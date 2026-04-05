These 10 Wildly Creative Etsy Cat Trees Are The Secret to Keeping Your Feline Obsessed With Your Space

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Cat trees are one of those pet purchases that can be purely practical or unexpectedly fun to shop for, especially once you get past the beige carpet towers and start finding pieces with actual personality. The Etsy picks ahead lean more decorative, whimsical and design-conscious than the average big-box options, with everything from floral towers and tree-shaped climbing structures to wall-mounted setups that turn a blank corner into a full cat fun-zone.

Pets Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

For cat lovers who want something that gives their pet a place to scratch, perch and nap without looking like an afterthought in the room, these are the kinds of finds that not only will add to the feline magic of your interior but also keep your cat jumping, scratching, and lounging for hours!

Advertisement

59-Inch Cat Tower With Litter Box Enclosure

This one is for the cat parent who wants the litter box to disappear a little. It combines a multi-level tower with scratching posts and a tucked-away litter enclosure, so it works as both a climbing zone and a cleaner-looking piece of pet furniture. The washable cushion is a nice touch for cats who like a soft landing after all that prowling.

Advertisement

Wood Floral Cat Tree Tower

This magical cat tree leans fully into fairy-garden energy. Made with natural wood, plush details and real wooden branches, it reads less like standard cat furniture and more like a dreamy little forest set piece, especially with the pastel color story and flower-inspired styling.

Corner Cat Bed Cat With Wall Mounted Shelves

This set is all about turning an unused corner into a cat lounge. The combination of a corner hammock, sisal steps and a multi-level scratching post gives indoor cats a compact climbing route that still feels cozy, and the wall-mounted design helps it blend into the room without eating up floor space.

Advertisement

Floor to Ceiling Cat Tree With Adjustable Hammock

This one has a sleek, vertical look that feels especially good for small spaces. The floor-to-ceiling design makes it feel like a real climbing structure, while the lookout platform, scratching post and little space capsule add the kind of playful variety cats tend to love. The no-drilling setup is also a very appealing detail for renters.

Outdoor Cedar Cat Tree Tower Jungle Gym

For cat lovers with a secure outdoor setup, this cedar jungle gym has real backyard adventure energy. It is made from weather- and bug-resistant cedar and includes multiple perches, platforms and a ramp, so it feels like a miniature lookout tower for cats who want sunshine, fresh air and a better view of everything.

Advertisement

Handmade Cat Tree Shaped Like a Tree!

This is the most literal “cat tree” of the group, and that is very much the charm. Handmade with five branches and customizable colors, stains and carpet options, it has a whimsical, functional-art quality that would be especially fun for cat people who want something a little odd, a little playful and very clearly chosen with love.

Forest Multi-level Cat Condo With Flower Bed

This one looks like it wandered out of a children’s book in the best way. The tree-trunk styling, hollow cubbies and pink flower-top bed give it a storybook woodland feel, while the four tiers and sisal scratching post make sure it is still a serious play-and-nap station underneath all that charm.

Advertisement

Wood Floral Luxury Cat Condo

This design by Hexaflora has a more sculptural, statement-piece look than most cat towers. It is designed with six flower beds at varying heights and positioned for multi-cat homes, so the whole thing feels a little like a floral playground and a little like luxury decor that just happens to be made for cats.

Wood Cat House Ceiling Playground and Bridge Climber Set

This one is pure cat fantasy. With four hanging houses and four ceiling bridges, it turns the upper part of a room into an elevated playground, giving cats places to climb, perch, hide and watch the household from above. It is a particularly fun pick for people who love the idea of their cat having an entire aerial world of its own.

Advertisement

Cactus Cat Tree Oasis With Fleece Condo Perches

The cactus design is the obvious star here, and it is delightfully committed to the bit. Between the green-and-yellow palette, the flower step, the fleece-wrapped perches and the sisal “arms,” it feels playful without losing the practical things cats need, like scratchable surfaces, cozy nap spots and a sturdy base for zoomie-level enthusiasm.