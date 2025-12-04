Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: A C-minus average for California roads, bridges and more, Matthew Perry’s ‘Dr. P’ sentenced and more
Advertisement
Pet Products

Our Favorite Puzzle and Interactive Enrichment Toys to Ease Stress and Anxiety in Your Dog

The dog agility course from FITpaws.
(Courtesy Chewy)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

City dogs live in environments that rarely match the open, sensory-rich landscapes their instincts expect. In his earlier article on urban dog enrichment, LA Timest Studios contributor and dog trainer Michael Hill explored how modern routines can leave pets with fewer opportunities to problem solve, forage, or engage their minds in a meaningful way.

Enrichment toys offer an easy way to bridge that gap. They give dogs something purposeful to do, whether that’s working through a puzzle, navigating a scent-based toy, or channeling energy into a safe chew. Even short sessions can support calmer behavior, sharper focus, and a stronger sense of well-being.

Below are our go-to enrichment toys, chosen for how well they engage different personalities and energy levels while fitting seamlessly into everyday home life.

Advertisement

Pets

Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Reggie Forager Ball

This soft, fabric-based foraging ball features pockets and folds where you can tuck treats for scent-driven play. Dogs roll, nose, and squeeze the ball to release rewards, which helps satisfy natural searching instincts.

View At Reggie
Advertisement
The forager ball.
(Courtesy Reggie)

Potaroma Dog Puzzle Feeder Toy, Interactive IQ Training, Electronic Treat Dispenser

This automatic puzzle feeder releases kibble or treats as dogs interact with it, offering a more dynamic version of traditional food puzzles. It includes a remote control and adjustable dispensing settings, making it easy to customize the difficulty level.

View At Chewy
Advertisement
The Potoroma smart feeder
(Courtesy Chewy)

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Hide N Slide Dog Toy

This durable Level 2 puzzle encourages dogs to nudge, slide, and lift pieces to uncover hidden treats. It’s made from a non-removable composite material that stays stable during play, which helps keep frustration low and engagement high.

View at Chewy
Advertisement
The hide and slide for dogs.
(Courtesy Chewy)

Wicked Ball PE

This motion-activated smart ball rolls, bounces, and changes direction on its own to keep dogs entertained without supervision. It has multiple activity modes and a built-in rechargeable battery, making it a good pick for high-energy pups who need interactive movement.

View At Cheerble
The interactive PE ball for dogs.
(Courtesy Cheerble)

The Baguette by Lambwolf, Squeaky or Silent

This plush toy mimics the shape and feel of a soft baguette, giving dogs a satisfying object to carry and chomp while they search for treats within. It comes in both squeaky and silent versions for the owner’s preference.

View At Lambwolf Collective
Advertisement
The chewy baguette plush.
(Courtesy Lambwolf Collective)

TRIXIE Snuffle Mat Level 1 Enrichment Interactive Feeding Game

This beginner-friendly snuffle mat encourages natural foraging as dogs root through fabric layers to find hidden treats or kibble. It’s lightweight, easy to clean, and ideal for slowing down mealtime while adding mental stimulation.

View At Chewy
Advertisement
The snuffle mat by Trixie
(Courtesy Chewy)

Nocciola Phone Alarm Clock Snuffle Mat & Puzzle Toy

Designed to look like a retro phone and alarm clock, this toy combines squeakers, crinkle textures, and small treat pouches for multisensory play. It’s a playful way to give dogs a mix of scent work and soft puzzle-solving.

View At Chewy
Advertisement
The alarm clock snuffle mat
(Courtesy Chewy)

Woof Nomchucks Treat & Tug Toy

Part tug toy and part treat puzzle, the Nomchucks let dogs shake, swing, and search for hidden rewards. The flexible design adds movement and unpredictability, which helps keep dogs engaged longer.

View At Chewy
Advertisement
The woof nomchucks
(Courtesy Chewy)

FitPAWS K9FITbone Balancing Bone

This inflatable balance tool helps dogs build core strength, stability, and body awareness through low-impact exercise. Its textured surface provides traction, making it suitable for fitness routines, rehab work, or confidence building.

View At Chewy
Advertisement
The fit paws pet balancing system.
(Courtesy Chewy)

The Pupsicle

This refillable toy holds frozen or chilled treats inside a smooth, hard shell that’s built to last. It offers long-lasting licking enrichment without the typical mess of homemade frozen treats.

View At Woof
Advertisement
The woof pupsicle.
(Courtesy Woof)

The Puffin Game

This weighted, slow-rolling feeder toy dispenses kibble or small treats as dogs nudge and chase it around the room. Its irregular movement pattern makes mealtime more engaging and encourages problem solving.

View At Fable
Advertisement
The Puffin game for dogs.
(Courtesy Fable)

FitPAWS Canine Gym Dog Agility Kit

This kit includes cones, poles, and jump components that create simple agility setups for training and exercise. It’s designed to improve coordination and focus while giving dogs a structured physical challenge.

View At Chewy
Advertisement
The FITpaws agility kit.
(Courtesy Chewy)

MORE PETS

A cute mastiff plays in the snow.

Dog Breeds

Winter Warriors: The Dog Breeds Built to Take On Snow and Low Temperatures

The Golden Retriever

Dog Breeds

Confident, Kind, Athletic: The Golden Retriever

Pet travel accessories are on sale now at Chewy for Black Friday.

Pet Products

Chewy Has Slashed Prices on Its Top-Rated Pet Travel Accessories For Black Friday Week

group of pets posing together under a christmas tree indoors

Pet Care

A Vet’s Guide to Navigating Winter Holiday Hazards for Pets

Ric Browde assists with loading shelter pets onto an airplane.

Pet Projects

Wings of Rescue: Ric Browde on His High-Altitude Approach to Saving At-Risk Shelter Animals

Michael Hill in the studio doing a photoshoot with dogs.

Dog Care

Urban Enrichment for Dogs: Simple Ways to Support Your Pup in City Living

A ragdoll cat with blue eyes and long soft fur.

Cat Breeds

Soft, Social, Serene: The Ragdoll Cat

fluffy gray beautiful kitten, breed scottish-straight, stay on glass mirror

Pet Care

After Tom Brady’s Pet Cloning Reveal, Here’s What to Know About Duplicating Your Furry Friend

Jane with her bull terriers and puppy culture

Pet Projects

Puppy Culture: How Jane Messineo Lindquist Helps Puppies—and Their People—Start Life on Steady Ground

German Shepherd in the backyard.

Dog Breeds

The Dog Breeds Best Suited for Guarding Your Home and Family

A cat wearing the fi mini tracker

Pet Care

From Smart Collars to AI Translators: The New Wave of Pet Technology

Black leather dog collar with golden tag in shape of bone on yellow background, closeup. Space for text

Pet Advice

Rover’s 2025 Report Reveals the Pet Names Trending in Los Angeles and Beyond

Pet ProductsPets

Pets

Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement