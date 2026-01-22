Dogs Stole the Show in Louis Vuitton’s Latest Campaign Featuring Callum Turner and Jude Bellingham

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring Summer 2026 Pre Collection campaign may star House Ambassador Callum Turner and football phenom Jude Bellingham, but anyone paying attention will notice a second cast quietly stealing scenes. Dogs.

Turner appears alongside Bellingham in imagery photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, with both sharply-dressed men shown interacting closely with their equally sharply-dressed dogs throughout the photo set. Shot against a regal English countryside backdrop, the visuals place Turner and Bellingham in relaxed and unscripted moments with royal breeds Welsh Corgis, English Cocker Spaniels and Border Collies.

(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)

The campaign images not only highlight the stunning men’s collection’s, but also the brand’s dedicated pet capsule. That lineup includes monogram leather leashes, collars, harnesses, as well as functional pieces like puffer jackets, a fleece throw, and multiple carriers. Several items reinterpret the House’s historic travel designs for animals, including the Speedy Pet Trunk, Malle Chien, and Dog Bed Trunk.

As the campaign continues to surface on social media and in-store visuals, the pet pieces stand as a testament to Louis Vuitton’s belief in looking stylish and refined wherever life may take you, and that pets deserve the same luxurious travel aesthetic as their sartorial-minded owners.