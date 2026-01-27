Advertisement
LEGO’s New Golden Retriever Puppy Set Is a Must-Have for Dog Lovers

The golden retriever lego set completed.
(Courtesy LEGO)
By Kevin Spencer
LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

LEGO is bringing ‘big golden energy’ to their collection as they introduce the newest Icons set, Golden Retriever Puppy, on February 1st. The completed piece stands approximately 11.5 inches tall and is made from 2,102 pieces, making it one of the more complex and substantial animal builds in LEGO’s lineup.

Just like a real golden, this design has plenty of personality. The head, ears, tail, and even the front paw are posable, so you can tweak its expressions and position it in a variety of positions on the shelf. It also comes with a colorful collar and medallion, and you can display its mouth either closed or open with a cute pink tongue that you also build.

The packaging for the LEGO Golden Retriever
(Courtesy LEGO)
This set is aimed at adult builders due to its complexity, offering a satisfying challenge and a display-worthy result that feels more like art than a toy. It also slots into the broader trend LEGO has cultivated over the last few years with detailed animal sets, including the latest Tuxedo Cat and Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Puppy sets.

A girl poses her LEGO golden retriever puppy
(Courtesy LEGO)

The set will be available starting February 1, 2026. You can pre-order it now directly through LEGO’s online store to ensure it arrives in time for early February gifting (Valentine’s, birthdays, or “just because”). Shipping generally begins on release day, and fans are already buzzing that this one will sell out quickly.

Explore the LEGO Creator Animal Collection

If this kind of build has you thinking about other brick-built pets you might want to ‘adopt’ for your collection, here are 5 other pet-themed LEGO creator sets to check out.

Beautiful Horse

The highly posable horse toy can move its head, neck, hips, ankles, tail and one of its knees, and it comes with a grass-effect base where kids can display it in 3 different stances. Kids have 3 different building options with the same set of bricks: a posable LEGO® horse toy; a posable bear toy with a small waterfall build; or a posable elegant deer toy.

View At LEGO
LEGO horse 3 in 1 toy.
(Courtesy LEGO)

Playful Cat

The pet toy set features a cute cat toy with a posable head, ears, tail and legs, and accessories including a food bowl, toy mouse and ball of yarn. Creators can build 3 different LEGO animal playsets with the same bricks: a posable cat toy who can sit, stand and pounce; a posable cute dog toy with a bone; and a pigeon toy with breadcrumbs.

View At LEGO
The LEGO cat 3 in 1 set.
(Courtesy LEGO)

Cute Hamster with a Flower

This adorable animal playset offers 3 different building options with the same set of bricks. Kids can choose to build a toy hamster with a posable head and front legs and a purple flower. They can also rebuild it into a hedgehog toy with a flower, or a posable eagle with its egg in a nest.

View at LEGO
The LEGO 3 in 1 hamster set.
(Courtesy LEGO)

Love Birds

Build an intricately detailed LEGO tree and perch two 2 stunning coral-pink birds among its spring foliage. Turn the birds’ heads and angle them on the branch so that, together, they create a heart shape when viewed from behind. It makes a cute Valentine’s Day gift for her, him, couples and art lovers, and a meaningful display piece.

View At LEGO
The love bird lego set.
(Courtesy Lego)

Cute Bunny

The animal playset features a bunny toy for kids with a posable head, ears, forelegs and hind legs, and comes with a sunflower and a carrot. Girls and boys can build 3 different LEGO animal playsets with the same bricks: a posable Cute Bunny figure with a sunflower and a carrot, a posable llama toy with a patch of green grass and half a carrot, and a seal figure with a sheet of ice and a fish.

View At LEGO
The bunny LEGO set
(Courtesy LEGO)

