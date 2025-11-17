Puppy Culture: How Jane Messineo Lindquist Helps Puppies—and Their People—Start Life on Steady Ground

Jane Messineo Lindquist is a dog behavior expert, creator of the Puppy Culture program, and author of When Pigs Fly: Training Success with Impossible Dogs, among other resources. Since it’s formal inception about 15 years ago, the Puppy Culture program has reshaped how countless breeders, trainers and new puppy owners understand early canine development. Lindquist has spent decades studying the first twelve weeks of a dog’s life (and beyond), building an approach rooted in behavioral science, ethical breeding and the simple idea that puppies should feel safe, seen and empowered to learn.

Los Angeles Times Studios Pets spoke with Lindquist about how her own bull terriers led her toward positive-reinforcement training, why early developmental windows matter so profoundly and why raising behaviorally sound puppies is great for breeders, owners, and rescues alike.

This interview below has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Q: You are best known now for Puppy Culture, but your story with dogs starts much earlier. How did you first get into bull terriers and breeding?

Like so many other people in the dog show world, we are equestrian refugees. We started out in horses and then got to an age and just realized it kind of hurts when we fall off now. My family has had bull terriers since 1982 and one day I just sort of woke up and realized I did not really have horse envy, I had dog envy. That was the beginning. I bought my first show dog, got into it and just never looked back.

Q: What pulled you from breeding into seriously studying training and behavior?

When I do dog training seminars I always say I have two passions in life, bull terriers and agility, and that is an oxymoron. Bull terriers are the most unbiddable dogs. They are a three year old in a dog suit. They are wild, unpredictable, crazy. Happy, but very difficult to train.

I really enjoyed doing agility and I loved doing things with my dogs, but there really were not any blueprints. Everybody that had a dog training method out there had a Border Collie, a German Shepherd or a Golden Retriever where it pretty much comes down to making your wishes clear and the dog is going to do it.

So I started digging deep because I could see my dogs were smart and enjoyed doing things with me, but I had to find another route to connecting with them beyond, ‘here is what I would like you to do.’ The long and short of it is that grew into an entire dog training system. The name of the book is When Pigs Fly: Training Success with Impossible Dogs. Purportedly [the book] is for non-biddable dogs, but the dirty secret is it really is the best way to train any dog.

Q: You were raised on more traditional training. How did your philosophy shift toward positive reinforcement?

I went to a regular German Shepherd trainer. He showed me how to do corrections and I thought I was really good at it.

Then I got [the bull terrier]. I would put a pinch collar on him and I could control him, but he would get so excited he would just about pass out. It was a real problem. I found Pam Dennison. She is a pure positive trainer and she put a clicker in my hand and really changed my life.

For a long time I would say I reserved the right to use punishment. I did not want to become a pure positive trainer because I felt it was unbalanced. As the years went by, increasingly I saw there really were not occasions to use suppression. The more I knew, the more management and positive reinforcement worked.

The more puppies I raised, the more I saw that most of the things we think of as needing to be fixed in puppies, they grow out of if you do not let them practice it. Puppy biting is a developmental thing. You just have to not get bitten and it goes away in a linear fashion as they teethe.

How do you get people there? You do not judge them. You put a clicker in their hand and give them a puppy and say, ‘Try this.’ You give them the grace to come to it in their own time. Just like you let the puppy lead the process, you have to let people lead the process, and most people will come to it.

Q: One of the core ideas you teach is “manding.” What is it and why does it matter so much for puppies?

People often confuse manding with sitting politely for petting. I understand why because the dog is sitting and you are giving attention, so it looks like we are setting up a rule where the dog has to offer a behavior to get a resource. But it is not that. It is what I call a behavior homophone. It looks the same to us because the dog is sitting, but to the animal they are two completely different behaviors.

Manding is the concept that it is possible to ask for something. It is the concept that the puppy can communicate a need to you. That is huge. It is not a rule that in order to access resources the puppy must do something first.

There is accepted science on this from work with nonverbal autistic humans. A common problem is acting out behaviors and self harm and the hypothesis is that a lot of it comes from the inability to communicate. It is a fundamental need. When you do not have that ability it can lead to pressure-valve release behaviors.

Dogs are no different. They need to be able to communicate a need. You do not have to gratify that need every time. It is the acknowledgment that they are heard that is important.

Q: Puppy Culture is often described as a breeder program, but you have a broader view. How do you define it?

Puppy Culture is about puppies from birth to 12 weeks old because those are the first critical periods in the puppy’s life. It spans the first developmental periods and the entire critical socialization period.

From the puppy’s point of view it does not matter where they are living, whether they are in the breeder’s hands, the foster’s hands or the puppy owner’s hands. Their needs are their needs. Their developmental period is their developmental period. It is no different whoever has the puppy.

So although it arguably looks like it is from a breeder’s lens because I am a breeder and you see me doing everything, really it is a seamless program for the puppy that goes from breeder to puppy owner. Normally that time up to 12 weeks is going to span both. The only way to make sense of these developmental periods is to look at them from a puppy development point of view, not ‘what does the breeder do’ versus ‘what does the owner do.’ Puppy Culture is puppy raising viewed through a behavioral lens.

In addition to that, we have branched out into more breeder focused and puppy owner focused programs. We have a Total Breeder course, which is more about what temperature you keep the whelping box, what you use to sterilize it, how you wean the puppies, what you feed them, vaccinations, worming protocols, placement contracts—those nuts and bolts things.

Then we have a puppy owner course. It is very specific to preparing puppy owners. It starts with questions like: How do you carry your puppy home? Do you put the puppy in a crate, do you put it in your lap? The answer is surprisingly complicated. We include the parts of Puppy Culture that you really need to know as a puppy owner. It is all from that same puppy-centric point of view.”

Q: How was Puppy Culture received when you first put it out into the dog world?

I think it was Karen Pryor who wrote about being a change maker, and that it is a little like the stages of grief. At first there was denial. A lot of people said, ‘I do not need that, I have been doing what I am doing.’ Then it switched to, ‘I do that already.’

What I am humbled and honored by is how many breeders have written in and said, ‘I have been breeding for 30 years and I was done with it, but then I found Puppy Culture and it has reinvigorated how I breed and I am breeding again. It is enjoyable.’

There is nothing magical about Puppy Culture in the sense that I did not make anything up. It is the wisdom that was shared with me by other breeders. I am not here to say anyone is doing things wrong, but I tell people to take a look at Puppy Culture because it is a 2.0 of what a lot of people are doing. It is a little more organized and focused. It has a little more detail and purpose. It is not some crazy protocol no one is doing. It is tightening up everything and making it more efficient.

Q: For new puppy owners, what difference does it make if their breeder has raised the litter with Puppy Culture?

By the time those puppies go to their homes, all the friction points that would normally cause a puppy owner to reach for suppression or punishment are gone. The puppy is more or less house trained. The puppy is leash trained. The puppy is crate and confinement trained. The puppy accepts handling and you can do the puppy’s nails.

All of these things that would usually be dominance struggles or top down problems for the puppy owner do not exist. We have eliminated them as breeders, easily and efficiently, in those first few weeks.

Q: What long term impact do you hope Puppy Culture will have on breeding, rescue and training communities?

When I made Puppy Culture I hoped all kinds of breeders and dog trainers and rescue people would use it. It is for anybody who has a young puppy at that age. What I was not prepared for, and what I am incredibly proud of, is how it has brought those communities together under one umbrella.

These are people you would not normally find in the same room, and a lot of groups that would be naturally antagonistic have come into the same space and looked at each other and said, ‘We are more alike than different.’ We care equally and we have to stop judging each other. That has happened organically and of all the things I am proud of about Puppy Culture, that is one of the big ones.

I was heavily into rescue at one time and it very quickly subsumed my entire life. It was an endless hole of need and it was not solving a problem. I felt maybe I could make a true difference in a different way. By doing Puppy Culture and bringing that to breeders, even breeders some of us might consider marginal, they are doing a better job with their puppies. They are putting better behaved puppies out into the world, puppies that are less likely to wind up in shelters. I feel I am really making a difference.