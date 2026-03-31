“Where’s Big Dog?” Shares the Beautifully Simple Way Families Can Navigate Losing a Beloved Pet

Pet ownership can be a powerful way to teach children the life lessons they’ll need as they get older. One of the hardest lessons comes with the loss of that pet -- for many kids it’s their first experience with grief. A new children’s book, Where’s Big Dog?, arrives with that tender space in mind. Written by Emmy Award-winning actress Jessica Collins and producer Lisa Melamed, the book follows a child trying to “find” their dog again after a loss. The message is gentle but clear: love does not go away just because a pet is gone.

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The book, out March 26 from Indigo River and distributed by Simon & Schuster, grew out of personal experience. Collins said the idea came in the early and difficult days after losing her family dog, Lucy, while helping her young daughter through the shared heartbreak.

“She was heartbroken, and I found myself searching for resources that could help her and honestly, help me too,” Collins explained to LA Times Studios Pets. “We set out to create the book I wish we’d had, one that gently holds space for grief while reminding children that love doesn’t disappear.”

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(Jessica Collins)

Melamed said the title itself came from a question someone asked Collins the day after Lucy died: “Where’s Big Dog?” That question echoed throughout the empty space where Lucy once was, until they began spotting reminders of Lucy in everyday places.

“You look at something a thousand times and then all of a sudden you see eyes and ears and a nose,” Melamed said. As the two friends texted each other photos of clouds, wood grain, and stone patterns, they realized they had stumbled onto the emotional structure of the story. “We realized there actually was an answer to that question,” she said. “And that gave us a framework for the book.”

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A sense of specificity, paired with openness, seems to be a big part of what makes the story work. Early on, Collins and Melamed made the decision not to name the dogs in the book and to remove gender references as well, so children could more easily see their own pet in the story. Collins said they wanted every reader to feel that the pages could belong to them. “We were very intentional about leaving space for each child’s own experience,” she said.

The writing process itself was surprisingly straightforward, at least at first. Melamed said that “getting the words down on paper was, in a lot of ways, the easiest part,” because they were simply documenting something that had happened. From there, the challenge became shaping it into a book that felt true to their experience while still broad enough to comfort other families. They assembled a visual look book, shopped the project around, and eventually got an enthusiastic yes from Indigo River.

(Jessica Collins)

The pair knew the visuals would be a key element of the book’s success. Collins said she and Melamed worked closely with illustrator Carla Naudé for about a year, returning again and again to one word: “delicate.” They wanted gentle watercolors and quiet imagery that matched the simplicity of the story. “Her drawings brought the words to life in the most beautiful way,” Collins said.

What the book does not do is pretend grief can be wrapped up neatly. In fact, one of its strongest choices may be how directly it handles death. Melamed said the page where Big Dog dies was difficult to write, but they knew they wanted it to be direct and uncluttered. “‘Then one afternoon, quickly and peacefully, Big Dog died. It was the worst day ever,’” she said, quoting the text. Fifteen words, simple and devestating. “We didn’t want any bells and whistles,” she said. “It needed to be simple and clear.”

From there, the book shifts toward the brighter memories that remain, offering a valuable lesson for children who will grow to love, and lose, again. Collins said the goal was never to “solve” grief, but to offer families a different way of holding it. “We hope families come away understanding that grief and love can exist side by side,” she said, “and that over time, love can become the part that feels easier to hold on to.”