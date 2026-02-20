“Just Pure Happiness”: The Owner of Instagram Star Little Bear Lumi Finds a Very Unique Way to Hit the Slopes With Her Dog

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If your feed has been feeling a little too serious lately, Lumi is here to fix that. The fluffy Samoyed behind @littlebearlumi is going viral for an Instagram reel that answers a question nobody asked but everyone apparently wanted to know: what if your dog came skiing with you — not running alongside, but riding down the mountain in a big-dog backpack like the world’s happiest carry-on.

Pets Looking to adopt or raise a pet? Get expert tips and tricks right in your inbox from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

In the video, Lumi sits high on his owner Jackie Jacob’s back as she glides downhill, a 50-pound puffball passenger taking in the breeze, the view and a lot of attention from other amused and awed skiers. The clip has pulled in millions of views, with commenters split between feelings of “this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen” and “my legs hurt just watching this.”

(Instagram @littlebearlumi)

Advertisement

If this is your first Lumi sighting, quick catch-up: he’s already a little celebrity (he even has his own baseball card!) for his New York City adventures, often posted from street level and, famously, from backpack height. Jacob started carrying him around six months old after moving to NYC, where dogs have to be in carriers on the subway. She knew she might be lugging him around for practical reasons, but the funny part is that Lumi kept growing and the backpack stayed in the routine, which is exactly the kind of visual comedy the internet can’t resist.

Jacob says the idea to bring Lumi skiing wasn’t a random stunt, it was something she’d wanted to do for years, as the Samoyed is one of the dogs who breeds that is absolutely at home in winter environments.

(Courtesy Jackie Jacob)

Advertisement

“I’ve been skiing since I was 2 years old, and used to compete in freestyle mogul skiing,” she told LA Times Pets. “I had always dreamed of taking Lumi skiing with me to show him what it’s like and I knew it would make our bond even stronger.”

Since Lumi couldn’t run free next to her on the mountain while other skiers were out, she says the backpack felt like the safest way to bring him along.

“I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think I was good enough,” she added. “I’ve been skiing for practically my whole life, so I have faith in myself to read the trails and conditions so I can take him out safely with me.” As for that first push off at the top, Jacob said it was “just pure happiness,” adding, “Being able to connect my love of skiing and Lumi was a dream come true.”

Lumi, for his part, acted like a seasoned regular. “He’s a snow dog, so he LOVES the cold and snow,” Jacob said. “When he saw skiers for the first time, it almost looked like he knew what we were about to do and didn’t have a care in the world.”

(Courtesy Jackie Jacob)

Over time, they also trained for the backpack so Lumi stays calm and comfortable, mostly because he’s a fan of people-watching, pets and treats. And yes, Jacob says there are more ski days coming.

Advertisement

“I’m hoping to take him on more adventures in general,” she said. “I just want to give him the best life possible.”