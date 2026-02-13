Advertisement
Pet Projects

A Day in the Life of an LA Dog: From Canyon Hikes to Erewhon Socials

Los Angeles
(Maximilliano Enciso / LA Times Studios )
Flavio Gomez
By Flavio Gomez
Content Marketing Strategist Contact
In a city defined by the hustle, the traffic, and the relentless pursuit of the aesthetic, one demographic has truly figured Los Angeles out. They do not stress about the 405 at rush hour, they have standing reservations at the city’s trendiest patios, and they never leave home without a curated look. We are talking, of course, about the dogs of Los Angeles.

From the dust-caked trails of the Santa Monica Mountains to the post-workout ritual of a fourteen-dollar bone broth treat, we spent 24 hours trailing four local pups to see how the four-legged set navigates a typical day in the creative capital.

07:00 AM | The Ridge-Line Workout

The Dog: Amazing Gracie

The day kicks off at the Westridge Trail in Brentwood, where Amazing Gracie tackles high-altitude cardio and conquers switchbacks with ease. Once the trail dust is shaken off, it’s a quick wardrobe change from “hiking chic” to “red-carpet ready.” The afternoon is spent gliding past the designer windows of Rodeo Drive and gallery-hopping through the Mr. Brainwash exhibit, proving that in Los Angeles, a social calendar is only as limited as your leash.

11:30 AM | The Organic Pit Stop

The Dog: Stormi

For Stormi, mornings aren’t complete without a stop at Erewhon in Studio City. She lounges on the terrace like it’s her own VIP lounge while her owner, Madelyn Fischer, navigates the Hailey Bieber smoothie line. With a spread of organic chicken jerky and Cheeze Pleeze, her taste is as refined as her growing follower count. Stormi doesn’t just sit; she surveys the scene, trading knowing looks with the creative crowd who appreciate her style. In LA, your dog’s snacks say just as much as your outfit.

03:00 PM | Afternoon Adventures

The Dogs: Winston and Willa

Christina Kirkman’s afternoon is full-on chaos. Toys are demolished, cartoons play, and delivery drivers get a full inspection. At one point, she discovers what can only be called a furry art installation: tufts of fur everywhere, toy limbs everywhere (RIP Lamb Chop).

As the sun sets, Winston and Willa swap indoor mayhem for a beach stroll. Waves crash, owls call, and for a few blissful minutes, peace reigns, until emails and deadlines break the spell. The dogs watch all the silly human work with polite judgment.

05:30 PM | The Sunset Loaf

The Dog: Geordi, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and his French visitor Marcel

Also known as “LAcorgi,” Geordi loves showing up at all the famous LA spots. From Griffith Observatory hikes to the trendiest cafes that demand a strong opinion on oat milk, he has mastered the art of being casually present while confidently loafing exactly where it counts. In a city full of stars, this corgi proves that a short king can still command full attention on his evening walk.

By the time the sun sets over the City of Angels, not a paw has gone unpressed nor a tail unwagged. From canyon climbs to curated treats and sun-drenched patios, these pups navigate Los Angeles with effortless style, a hint of judgment, and undeniable charm. In a city built on seeing and being seen, they prove that the ultimate L.A. lifestyle isn’t just about where you go, it’s about how you show up: leash in hand, attitude perfectly on point.

Flavio Gomez

Flavio Gomez is a Content Marketing Strategist at LA Times Studios, driving strategy across multiple verticals and leading high-impact event marketing initiatives.
