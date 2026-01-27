LEGO’s New Golden Retriever Puppy Set Is a Must-Have for Dog Lovers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LEGO is bringing ‘big golden energy’ to their collection as they introduce the newest Icons set, Golden Retriever Puppy, on February 1st. The completed piece stands approximately 11.5 inches tall and is made from 2,102 pieces, making it one of the more complex and substantial animal builds in LEGO’s lineup.

Just like a real golden, this design has plenty of personality. The head, ears, tail, and even the front paw are posable, so you can tweak its expressions and position it in a variety of positions on the shelf. It also comes with a colorful collar and medallion, and you can display its mouth either closed or open with a cute pink tongue that you also build.

This set is aimed at adult builders due to its complexity, offering a satisfying challenge and a display-worthy result that feels more like art than a toy. It also slots into the broader trend LEGO has cultivated over the last few years with detailed animal sets, including the latest Tuxedo Cat and Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Puppy sets.

The set will be available starting February 1, 2026. You can pre-order it now directly through LEGO’s online store to ensure it arrives in time for early February gifting (Valentine’s, birthdays, or “just because”). Shipping generally begins on release day, and fans are already buzzing that this one will sell out quickly.

