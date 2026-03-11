Forget Bandanas and Booties: Inside The Unapologetically Extra World Of $80K Fine Jewelry For Dogs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For a long time, dog style meant a nice leather leash, maybe a raincoat if you were feeling ambitious, and perhaps a holiday sweater no one in the house fully agreed on. Now, at the far glossier end of the pet world, some dogs are wearing solid gold collars set with diamonds. Not rhinestones. Not costume sparkle. Actual fine jewelry. It is the kind of luxury-pet development that will strike some people as charming, some as absurd, and a very specific slice of devoted dog owners as completely reasonable.

That is the world The D Diamond New York has stepped into. The brand bills itself as “luxury jewelry for canine companions,” offering handcrafted pieces made in New York with solid 18K gold and diamonds, with smaller charms starting around $1,435 and collars climbing from roughly $5,000 to nearly $80,000 depending on the design. The site also notes that 10% of profits are donated to New York City dog shelters, which adds a layer of feel-good purpose to a category that is, by definition, unapologetically indulgent.

(Courtesy The D Diamond)

Founder Racheli Waters Shamir says the idea did not begin as a trend forecast or a cheeky luxury stunt. It started with her two rescue dogs, Fancy and Luli.

“They made me realize how profound the bond between people and their pets truly is,” she told LA Times Studios Pets. She also grew up watching her mother make jewelry, an early education that taught her, in her words, that the best pieces are “precise, restrained, and built to last.”

So when she imagined creating something for dogs, she did not see novelty accessories. She saw heirlooms.

“From the beginning, I didn’t see The D Diamond New York as ‘pet jewelry,’ but as a fine jewelry house for canines,” explains Waters Shamir.

That may sound lofty, but it also explains why the brand’s focus is less about bling and more about craftsmanship. Waters Shamir says she wanted to bring the same standards people expect from human fine jewelry to pieces made for dogs, right down to proportion, balance, durability, and long-term wear.

“If we celebrate the people we love with meaningful jewelry,” she says, “why shouldn’t we do the same for the companions who give us unconditional love every day?”

(Courtesy The D Diamond)

In practical terms, that means a lot of the brand’s language sounds more Park Avenue jeweler than pet boutique. The D Diamond says its pieces are crafted in solid 18K gold and offered with both natural and lab-grown diamonds, with designs centered on classic silhouettes and high-jewelry cues rather than novelty shapes alone. Its current collections include collars like the Ululla, Lola, Chain Bone, Love Bone, Lucky Bone, and D Bone, along with charms and custom commissions.

Waters Shamir says customers are usually after something personal, not purely decorative. Some lean understated. Others want something with a little more presence. But even the bolder commissions are meant to feel elegant rather than gimmicky. She says clients tend to gravitate toward round brilliant diamonds, VVS clarity, pavé or bezel-set details, and motifs like paws, hearts, and bones. Just as important, she said, is how the piece functions on an actual dog. The clasps are custom engineered to be secure, comfortable, and discreetly built into the design so the animal can still run, play, and move naturally.

That last part is where The D Diamond’s pitch gets more persuasive, even for skeptics. Expensive, yes. But not careless.

That being said, Waters Shamir is very aware that a diamond collar on a dog can sound like the setup to a punchline.

“I understand the skepticism,” she acknowledges. “But for me the idea was never about excess. It’s about honoring the bond people share with their dogs in a way that feels thoughtful and lasting.”

Still, some of the numbers here are undeniably eye-popping. On the lower end, the site lists charms around the $1,400 to $4,600 range. On the higher end, fully diamond-set collars can pass $50,000 and approach $80,000.

And then there is the HeartBone collar, the company’s crown jewel, which Waters Shamir describes as the masterpiece of the house and available only by request. It is handcrafted in solid 18K gold and set with heart-shaped diamonds of about three carats each, plus a six-carat pear-shaped center stone. It is not the kind of thing a dog wears to the park while chasing a tennis ball — but to a wedding or other special occasions, perhaps? Stunningly crafted, it seems to be the kind of thing that seem exists partly so the rest of us can marvel that someone, somewhere, commissioned it and could afford the price tag.

(Courtesy The D Diamond)

What makes the whole thing more than a curiosity is the larger shift Waters Shamir is talking about. Dog owners have been spending more on their pets for years, not just on grooming and food, but also on luxury apparrel, and now, apparently, legacy pieces. She sees luxury pet jewelry as part of that broader change in how people think about their animals.

“Dogs are truly family members now,” she said. “The objects we create for them are starting to reflect that cultural shift.”

Whether that future involves one discreet gold charm or a diamond collar with the price tag of a small car is, naturally, up to the owner. But if the luxury pet market stays on trend, it may not be long before more dogs are bounding straight past the cute bandana stage and straight into the jewelry box.