How Oreoluwa Osoba and His Dog Duke Turned Nigerian Dad Energy Into Viral Comedy

On TikTok and Instagram, @Ogaduke feels less like a pet account and more like a tiny family sitcom, starring one very serious dog and his very devoted dad. It’s the kind of feed you start watching for a minute and before you know it you’re twenty videos in. Behind the camera is Oreoluwa Osoba, whose videos with his dog, Duke, have become beloved for their affectionate “Nigerian dad” energy, gentle scolding and laugh-out-loud timing.

Osoba says that voice wasn’t something he ever sat down and planned. It was already there. “Duke and I have always had that bond,” he said. “I have always been a Nigerian dad with him… Growing up in Nigeria I was raised with the ‘Nigerian tone,’ the funny yet very loving and protective tone, so I guess it just grew on me naturally.” With Duke, he added, “I am an African father who just wants to love, care and protect him.”

(Courtesy Oreoluwa Osoba)

Most of Osoba’s videos follow a familiar setup. He and Duke are usually on the couch, sitting close, the camera facing them straight on. It looks simple. Almost accidental. And then Osoba starts talking, launching into affectionate, mock-serious “lectures” that feel equal parts parenting and buddy comedy routine.

In his most popular video, which has been viewed more than five million times, Osoba gently scolds Duke for eating his chicken while he was on the phone in the other room. Duke is wearing a pink collared shirt and sits very still, like he knows he’s in trouble. Osoba reminds him, with exaggerated seriousness, that he “pays the bills in this house” and is disappointed in him. Duke lowers his head. Then he places a paw on Osoba’s knee. Then, eventually, he leans in for a hug, as if offering a formal apology. In the caption, Osoba jokes that this was the moment he realized he had fully become an African dad, giving his “son” a lecture about responsibility.

Another fan favorite shows Duke dressed in a bow tie as they get ready for a family Christmas lunch. Osoba runs through a list of instructions, reminding him which relatives to be especially polite to, like grandma and grandpa, and who might deserve an occasional bark, like the aunt who keeps asking when he’s going to get married. They high five. They hug. Then they walk out of frame together, ready for the day.

(Courtesy Oreoluwa Osoba)

If Duke often seems like a tiny, grumpy uncle trapped in a dog’s body, that’s not something Osoba invented. “Duke has always acted like an old man,” he laughed. “When I first adopted him I was so shocked by his behavior and his gestures that kind of contributed to how I started to speak to him like he was a human.”

A lot of the tone comes from how Osoba grew up listening to adults talk at home. Love and discipline were often mixed together in the same sentence. “My mum had to be the mom and dad in the house,” he says. “Our family conversations were so dramatic and funny, but she would always get her message across… I get a lot of inspiration from my childhood conversations with my mum.”

His family sees it too. “My mum and my sisters would always say, ‘This was so us when you were growing up.’”

The comedy, he says, usually starts with Duke, not with a script. “His reactions inspire the punchlines,” Osoba explained. “I always flow with his expressions.” And those expressions are real. “It’s a 100% him,” he said. “If I had the camera rolling all the time, we would have our own reality show. The content only captures half of the real fun and drama.”

Part of why the account works so well is that it never feels mean. The “lectures” are firm, but they’re also soft. “A lot of people can relate because these are conversations they grew up hearing,” Osoba said. “It also shows ways to have hard conversations in a loving and caring way.” In his videos, discipline and affection are always sitting side by side.

(Courtesy Oreoluwa Osoba)

Though his humor is deeply rooted in Nigerian culture, Osoba never worried much about whether it would translate to other communities. “I have always been proud of my culture,” he said. “Whatever I do, I am going to represent my country. I didn’t plan it. I’m happy it happened naturally.”

When he looks back at his earliest posts now, he sees less about strategy and more about growth. “When we started, I was trying to figure out what’s next,” he said. “Now, Duke loves the camera so much that it just happens naturally. I really love how we’ve grown.”

These days, the formula doesn’t change much. A couch and a camera. A devoted dog dad and a very expressive pup. And a conversation that somehow manages to feel specific and universal, one playful lecture at a time.