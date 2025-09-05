There’s Owning a Bird and Then There’s Owning a Parrot. Here’s What You Need to Know.

So you’ve decided that owning a bird is going to be the next step of your pet journey. You went to that mom-and-pop pet store and gazed upon the wide variety of birds. Among the canaries and finches you noticed a colorful collection of birds known in simple terms as “parrots.” You admired them longingly and consider what it would be like to own such a gorgeous and exotic pet. Rest assured you’re not alone: humans have kept parrots for over 5,000 years.

From small budgerigars and lovebirds, to African greys, conures, and cockatoos, parrots come in quite a few species, sizes and colors. A parrot specifically is characterized by a strong, curved beak and two sets of toes in the front and back. They are cherished for their intelligence and beauty. They make for charming, stimulating, and worthwhile companions.

But owning a parrot can be a big responsiblity, as they require more care and consideration than your average bird in a cage. Far too often they end up back at the pet store (or worse) because not enough research was done before the purchase was made. If you’re considering a parrot, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some very important things you need to know before you take the parrot plunge.

Pet Parrots Need Daily Interaction and Training

Parrots need lots of interaction with other living things so time outside the cage is essential. At minimum, parrots need an hour of out-of-cage time daily for exercise and enrichment.

Parrots are also highly intelligent and can be trained for both obedience and for fun. Some owners teach their bird to “step up” into their hand. They can also learn to spin, fetch, and even speak. Some parrots are trained to not defecate on their owners or to defecate on command.

While parrots like to be around others, they tend to be less cuddly compared to a cat or dog. They usually prefer only gentle head scratches. Stroking their bodies and feathers can actually stimulate courtship behavior, which may confuse your companion. If you want a bird that enjoys being held, pigeons, doves, or even chickens are better options.

Parrot Diet Basics: What to Feed and What to Avoid

A safe rule of thumb is to feed a parrot twice a day. Ideally they would eat one hefty meal in the morning with a variety of food, then finish in the evening with a healthy hearty snack. Parrots thrive on variety; their diet should include pellets, vegetables, greens, legumes, grains, and fruits.

Contrary to popular belief, seeds and nuts should not make up the bulk of a parrot’s diet. Due to their high fat content, they’re best used sparingly as treats.

Fruits like strawberries, mangoes, and berries are great, but should be offered in small amounts due to their higher sugar content.

A way to enjoy a game for your bird and a healthy snack is to have a fruit with a thin bar through it for the bird to nibble on. This will stimulate the bird while providing a healthy snack.

Parrot Cage Setup and Housing Tips

When choosing a cage, a good rule of thumb is one at least twice the parrot’s wingspan in width and about one and a half times their tail in height. The bird should be able to move comfortably without hitting the bars, and the cage should have perches to climb on. Realistically, you should aim for the biggest cage you can manage and afford. You’ll want to sure to include food dishes, water bowls, toys, mirrors, and a hiding place or nest box for them to rest.

Location matters, too. Place the enclosure where your parrot will see you often. They want to be included in your daily life. Something to also consider when placing your cage is that birds produce a natural dust. It’s their form of dander. Avoid placing them near food preparation areas. Do not place your bird near air ducts or drafts. Parrots are sensitive to cold and it could be detrimental to their health.

Is One Parrot Enough? Understanding Their Social Needs

Birds of all species are highly social. Without daily interaction and mental stimulation, parrots can develop serious stress behaviors like feather-plucking. Because of this, many people choose to adopt two birds so they can keep each other company.

Parrots require a certain amount of social interaction and time with their owners. If you find yourself absent from your home a majority of the time, a parrot may not be the best fit. Think carefully about what makes sense for your household.

Keeping a Pet Parrot Safe From Everyday Household Hazards

Parrots have a unique respiratory system. Whereas our lungs funnel out air in fragments, parrots empty their lungs and inhale new air with each intake. Depending on the environment, this can be detrimental if toxins are present in the air.

Most non-stick household appliances containing teflon release toxic chemicals when used. If inhaled, these fumes can cause respiratory issues or even death. The same applies to aerosol products—it’s not the product itself but the aerosolized particles that are toxic.

If you’re considering a parrot (or any bird), you’ll need to avoid these products or invest in a quality air purifier to protect your bird.

Another point to consider is that certain everday furniture items can be hazardous to your parrot. Ceiling fans and space heaters can pose a high risk to birds when free roaming the space.Make sure to cover windows and mirrors so as to not hurt and confuse your parrot.

Parrots are curious by nature. Be mindful of hiding any electrical cords your birds might want to test out with their beaks. Make sure to not expose your bird to toxic plants and small shiny trinkets they could ingest. Lastly, it’s important point is to latch proof cupboards and doors. Some birds are smart enough to open cupboards and doors and wreak havoc on the dishes and glasses within.

Parrots in Multi-Pet Homes: Safety and Compatibility

A multi-pet home is possible, even taking into consideration natural predator-prey dynamics. But it requires precautions. With proper and safe socialization, parrots can coexist with other cats or dogs. Some even learn to “boss around” the family dog.

Alternatively, parrots may thrive alongside fellow prey animals such as rabbits, certain reptiles, or fish. Having other animals in the household has even proven to reduce stress on newly added parrots during their adjustment period and beyond.

Parrot Lifespan: Planning for a Pet That Could Outlive You

Depending on the species, a parrot could very well outlive you. Small breeds like budgerigars live 15 to 20 years. Cockatoos can live up to 60 years and sometimes even more. Because of their long lifespan, parrots are often passed down through wills, much like tortoises and turtles. If you’re planning for a parrot, also plan for their future in case life circumstances change.

Parrots, like all pets, should never be an impulse purchase. They require specialized care very different from cats or dogs. That said, for those willing to invest the time and patience, parrots make extraordinary companions. Understanding their needs is the first step toward building a strong, lasting bond with your bird.