Our Favorite Puzzle and Interactive Enrichment Toys to Ease Stress and Anxiety in Your Dog
LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.
City dogs live in environments that rarely match the open, sensory-rich landscapes their instincts expect. In his earlier article on urban dog enrichment, LA Timest Studios contributor and dog trainer Michael Hill explored how modern routines can leave pets with fewer opportunities to problem solve, forage, or engage their minds in a meaningful way.
Enrichment toys offer an easy way to bridge that gap. They give dogs something purposeful to do, whether that’s working through a puzzle, navigating a scent-based toy, or channeling energy into a safe chew. Even short sessions can support calmer behavior, sharper focus, and a stronger sense of well-being.
Below are our go-to enrichment toys, chosen for how well they engage different personalities and energy levels while fitting seamlessly into everyday home life.
Reggie Forager Ball
This soft, fabric-based foraging ball features pockets and folds where you can tuck treats for scent-driven play. Dogs roll, nose, and squeeze the ball to release rewards, which helps satisfy natural searching instincts.
Potaroma Dog Puzzle Feeder Toy, Interactive IQ Training, Electronic Treat Dispenser
This automatic puzzle feeder releases kibble or treats as dogs interact with it, offering a more dynamic version of traditional food puzzles. It includes a remote control and adjustable dispensing settings, making it easy to customize the difficulty level.
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Hide N Slide Dog Toy
This durable Level 2 puzzle encourages dogs to nudge, slide, and lift pieces to uncover hidden treats. It’s made from a non-removable composite material that stays stable during play, which helps keep frustration low and engagement high.
Wicked Ball PE
This motion-activated smart ball rolls, bounces, and changes direction on its own to keep dogs entertained without supervision. It has multiple activity modes and a built-in rechargeable battery, making it a good pick for high-energy pups who need interactive movement.
The Baguette by Lambwolf, Squeaky or Silent
This plush toy mimics the shape and feel of a soft baguette, giving dogs a satisfying object to carry and chomp while they search for treats within. It comes in both squeaky and silent versions for the owner’s preference.
TRIXIE Snuffle Mat Level 1 Enrichment Interactive Feeding Game
This beginner-friendly snuffle mat encourages natural foraging as dogs root through fabric layers to find hidden treats or kibble. It’s lightweight, easy to clean, and ideal for slowing down mealtime while adding mental stimulation.
Nocciola Phone Alarm Clock Snuffle Mat & Puzzle Toy
Designed to look like a retro phone and alarm clock, this toy combines squeakers, crinkle textures, and small treat pouches for multisensory play. It’s a playful way to give dogs a mix of scent work and soft puzzle-solving.
Woof Nomchucks Treat & Tug Toy
Part tug toy and part treat puzzle, the Nomchucks let dogs shake, swing, and search for hidden rewards. The flexible design adds movement and unpredictability, which helps keep dogs engaged longer.
FitPAWS K9FITbone Balancing Bone
This inflatable balance tool helps dogs build core strength, stability, and body awareness through low-impact exercise. Its textured surface provides traction, making it suitable for fitness routines, rehab work, or confidence building.
The Pupsicle
This refillable toy holds frozen or chilled treats inside a smooth, hard shell that’s built to last. It offers long-lasting licking enrichment without the typical mess of homemade frozen treats.
The Puffin Game
This weighted, slow-rolling feeder toy dispenses kibble or small treats as dogs nudge and chase it around the room. Its irregular movement pattern makes mealtime more engaging and encourages problem solving.
FitPAWS Canine Gym Dog Agility Kit
This kit includes cones, poles, and jump components that create simple agility setups for training and exercise. It’s designed to improve coordination and focus while giving dogs a structured physical challenge.