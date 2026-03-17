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Heartbroken Owner Confronts the “What Ifs” We All Face After the Sudden Loss of Her “Soul Cat”

Kid is worried about his sick pet. Close up photo of domestic bengal cat and boy's face.
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Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
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A young cat owner is trying to understand how a normal week turned into the kind of loss that makes time tilt.

In a recent post on Reddit’s r/Petloss, a 23-year-old wrote that she “unexpectedly lost” her “soul cat” Miko on “february friday the 13th.” She called him “my best friend, my shadow, my life’s joy,” and said he was only 12, with a 13th birthday coming up in April.

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The Last Night Was Perfectly Normal

What makes her story hit is how ordinary the lead-up sounds.

Just days earlier, she wrote, she filmed Miko on his cat tower “energetically swatting at Olympic skiers” on TV. The night before he died, he sat beside her at dinner “like he always does,” and her dad sat with him on the couch until 11 p.m.

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Then, around 8:40 a.m. the next morning, her father found Miko “laying lifeless on his side with his eyes open in the basement,” where his dry food and litter were, and where he sometimes slept on his favorite blankets and pillows.

Wrestling with the Guilt That Rushed in Quickly

In the post, the grief quickly shifts into something else: a search for an explanation, plus the heavy urge to prosecute yourself for not seeing what was coming.

The writer said that until about a year ago she still thought of him as a kitten, because he stayed active and playful. Now, she wrote, her mind replays “every little change” she chalked up to aging and reframes them as possible signs of a heart condition. She wrote that she “hate[s]” herself for not taking him to the vet.

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She added that a week before he died, she noticed he was “a little clingier than normal” and even looked it up, wondering if it was a sign something was wrong. “thinking it wasn’t urgent, we never got around to it,” she wrote. “and now it’s too late.”

In the first week after losing him, she described panic attacks and “odd bodily sensations,” then a compulsive cycle of Googling what could have happened, while fearing he suffered alone.

A Second Loss That Added to the Pain

Her grief also sits on top of another recent goodbye.

She wrote that in May 2025, her family’s 19-year-old cat Churchill had stage 3 kidney failure and declined rapidly while her parents were on vacation. She took him to be euthanized by herself, describing it as traumatic.

Miko and Churchill were bonded, she said, and after Churchill died she let Miko sleep in her room until he seemed back to himself. Since then, she thought he was fine, which made his sudden death even harder to metabolize.

She wrote about not sleeping through the night, waking up to the same first thought, and scrambling to hold onto memories that now blur at the edges.

Advice and Support from Other Pet Owners

If the post is the raw depth of grief, the comments were supportive and steadying.

One commenter, who said they had also recently lost a “soul cat,” offered the kind of reassurance people repeat in pet loss circles because it is true and because it is hard to believe at first: “He wouldn’t want you to be beating yourself up,” they wrote. “To him, you did give him the world, simply by being there.”

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The original poster replied with a thank you, then returned the kindness. “i’m sorry for your loss too and hope you’re doing alright,” she wrote.

She also admitted she has started looking at adoptable cats online, not to replace Miko, but to find hope. She wrote that she quietly hopes for a sign that it is time.

Ways to Cope When Dealing with the Loss of a Pet

Grief after losing a pet can hit like a physical shock, then settle into waves that show up at random. If you’re in the thick of it, these small, practical steps can help you get through the next stretch.

  • Keep the first 72 hours basic
    Eat something, drink water, sleep when you can, take one short walk. Grief drains your body fast.
  • Stop the “what if” spiral early
    Pick one boundary: no late-night Googling causes of death, no replaying the final day on loop. When your mind goes there, redirect to one true sentence: I gave my pet a safe life.
  • Do one small ritual
    Light a candle, put out a favorite photo, write your pet a note, keep their collar in a place you’ll see. Small steps beat big swings at a delicate time like this.
  • Talk to someone who won’t minimize it
    Choose a friend who gets it, a pet-loss support group, or a hotline. You shouldn’t have to defend why it hurts.
  • Let kids (and adults) grieve out loud
    If there are kids in the home, use plain language. Invite stories. Draw pictures. Make a memory box.
  • Make a memorial that matches your pet
    Plant something, frame a photo, donate food, sponsor an adoption fee, volunteer a shift in their name.
  • If you want to adopt again, don’t rush to “replace”
    Aim for a new relationship, not a redo. A good sign you’re ready: you can imagine loving a different pet, not searching for the same one.
  • Get help if your days are narrowing
    If panic, insomnia, or not eating is getting worse after a couple weeks, or you can’t function at work or home, it’s time to talk to a mental health professional.

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Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations and Pets.

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