Spiky, Snuggly, and ::Snuffly:: A Guide to Owning a Hedgehog

Thinking about getting a pet? A hedgehog probably isn’t the first animal that comes to mind. But for the right owner, they can be a truly wonderful companion. These small mammals are considered exotic pets, which means they need specialized care, but the bond you can build is unique. The species you’ll almost always find available to own as a pet is the African pygmy hedgehog. It’s prized for its manageable size and generally gentle temperament.

It’s important to understand that hedgehogs aren’t like cats or dogs. Their needs—from housing and diet to the laws around owning them—must be carefully researched. And with the right attention, a hedgehog can live a happy six to eight years in your home (which is a pretty long commitment when you think about it).

Why Hedgehogs Make Good Pets

So, what’s the appeal? Well, hedgehogs are a perfect match for someone looking for a pet that’s engaging without being overly demanding. Compared to many other exotic pets, they are relatively low maintenance. They don’t require the same level of grooming as a rabbit or guinea pig. Their main needs are consistent feeding and annual vet checkups.

Hedgehogs are also naturally quiet animals. No barking or squawking. Instead, they communicate with soft snuffles and huffs, which makes them ideal for apartment living. And with gentle, consistent handling, many hedgehogs learn to enjoy interacting with people. May even curl up on your lap for a snuggle.

African Pygmy Hedgehogs vs Other Species

The type of hedgehog that you’ll want to own is the African pygmy hedgehog. It’s the one that dominates the pet market for a reason, and it’s crucial to know not all hedgehog species are meant for domestic life. European hedgehogs? Totally different story. Those are wild animals. In many countries, they are protected by law and trying to keep one as a pet would be harmful to the animal.

The African pygmy hedgehog on the other hand has been selectively bred over time for companionship. You still need to handle them with care, as their quills can be quite prickly when they feel scared. But most hedgehogs will adjust to being held with a little time and patience and will start to show their naturally inquisitive personalities.

(Vyacheslav - stock.adobe.com)

Hedgehog Ownership Laws and Exotic Pet Regulations

And now for the red tape. Owning a hedgehog isn’t legal everywhere because they are classified as exotic pets. In the United States, for example, hedgehogs are currently banned in California, Georgia, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and certain other cities and municipalities. These restrictions are typically in place to protect native wildlife. So the real kicker is you absolutely must verify your local and state laws before you decide to bring one home.

Where to Get Your Pet Hedgehog

Okay, so it’s legal where you live. Now what? Finding a good source is everything. Your best bet is almost always a reputable, USDA-licensed breeder. Why? Because they’ve handled the babies from a young age. And that early socialization is a game-changer for their personality.

You might see them in pet stores (especially big chains), but honestly, it can be a total gamble. You often don’t know where they came from or if they’ve been handled much at all.

And then there’s adoption. It’s less common, but hedgehog rescues do exist and taking in a little one that needs a second chance is an amazing thing to do.

Hedgehog Cage Setup and Housing Needs

Now, the housing. This is one of the most important parts of hedgehog care. Their enclosure needs to be spacious and completely escape-proof. And the floor must be solid. Wire flooring can cause serious injuries. A total no-go. These little guys are natural escape artists so any cage or playpen must be secure. Experts recommend at least 4 square feet of floor space for one hedgehog, but more is always better.

The habitat should also be kept at a steady temperature between 72 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Hedgehogs are very sensitive to cold and might try to hibernate if the temperature drops, which is really dangerous for them in captivity (unlike for their wild cousins).

Finally, remember that hedgehogs are nocturnal. They’ll be most active at night, so their cage should be filled with things to keep them busy, like a large running wheel, hideouts or tunnels for security and even some toys to encourage activity.

(Elizabeth - stock.adobe.com)

Hedgehog Diet: What Do Pet Hedgehogs Eat?

Let’s talk food. A hedgehog’s diet is directly linked to its health and lifespan. No surprise there. In the wild, they are insectivores with omnivorous tendencies, eating a mix of insects, small vertebrates, fruits and vegetation. For a pet hedgehog, you’ll want to provide a diet that is rich in protein and low in fat. Most owners use a high-quality commercial hedgehog food as the main staple. This can be supplemented with treats like mealworms, crickets or very small amounts of certain fruits and vegetables.

Some low-fat cat foods are okay in a pinch, but you should always avoid foods high in sugar, fat or dairy. That stuff can lead to obesity and a world of digestive problems. Of course, fresh water must always be available.

Common Hedgehog Health Problems

The not-so-fun stuff. There are a few health risks you should be aware of. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that hedgehogs can carry Salmonella, which can be transmitted to humans through their feces or bedding. Good hygiene is absolutely critical (I mean it). Wash your hands thoroughly after handling your pet. Every single time.

Hedgehogs can also be prone to other conditions like respiratory infections, skin mites and a neurological disease called Wobbly Hedgehog Syndrome, a progressive disorder that affects their coordination. Regular vet visits with a doctor experienced in exotic pets are essential to catch any health issues early.

(Yuliya - stock.adobe.com)

Is a Hedgehog the Right Pet for You?

At the end of the day, hedgehogs can be truly endearing and charming companions. But they are not a pet you should get on a whim. From their specific housing and dietary needs to legal requirements and potential health concerns, you must be prepared for the responsibilities involved. But for those who do their homework and create a safe, enriching and loving environment? A hedgehog can bring years of quiet joy and quirky companionship.