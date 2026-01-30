Advertisement
Why ‘The Muppet Show’ Is a Love Letter to Animals (and the People Who Love Them)

Disney’s “The Muppet Show” stars Sabrina Carpenter and the original Muppet cast.
(Disney/Mitch Haaseth)
There is a certain chicness in chaos that only a select few can master. In the world of high art, we call it effortless. In the Muppet Theatre, they call it Tuesday. On February 4, the velvet curtains of the original Muppet Theatre will rise once more for a global special event airing on ABC and streaming on Disney+. While the headlines are buzzing about a guest list led by the perpetually magnetic Sabrina Carpenter, those of us in the pet-obsessed corners of the world are looking at the return through a more nuanced lens. For fifty years, The Muppet Show has been more than a variety hour. It has functioned as the world’s most glamorous and enduring tribute to the animal kingdom.

A Menagerie of Personality and Style

Since its debut in 1976, the Muppets have served as proof that pet parents and animal enthusiasts are the true pulse of culture. Jim Henson did not just give us puppets. He gave us a frog with the patience of a saint, a pig with the wardrobe of a couture campaign, and a rat who knows more about the hospitality industry than most Michelin-starred concierges.

In this new special, that legacy continues with a sharp modern flair. The ensemble includes Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and Pepé the King Prawn. They remain the gold standard for personality-driven creature culture. They represent the bond we have with our own pets through the humor, the stubbornness, and the unconditional loyalty that exists even when things inevitably go off the rails.

MISS PIGGY, LEW ZEALAND, KERMIT
(Disney/Mitch Haaseth)

Sabrina Carpenter and the Magic of the Muppet Theatre

The casting for this special event feels particularly inspired for a modern audience. Joining executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg is the incomparable Maya Rudolph and the guest of the hour, Sabrina Carpenter. If you have followed the meteoric rise of Carpenter, you know she embodies the same playful irony that made the original show a hit with both the avant-garde and the mainstream.

In a recently teased clip, Carpenter admits to being a lifelong devotee of Miss Piggy. This is a sentiment shared by anyone who has ever dressed their poodle in a silk scarf or treated their tabby to a custom velvet bed. The synergy between the pop-star polish of Carpenter and the felt-and-foam anarchy of the Muppets is the cultural collaboration of the season. It reminds us that being an animal person is not just a lifestyle choice. It is a commitment to a certain kind of joyful and unpredictable magic.

MISS PIGGY
(Disney/Mitch Haaseth)

A Production with Global Pedigree

Behind the scenes, the pedigree of this production is unmatched. Directed by Alex Timbers and produced by a powerhouse collective including 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, and The Muppets Studio, the special aims to recapture the vaudevillian magic that made the original theatre legendary. With veterans like Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson bringing these icons to life, the craftsmanship remains as meticulous as a hand-stitched gown.

Why does this still matter to the people who spend their weekends at dog-friendly cafes and curate Instagram feeds for their cats? It matters because The Muppet Show validates the animal person identity. It celebrates a world where a frog can lead a troupe, where a dog can be a soulful pianist, and where every creature has a place in the spotlight. As Kermit prepares to light the lights once more, we are not just watching a revival. We are celebrating a 50-year love letter to the wild and furry companions who make life worth the chaos.

The Muppet Show Stage
(Disney/Mitch Haaseth)

Flavio Gomez

Flavio Gomez is a Content Marketing Strategist at LA Times Studios, driving strategy across multiple verticals and leading high-impact event marketing initiatives.
