

At its heart, the project speaks to how closely pets are woven into our lives.

“We tend to see our pets as extensions of ourselves,” say the founders. “Music, art and personal style are such big parts of who we are and pets have become just as central.” When a dog wears a vintage band tee, it becomes a shared way to show nostalgia, creativity and affection.

With their repurposed shirts, Modern Beast is turning forgotten concert souvenirs into something meaningful again that can be shared through the love of a pet. It’s proof that good design, sustainability and giving back will never stop a’rockin.