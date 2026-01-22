Breaking News
Pet Products

Dogs Stole the Show in Louis Vuitton’s Latest Campaign Featuring Callum Turner and Jude Bellingham

Callum Turner in the driver seat next to his dog and LV luggage.
(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring Summer 2026 Pre Collection campaign may star House Ambassador Callum Turner and football phenom Jude Bellingham, but anyone paying attention will notice a second cast quietly stealing scenes. Dogs.

Turner appears alongside Bellingham in imagery photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, with both sharply-dressed men shown interacting closely with their equally sharply-dressed dogs throughout the photo set. Shot against a regal English countryside backdrop, the visuals place Turner and Bellingham in relaxed and unscripted moments with royal breeds Welsh Corgis, English Cocker Spaniels and Border Collies.

Callum Turner walks a pack of dogs.
(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)
Jude Bellingham with dog and bag.
(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)
A border collie with a Louis Vuitton bag.
(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)

The campaign images not only highlight the stunning men’s collection’s, but also the brand’s dedicated pet capsule. That lineup includes monogram leather leashes, collars, harnesses, as well as functional pieces like puffer jackets, a fleece throw, and multiple carriers. Several items reinterpret the House’s historic travel designs for animals, including the Speedy Pet Trunk, Malle Chien, and Dog Bed Trunk.

Callum Turner leans against a car with dog.
(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)
A white dog with a Louis Vuitton bag.
(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)
Jude Bellingham holds a large border collie.
(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)

As the campaign continues to surface on social media and in-store visuals, the pet pieces stand as a testament to Louis Vuitton’s belief in looking stylish and refined wherever life may take you, and that pets deserve the same luxurious travel aesthetic as their sartorial-minded owners.

Callum Turner with a golden retriever.
(Oliver Hadlee Pearch / Louis Vuitton)

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

