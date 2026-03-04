LA’s Viral ‘Catio Guy’ Details The Intense Turf War That Made Him Quit His Day Job to Build a Construction Empire

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For decades, cats and the outdoors have had a complicated relationship. More and more owners are committing to the indoor cat lifestyle, worried about traffic and predators, not to mention the toll roaming cats can take on local wildlife. Yet anyone who has watched a cat sit longingly at a window will know that the instinct to explore cannot be easily extinguished from within the hearts of our feline friends.

For one Los Angeles builder, that tension became the foundation of an entirely new and very unique career. Known widely online as the “Catio Guy,” Alan Breslauer has helped turn the concept of the cat patio, or “catio,” into a cultural zeitgeist moment. What began as a personal attempt to solve a household cat feud has grown into one of the most visible cat-focused businesses in the country, if not the world.

Yet Breslauer’s path to becoming the internet’s best-known catio builder was anything but predictable.

A Late Arrival to Cat Life

“I came late to cats,” Breslauer told LA Times Studios Pets. “I didn’t adopt my first until grad school.”

At the time, his life looked very different. He had pursued law and business school and was working in legal marketing. Cats were not yet central to his identity, though that changed quickly.

Once he adopted his first cats, curiosity turned into something close to obsession. “I devoured every cat book I could find,” he explains. “My friends started jokingly calling me a ‘cat whisperer’ because felines seemed to gravitate toward me.”

Nearly three decades later, Breslauer’s home is full of animals. He and his wife currently live with four cats, S.A.N.T.O.S. Six Toes, Herbie the Love Bug, Trey, and Ziggy, along with two dogs named Piper and Marley. As he puts it bluntly, “Our house is lively, to say the least.”

A Tale of Two Feisty Kittens

The turning point that led to his business came from a very specific household problem: two kittens he adopted simply refused to coexist peacefully.

“Think full-blown, fur-flying turf wars,” he explains. “I tried everything to repair their relationship.”

Nothing worked.

As a last resort, he built a simple outdoor enclosure attached to the house so the cats could safely spend time outside. The result surprised him.

“The extra space and enrichment reduced tension, and my cats became friends,” he said.

What began as a practical solution suddenly looked like something full of bigger possibilities.

From Side Project to Full-Time Career

The idea stayed with him for several years before he finally acted on it.

In 2017, he left his legal marketing career and launched Custom Catios, a company dedicated entirely to designing and building outdoor cat enclosures. It was a leap that many people around him initially found confusing.

“Leaving behind a legal marketing career to deliver joy to cats and their guardians was the best professional decision I’ve ever made,” he declares.

Today, the company has built nearly 600 catios, ranging from compact window enclosures to elaborate multi-structure outdoor playgrounds.

The concept itself had begun gaining traction thanks in part to television personality Jackson Galaxy, whose Animal Planet show My Cat from Hell helped introduce the idea of catios to a national audience. But demand surged in recent years.

“COVID really accelerated things,” Breslauer explains. “Families were home more, investing in their living spaces and prioritizing their pets’ well-being. That’s when I knew this wasn’t a niche trend. It was becoming an industry.”

Why Los Angeles is Catio Central

Los Angeles has emerged as one of the main hubs for catio design, and he believes it’s the city’s pet culture that makes it uniquely suited to the concept.

“You’ve got a large, passionate base of cat guardians who genuinely treat their animals as family,” he said. “Many are environmentally conscious and aware of the impact free-roaming cats have on bird populations.”

Add year-round pleasant weather and the risks of urban wildlife — especially coyotes — and the demand starts to make sense.

But there’s another factor that Breslauer believes shapes the way he works in Los Angeles: aesthetics.

“People here care deeply about their homes,” he said. “They’re not going to put an eyesore next to a million-dollar property. When we build something that looks like it belongs and is beneficial to their cats, the entire equation works.”

Designing to Please Cats, Not Just Humans

Every catio design begins with the cat itself.

Some breeds, like Bengals or Savannahs, require wide jumping spaces and vertical climbing structures. Others need accommodations that account for physical limitations.

“Blind or neurologically ‘wobbly’ cats need ramps with safety railings they can feel and trust,” he explained. “Tripod cats need layouts that work with their movement, not against it.”

At the same time, the design has to integrate into the home’s architecture.

“When both come together, the cats are out enjoying the catio daily, and the guardians are proud of how it looks,” he said.

The Rise of a Viral Cat Architect

Some of the company’s builds have become viral sensations online.

One standout project, known as the Camarillo Catio Compound, includes an oversized enclosure, a zig-zag garden run, a fully catified indoor space, a patio enclosure, and an upstairs screened balcony.

The project even caught the attention of Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, who sent a film crew to document the build.

“Getting to collaborate with someone world-renowned for his design eye and seeing him genuinely light up over our work was unforgettable,” beams Breslauer.

Those moments have helped transform the builder into an unlikely social media figure. His videos routinely rack up millions of views, and his following now reaches into the hundreds of thousands.

“The surreal part is being recognized in public,” he said. “It doesn’t happen often, thankfully, but when it does it still surprises me.”

A Catio Can Change Everything

For all the viral attention, the moments that stay with him tend to be smaller in scale.

He often recalls a cat named Romeo whose guardian moved from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara after getting married. The cat reacted badly to the change, refusing the litter box and destroying furniture for nearly a year.

“The day he got access to his new catio, the behavior stopped immediately,” he said. “He even came around on the husband.”

The owner later told him the project had saved her marriage.

Stories like that are what keep him building after all these years.

“I still feel genuine joy watching a cat go outside safely for the first time,” he said.

For someone who once worked in legal marketing, it’s not a bad way to spend a day.

“Delivering joy for a living,” he said, “is something I’ll never take for granted.”