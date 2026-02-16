A Behind the Scenes Glimpse of the White House’s Long History of Presidential Dogs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Every Presidents’ Day, we tend to think about speeches, portraits and the weighty decisions that have shaped the nation. But behind the Resolute Desk (sometimes literally) and the formal state dinners, there has often been a far more relatable sight padding across the White House floors: a dog.

For more than a century, presidential pups have lounged on the South Lawn, charmed reporters and, in some cases, quietly softened the public image of the most powerful office in the world. This Presidents’ Day, it’s worth remembering that alongside the policies and politics, there has almost always been a wagging tail in the West Wing.

Theodore Roosevelt (1901–1909)

Roosevelt practically ran a zoo at the White House. Among his many animals were dogs like Sailor Boy, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and Skip, a mixed breed. The Roosevelt household was famously lively, and the dogs were very much part of the action.

William Howard Taft (1909–1913)

Taft owned a small dog named Caruso, reportedly named after the famed opera singer. While Taft is more often remembered for getting stuck in a bathtub than for his pets, Caruso added a personal note to an administration sometimes caricatured for its size and solemnity. Dogs during this era weren’t campaign tools yet, but they softened the edges of power just the same.

Woodrow Wilson (1913–1921)

Wilson kept several dogs, including Davie, an Airedale Terrier who became a steady companion during World War I. The White House during Wilson’s tenure carried the weight of global conflict, and photographs of Davie offered a small but humanizing counterpoint. Even amid wartime gravity, a dog wandering the grounds provided a reminder of normal life continuing.

Calvin Coolidge (1923–1929)

If Harding’s dog was famous, Coolidge’s White House was downright crowded. The Coolidges kept multiple dogs, including collies named Rob Roy and Prudence Prim, along with a surprising assortment of other animals. Grace Coolidge adored the pets and frequently posed with them. The household’s lively animal presence contrasted with the president’s famously reserved personality.

Herbert Hoover (1929–1933)

Hoover’s Belgian Shepherd, King Tut, played a surprisingly strategic role in shaping public perception. Campaign photos featuring Hoover and the dignified dog helped frame him as calm and dependable. As the Great Depression took hold, images of King Tut offered a subtle reminder of steadiness during uncertain times.

Harry S. Truman (1945–1953)

Truman’s experience with presidential pets came with a lesson in public attachment. After receiving a Cocker Spaniel named Feller as a gift and giving the dog away, Truman faced unexpected backlash. By mid-century, Americans had grown emotionally invested in White House dogs, and the episode revealed just how symbolic they had become.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933–1945)

FDR’s Scottish Terrier, Fala, remains the most famous presidential dog of all time. Fala accompanied Roosevelt on trips, received fan mail, and was referenced in speeches, helping to humanize the president and make him relateable to everyday Americans. During World War II, the dog became a comforting symbol of stability and loyalty.

Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953–1961)

Eisenhower’s Weimaraner, Heidi, was elegant but reportedly high-energy. Stories suggest her enthusiasm sometimes outpaced White House decorum, leading to her relocation. Even so, the image of a sleek, silver-coated dog beside the former Supreme Allied Commander fit neatly into the polished aesthetic of the 1950s.

John F. Kennedy (1961–1963)

The Kennedy household was filled with animals, but their dogs added to the youthful Camelot narrative. Among them was Charlie, a Welsh Terrier, and Pushinka, a puppy gifted by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. In the midst of Cold War tension, Pushinka became a small symbol of diplomacy, her very presence hinting at warmth between rival nations.

Lyndon B. Johnson (1963–1969)

Johnson’s Beagles, Him and Her, were famously photographed. One controversial image showed Johnson lifting a Beagle by its ears, which drew criticism. Still, the dogs were constant companions during his presidency.

Richard Nixon (1969–1974)

Though best remembered for his earlier “Checkers speech” referencing his dog with that name, Nixon did have dogs in the White House, including a Poodle named Vicky. During a politically turbulent era, pets continued to offer glimpses of family life behind the headlines. Even when public trust wavered, a dog on the lawn still read as reassuring.

Gerald Ford (1974–1977)

Liberty the Golden Retriever may have done more for Ford’s public image than some policy speeches. In the wake of Watergate, the country was weary. Images of Liberty bounding across the South Lawn or sitting beside the president helped project normalcy and stability. When Liberty had puppies during Ford’s term, it became a national story, complete with media coverage of their names and placements.

Jimmy Carter (1977–1981)

The Carter family’s dogs, including Grits and Misty Malarky Ying Yang, reflected their approachable Southern style. Unlike some administrations where pets felt highly staged, Carter’s dogs seemed part of everyday life. They fit comfortably into a presidency that emphasized humility and accessibility.

Ronald Reagan (1981–1989)

The Reagans had two memorable dogs during their time in Washington. Lucky, a Bouvier des Flandres, grew too large for White House logistics and was eventually relocated to the Reagan ranch. Later came Rex, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who became a holiday favorite and even had a custom doghouse modeled after the White House itself. The dogs complemented an administration skilled in visual storytelling.

George H. W. Bush (1989–1993)

Bush’s English Springer Spaniel, Millie, became a published author — or at least the subject of a bestselling book written from her perspective. Millie’s puppies were also frequently featured in media coverage.

Bill Clinton (1993–2001)

Clinton’s Labrador Retriever, Buddy, arrived later in his presidency and quickly became a constant companion. Alongside Socks the cat, Buddy helped shape the pet-friendly tone of the 1990s White House. The sight of the president jogging with his dog offered a relatable, almost suburban image of executive life.

George W. Bush (2001–2009)

(Kimberlee Hewitt / The George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum)

Bush’s Scottish Terriers, Barney and Miss Beazley, became unlikely digital pioneers. Barney starred in annual holiday videos that showed the White House from a dog’s-eye view, giving the public a playful behind-the-scenes look. In a presidency defined by serious global events, the dogs provided moments of levity.

Barack Obama (2009–2017)

Bo the Portuguese Water Dog arrived after months of public speculation about what breed the First Family would choose. The Obamas intentionally selected a breed suitable for allergies, making the choice relatable to many families with similar concerns. Bo became a staple of holiday cards and children’s books, often photographed during Easter egg rolls and state events. Later, Sunny joined him, doubling the White House fluff factor.

Donald Trump (2017–2021)

Trump did not have a dog during his presidency, breaking more than a century of tradition. The absence was widely noted, and often debated, as Americans had come to expect a canine presence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. For the first time in generations, the South Lawn had no resident dog trotting across it.

Joe Biden (2021–2024)

Major made history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House, adopted from a shelter in Delaware. His presence signaled a shift in visibility for rescue dogs at the highest level of public life. Like many young dogs adjusting to new environments, Major had a few reported behavioral incidents, which only reinforced how relatable dog ownership can be — even at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.