Advertisement
Pet Products

You Secured Your Dream Dress — Now Give Your Dog or Cat a Flawless Wedding Day Look to Meet Your Moment

Pet wedding attire from Etsy sellers.
(Etsy)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

You’ve worked for months to get the scene just right: the flowers are perfect, the aisle is set, and you are the most beautiful bride the world has ever seen. Then your dog trots in wearing a tiny bow tie, a floral collar, or a tux-inspired harness and they immediately becomes the most photographed guest at the wedding.

If like me your dog or cat is a certified member of the family, there is no way they are showing up to your wedding in anything other than the finest pet couture. As trainer and LA Times Studios Pets contributor Michael Hill told us earlier last year, for many people “their dog is a huge part of their world” and even “their version of children.” It gets to the heart of why couples want their pup included on their wedding day in a real, visible way — not just in spirit.

A fabulous pet wedding look is part personality, part practicality, and part wedding styling. Whether your day leans black-tie formal, garden party, sun-drenched coastal, or urban-chic, there’s a stunning fashion choice for your pet. In the roundup below, we pulled our favorite picks for dog wedding attire and accessories. They’ll help your four-legged VIP look the part in photos while still being comfortable enough to walk the aisle, pose for family pictures, and collect compliments (and treats) all reception long.

Advertisement

Pets

Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Custom Tuxedo for French Bulldogs and Similar Breeds

A polished pick for wedding days and other dressed-up moments, this handmade black dog tuxedo features a classic formal look with a white shirt effect and a comfortable fit. It’s custom made to your dog’s measurements, with optional bow tie color choices, and works especially well for French Bulldogs and other small to medium breeds.

View At Etsy
Advertisement
A custom dog tuxedo.
(Annahappydog / Etsy)

Ivory Velvet Lady Bow Collar

This plush ivory velvet bow is an elevated pick for weddings and other dress-up moments, with a soft, feminine shape that feels especially photo-ready. It also includes a removable matching bow, giving you two looks in one for easy styling.

View At The Foggy Dog
A dog wears the extra large lady bow.
(The Foggy Dog)

We Do Wedding Three-fer Button Up

This wedding-ready three-piece dog shirt set pairs a crisp white short-sleeve button-up with an attached cream vest and a removable bow tie for a dressed-up or more relaxed look. Made with a cotton shirt and rayon-linen blend accents, it’s a charming option for ring bearer duties, aisle walks, and greeting guests in style.

View at Furb
Advertisement
The three piece button up tuxedo.
(Furb)

FURB Love Story Petal Pink Pleated Chiffon Pet Dress

This blush pink pet dress is a sweet, wedding-ready option with delicate flower details and micro-pleated chiffon for a soft, dressed-up look. The elastic waist is designed to fit multiple breeds, making it an easy pick for pups who need something photo-ready but still comfortable to wear.

View At Anthropologie
the love story petal pink dog dress
(Anthropologie / Furb)

Leather Cross Harness In Ivory Beige by ZOË PET ATELIER

This handcrafted leather cross harness is a polished, durable option made with soft leather and a four-layer construction for long-lasting wear and comfort. Its ergonomic design helps distribute pressure across the chest, and it includes an optional adjustable support strap plus a front D-ring for added stability and better leash control.

View At Wolf and Badger
Advertisement
Leather Cross Harness In Ivory Beige
(Zoë Pet Attelier / Wolf and Badger)

Pebot Ten Dog & Cat Waistcoat

This black waistcoat is a charming dress-up option for weddings and other special occasions, with mother-of-pearl buttons that give it a polished, formal feel. It also has a soft lining and an adjustable back buckle for a more comfortable fit across a range of sizes and breeds.

View At Chewy
The Pebot Ten Dog & Cat Waistcoat
(Pebot Ten / Chewy)

Dog Harness Suit in Olive and Orange

This custom-made dog suit harness waistcoat is a smart pick for weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions, with a herringbone cotton finish and made-to-order color and tie options. It features an adjustable fit with a quick-release buckle for comfort and stability, with hardware choices including gold, silver, rose gold, or a black curved buckle.

View At Etsy
Advertisement
An original etsy dog tuxedo design in olive green.
(WithlovebyEvieBeavie / Etsy)

“Something Blue” Dog Harness

This Dolce & Gabbana dog harness is a luxe statement pick in a soft azure blue, perfect for couples who want a fashion-forward look instead of a tuxedo-style outfit. It comes in sizes S, M, and L with an adjustable chest fit, making it a polished option for dressed-up wedding moments and special-event photos.

View At Dolce and Gabbana
The blue harness by Dolce Gabbana
(Dolce & Gabbana)

Beach Wedding Custom Wedding suit

This handmade, made-to-order dog tuxedo is a polished ring bearer pick with a custom-fit design based on your dog’s measurements, plus lightweight fabrics that help keep the look comfortable. It includes thoughtful wedding-ready details like a fully lined jacket, matching bow tie, and handmade boutonniere, with customizable bow tie color options for a more personalized finish.

View At Etsy
Advertisement
A custom gray seersucker suit for a dog for a beach wedding.
(WeddingDogsAtelier / Etsy)

Pink Pet Tuxedo Harness

This tuxedo-style pet harness is a dressy, photo-ready option that gives dogs (and even cats) a formal wedding look while still functioning as a wearable harness. It comes in multiple colorways, including black, pink, navy, off-white, and white, with adjustable straps and a size range that makes it a versatile pick for special occasions.

View At Etsy
A pink tuxedo for cat or dog.
(StarPetalStudioFinds / Etsy)

MORE PETS

The Samoyed dog.

Dog Breeds

Loyal, Luminous, Affectionate: The Samoyed

The Siberian Husky

Dog Breeds

Fast, Fluffy, Fearless: The Siberian Husky

Lyndon B. Johnson with his dog and grandson.

Social Animals

A Behind the Scenes Glimpse of the White House’s Long History of Presidential Dogs

Tinx

Cat Care

Tinx Has Spoken: Cat Owners Are the Ultimate Dating Green Flag

The dog Mini Schnauzer breed.

Dog Breeds

Merry, Mustached, Magnetic: The Miniature Schnauzer

A dog enjoys the patio at Happy Does

Dogs

Where to Dine in California on Valentine’s Day Without Leaving Your Dog at Home

Two vintage tee designs from Modern Beast

Pet Projects

Modern Beast is Turning Thrifted Band Tees Into the Latest Dog Fashion Must-Have

Two adoptable cats as part of the fresh step campaign

Pet Adoption

“Date Cats, Not Humans”: Best Friends Animal Society and Fresh Step Have a Simple Solution to Those Valentine’s Day Blues

Vanderpump Dogs

Pet Adoption

Inside Lisa Vanderpump’s “Puppy Palace”: Reimagining the Future of Rescue

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Penny, the Doberman Pinscher, winner of Best in Show

Pet Projects

A Doberman Named Penny Is Westminster’s Newest Star

Puppy Bowl XXII 2026 Unit

Pet Projects

From the Shelter to End Zone: The Biggest Storylines to Watch at This Year’s Puppy Bowl

Two dogs explore Canyonlands National Park

Dogs

The Most Dog-Friendly National Parks in the U.S. Are Also Some of the Least Visited

Pet ProductsPetsWedding Shopping

Pets

Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

Advertisement
Advertisement