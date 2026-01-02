Adidas Originals Expands Its Pet Collection With Tracksuit Designs for the Lunar New Year
The latest pet apparel initiative from Adidas extends its fashion footprint to four-legged fans with a new take on its Chinese-style track jackets, building on momentum from the brand’s earlier pet collection release in 2025.
Earlier this fall, Adidas rolled out an expanded pet range in China that translated its athletic heritage into miniature puffers, windbreakers, tracksuits and accessories tailored for dogs and cats, echoing the brand’s classic Three Stripes and Trefoil logos while balancing style and function for colder months. That China-exclusive drop highlighted weather-ready outerwear and playful streetwear silhouettes .
For Lunar New Year 2026, Adidas once again zeros in on China with a more culturally specific capsule built around its viral Chinese-style track jacket. This iteration shrinks a human favorite into pet sizes, featuring heritage details such as Pankou knot closures and metallic Trefoil charms in festive red, yellow and blue.
Alongside the signature jacket, complementary pieces like themed tees and decorative charms nod to traditional motifs, positioning the line as both a collectible and a way for owners to visually align with their pets’ wardrobes. The collection has not yet been officially released, with availability and pricing still to be announced.