Pet Products

Today I Learned One of the Most Expensive Dogs You Can Buy is Actually A Bag Made by Louis Vuitton

The XXL Dog Bag by Louis Vuitton
(Courtesy Louis Vuitton)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
You’d be forgiven for thinking an item called a dog bag was a pet carrier. But Louis Vuitton is flipping the script in a playful (and expensive!) way that only they could get away with. Their XXL Dog Bag is shaped perfectly like a dog, and it’s actually made to carry your personal items - a LOT of them. It’s constructed in the House’s Monogram canvas with natural cowhide leather trim and handles.

The appeal for fashion-forward petlovers is obvious: a familiar Louis Vuitton material and construction, applied to an exaggerated, sculptural silhouette that may be more of collectible design than an everyday handbag (though we wouldn’t judge).

A close up of the XXL Dog Bag by Louis Vuitton
(Courtesy Louis Vuitton)
The XXL version is intentionally large and it comes with an equally outsized price tag at around $18,500. But hey, you probably spend that much over the lifetime of your actual pet anyway.

The “More Affordable” Option

Louis Vuitton has also released the Beagle Bag, another dog-shaped fashion bag in the same spirit but in a significantly smaller size. Compared to the XXL Dog Bag, this one’s a steal at around the $5,000, and it’s constructed from Monogram coated canvas in two complementary tones. Cowhide-leather trim, structured handles, and aged gold-tone hardware are a reminder that this is still very much a Louis Vuitton piece first and a novelty second.

The Beagle Bag by Louis Vuitton
(Courtesy Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton Sets Out to Pamper Our Pups

Louis Vuitton’s has long offered a broad selection of (pricey) pet offerings with a collection that include leashes, collars, harnesses, and dog apparel like puffer jackets, plus travel-focused pet items. The brand’s most recent men’s campaign last fall featuring Callum Turner reinforced their commitment to four-legged friends, with Turner sharing the spotlight with a sophisticated pack of high-brow British breeds.

Traveling with our pets has never been easier, and Louis Vuitton is making sure they’re doing it in style. Head to www.LouisVuitton.com to check out the full lineup of their pet offerings.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

