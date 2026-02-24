You Secured Your Dream Dress — Now Give Your Dog or Cat a Flawless Wedding Day Look to Meet Your Moment

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

You’ve worked for months to get the scene just right: the flowers are perfect, the aisle is set, and you are the most beautiful bride the world has ever seen. Then your dog trots in wearing a tiny bow tie, a floral collar, or a tux-inspired harness and they immediately becomes the most photographed guest at the wedding.

If like me your dog or cat is a certified member of the family, there is no way they are showing up to your wedding in anything other than the finest pet couture. As trainer and LA Times Studios Pets contributor Michael Hill told us earlier last year, for many people “their dog is a huge part of their world” and even “their version of children.” It gets to the heart of why couples want their pup included on their wedding day in a real, visible way — not just in spirit.

A fabulous pet wedding look is part personality, part practicality, and part wedding styling. Whether your day leans black-tie formal, garden party, sun-drenched coastal, or urban-chic, there’s a stunning fashion choice for your pet. In the roundup below, we pulled our favorite picks for dog wedding attire and accessories. They’ll help your four-legged VIP look the part in photos while still being comfortable enough to walk the aisle, pose for family pictures, and collect compliments (and treats) all reception long.

Custom Tuxedo for French Bulldogs and Similar Breeds

A polished pick for wedding days and other dressed-up moments, this handmade black dog tuxedo features a classic formal look with a white shirt effect and a comfortable fit. It’s custom made to your dog’s measurements, with optional bow tie color choices, and works especially well for French Bulldogs and other small to medium breeds.

Ivory Velvet Lady Bow Collar

This plush ivory velvet bow is an elevated pick for weddings and other dress-up moments, with a soft, feminine shape that feels especially photo-ready. It also includes a removable matching bow, giving you two looks in one for easy styling.

We Do Wedding Three-fer Button Up

This wedding-ready three-piece dog shirt set pairs a crisp white short-sleeve button-up with an attached cream vest and a removable bow tie for a dressed-up or more relaxed look. Made with a cotton shirt and rayon-linen blend accents, it’s a charming option for ring bearer duties, aisle walks, and greeting guests in style.

FURB Love Story Petal Pink Pleated Chiffon Pet Dress

This blush pink pet dress is a sweet, wedding-ready option with delicate flower details and micro-pleated chiffon for a soft, dressed-up look. The elastic waist is designed to fit multiple breeds, making it an easy pick for pups who need something photo-ready but still comfortable to wear.

Leather Cross Harness In Ivory Beige by ZOË PET ATELIER

This handcrafted leather cross harness is a polished, durable option made with soft leather and a four-layer construction for long-lasting wear and comfort. Its ergonomic design helps distribute pressure across the chest, and it includes an optional adjustable support strap plus a front D-ring for added stability and better leash control.

Pebot Ten Dog & Cat Waistcoat

This black waistcoat is a charming dress-up option for weddings and other special occasions, with mother-of-pearl buttons that give it a polished, formal feel. It also has a soft lining and an adjustable back buckle for a more comfortable fit across a range of sizes and breeds.

Dog Harness Suit in Olive and Orange

This custom-made dog suit harness waistcoat is a smart pick for weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions, with a herringbone cotton finish and made-to-order color and tie options. It features an adjustable fit with a quick-release buckle for comfort and stability, with hardware choices including gold, silver, rose gold, or a black curved buckle.

“Something Blue” Dog Harness

This Dolce & Gabbana dog harness is a luxe statement pick in a soft azure blue, perfect for couples who want a fashion-forward look instead of a tuxedo-style outfit. It comes in sizes S, M, and L with an adjustable chest fit, making it a polished option for dressed-up wedding moments and special-event photos.

Beach Wedding Custom Wedding suit

This handmade, made-to-order dog tuxedo is a polished ring bearer pick with a custom-fit design based on your dog’s measurements, plus lightweight fabrics that help keep the look comfortable. It includes thoughtful wedding-ready details like a fully lined jacket, matching bow tie, and handmade boutonniere, with customizable bow tie color options for a more personalized finish.

Pink Pet Tuxedo Harness

This tuxedo-style pet harness is a dressy, photo-ready option that gives dogs (and even cats) a formal wedding look while still functioning as a wearable harness. It comes in multiple colorways, including black, pink, navy, off-white, and white, with adjustable straps and a size range that makes it a versatile pick for special occasions.