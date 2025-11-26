Chewy Has Slashed Prices on Its Top-Rated Pet Travel Accessories For Black Friday Week

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The holiday travel season is here, which means airports full of stressed travelers and pets wondering why their entire routine just changed overnight. Whether you’re driving to see family locally or flying across the country, adding a pet to the travel equation can make the process exponentially more maddening. Thankfully Chewy’s Black Friday deals on pet travel essentials are steep enough to finally justify upgrading the gear you’ve been “making do” with for too long, ensuring sharing the holidays with your furry family members is (relatively) hassle free!

This isn’t just about December, either. Good carriers and crates pay off long after the holidays. A secure car setup like the SportPet Designs Seat Crate can turn a chaotic backseat into the perfect picture of safety and calm. Sherpa’s airline-approved carrier is a lifesaver for nervous flyers. And backpack carriers like the Kurgo G-Train allow your anxious cat or dog to move with you in style above the flurry of traveling feet running to and fro.

Below, you’ll find top-rated travel accessories that are marked down for Black Friday and built to make trips with pets smoother, safer, and stress-free.

SportPet Designs Dog & Cat Car Seat Crate

This backseat crate features mesh sides for visibility, dual zippered gate-style openings, and belt loops plus headrest straps to secure it in a vehicle. It folds flat for storage and offers a cozy travel space for pets during road trips.

Sherpa Original Deluxe Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag

Airline-approved with a spring-wire frame that allows it to compress under a seat, it includes three mesh panels for ventilation, locking zippers, and a padded shoulder strap for comfort. The medium charcoal size is designed for pets up to approximately 16–22 lbs and features luggage-style straps for easy travel.

Frisco Backseat Expandable Cat & Dog Crate

This convertible back-seat kennel secures with seatbelt straps and can be configured as one large space, two compartments, or two individual crates; it also includes a removable hammock cushion and folds for storage. It provides a flexible option for pets traveling together or solo and works well for car trips where containment is needed.

Pet Gear I-GO Plus Traveler Dog & Cat Backpack & Rolling Carrier

This hybrid carrier rolls like luggage, converts to a backpack, and features ventilated panels, a removable travel tray, and multiple access points for versatile travel with pets. It suits owners who want one travel solution that handles airports, sidewalks, and cars with ease.

K&H Pet Products Travel Safety Pet Carrier

Designed for in-vehicle safety, this carrier secures with seat belts, includes internal tethering loops, and offers ventilation and comfortable bedding to keep pets safely restrained during trips. The medium gray/black size is ideal for pets who travel often by car and need a secure, stable ride.

TRIXIE Foldable Cat & Dog Stroller

This lightweight stroller features a foldable frame, zip-up canopy with mesh windows for airflow and visibility, and tethered leashes inside to keep pets secure while you walk or shop. It’s a great option for pets who prefer calm movement over walking or for navigating busy outdoor environments.

Tavo Pets Maeve Rigid & Roscoe Dog & Cat Car Seat & Stroller System

This dual-mode system turns from a car booster seat into a stroller, offering plush padding and reinforced sidewalls for comfort and protection while driving or strolling. The medium onyx version gives pets a secure elevated view while riding and a smooth transition to outdoor walking.

Petsfit Waterproof PU Leather Medium Dog Car Booster Seat

Constructed with waterproof PU leather, this booster seat elevates your dog for better view and includes built-in safety straps and a window for outward visibility—ideal for dogs prone to motion sickness or sliding around. The medium gray size balances style with function for car trips.

Pet Gear Travel Lite Pet Stroller

With a one-hand quick-fold mechanism, removable waterproof tray, front entry, viewing top window and rear brakes, this stroller is built for ease when transporting small pets through parks or errands. Its compact design supports pets up to around 15 lbs and fits into urban or travel settings easily.

Richell Space Capsule Dog & Cat Carrier & Bed

This carrier doubles as a cozy pet bed and portable crate, featuring a semi-hard shell “capsule” design that offers protection and comfort, plus ventilation panels for airflow. The beige version blends into home décor and travels well thanks to its integrated handles and versatile usage.

Kurgo G-Train Dog Carrier Backpack

Designed for hiking or commuting with your dog, this backpack features water- and dirt-repellent fabric, a waterproof bottom, padded straps, and a built-in leash tether to keep your pet safe and comfortable on the go. The chili red version offers style and function for medium-sized dogs transported on foot or bike.

Molly Mutt Papillon Multi-Use Cargo, Hammock & Car Seat Cover

This multi-use car cover is made of 100% cotton canvas, with adjustable straps to attach to headrests, seatbelt slots for safe pet travel, and a non-skid backing to keep it in place during rides. It turns your backseat or cargo area into a pet-friendly zone while protecting your vehicle’s upholstery from mess and wear.

Richell Foldable Dog & Cat Carrier

Made for travel ease, this collapsible carrier offers a secure latch door, seatbelt attachment loops, and hard-sided components that fold flat when not in use—ideal for pets under about 10 lbs. The soft pink & brown medium size is stylish and practical for short trips or vet visits.

Pet Life 360° Vista View House Folding Zippered Dog Carrier

Featuring a rigid PVC frame, ballistic nylon cover, insulation for warmth, and a wide-angle “vista” window view, this carrier folds down to just 4 inches for storage yet expands into a roomy safe space. The large orange version suits pets who need a spacious perch for travel or home use through different seasons.

Pet Gear Expedition No-Zip Dog & Cat Stroller

This stroller uses “NO-ZIP” technology—two push-button easy-lock entries (front and back) let pets load and exit without wrestling with zippers, and a multi-position handle plus cup-holder keep the human comfortable too. Built for pets and their humans, it features a roomy compartment for one or more animals, interior safety tethers, removable liner, and folds compactly for storage or travel.

